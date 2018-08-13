Amid European interest, Geoff Cameron close to Stoke exit

USMNT veteran Geoff Cameron is close to leaving Stoke City following their relegation from the Premier League last season.
Cameron, 33, hasn’t featured for Stoke this season in the second tier. He missed the season opener at Leeds United due to flying home to the USA to be with his father who suffered a stroke, and he wasn’t included in Gary Rowett’s 18-man squad for their 1-1 home draw against Brentford on Saturday.
Pro Soccer Talk understands Cameron is getting plenty of interest from elsewhere in Europe and has a $9.5 million buyout clause in his contract. We understand Cameron has been eager to move on since the end of last season when the Potters were relegated from the Premier League, but is relaxed about the situation with a few weeks of the transfer window to go outside of the Premier League in England and across most of Europe.
A report from the Daily Telegraph stated that Cameron, Charlie Adam, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Giannelli Imbula are all allowed to leave before the end of the transfer window for Football League clubs which is on August 31.
Pro Soccer Talk understands that clubs from Spain, Germany and Scandinavia want to sign Cameron with Odense BK in Denmark, Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga and Rayo Vallecano in La Liga potential destinations for the holding midfielder, who can also play at center back and right back.
Cameron has spent the past six seasons in the Premier League at Stoke and was a regular under both Tony Pulis and Mark Hughes. He joined Stoke from the Houston Dynamo in 2012 after becoming an MLS All-Star and reaching an MLS Cup final during his five years in the league.
The versatile Massachusetts native has made 55 appearances for the U.S. national team as he played a starring role at the 2014 World Cup.
Cameron had previously been linked with a move back to MLS with the LA Galaxy, but the contract offer wasn’t deemed to be viable.
After the opening weekend of the 2018-19 Premier League campaign, there were plenty of star performers.
From new boys stealing the show to established stars starting the season as they mean to go on.
- Richarlison (Everton)
- Ruben Neves (Wolves)
- Paul Pogba (Man United)
- Raheem Sterling (Man City)
- Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
- Bernardo Silva (Man City)
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
- Roberto Pereyra (Watford)
- Naby Keita (Liverpool)
- Harry Maguire (Leicester City)
- Raul Jimenez (Wolves)
- Riyad Mahrez (Man City)
- Joe Hart (Burnley)
- Benjamin Mendy (Man City)
- Fred (Man United)
- Eric Bailly (Man United)
- Pedro (Chelsea)
- David De Gea (Man United)
- Alex McCarthy (Southampton)
The Premier League is back and there were plenty of new faces on show after a bust summer transfer window.
With the transfer window for incomings now shut, we know the squad each manager will have between now and January.
And some displays proved that managers will be very happy with what they have.
Let’s take a look at the new signings who had a great opening weekend.
Richarlison (Everton) – Scored twice and was a constant pest down the left for Everton at new boys Wolves. The Brazilian got off to a fast start last season at Watford and despite the huge expectation on his shoulders after a $65 million move, Richarlison delivered with a poachers finish and a curling effort into the far corner.
Fred (Man United) – A combative display from Fred who was involved in a few scrappy exchanges with Leicester City’s new boy James Maddison (who also impressed with a few of his surging runs). The Brazilian international proved he can give Jose Mourinho’s side the steel they need in midfield and was subbed out late on after a busy shift.
Joe Hart (Burnley) – Made some superb stops late on against Southampton to make it two clean sheets in his first two appearances since joining Burnley on a permanent deal from Man City. Could he be returning to his best form? It will be intriguing to see if Hart becomes their first-choice goalkeeper when Tom Heaton returns from injury.
Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – The Mexican striker had a wonderful debut as he scored a late equalizer against Everton with a powerful header and forced Jordan Pickford into fine save when one-on-one. The loan signing from Benfica held the ball up well and looked to run the channels. He should get plenty of chances to score in his debut season in the PL as newly-promoted Wolves impressed in their opening weekend draw.
Naby Keita (Liverpool) – An all-action display from the Guinea midfielder as he burst forward to help set up the opener and his quick feet caused plenty of problems. Started in the center and drifted out wider often. You can see why Liverpool pushed hard to wrap up the deal for Keita last season. He will be worth $76 million.
Jorginho (Chelsea) – Did his best to try and calm things down against Huddersfield and he scored one of the coolest penalty kicks you will see. Maurizio Sarri has put so much faith in his passing ability and the former Napoli midfielder started off plenty of attacks as there were signs Chelsea new philosophy is starting to click.
That moment. Yes, that moment, will be remembered forever by fans of D.C. United and most of the supporters across Major League Soccer.
Wayne Rooney just had his Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring a worldie against LAFC moment. His David Beckham scoring from half-field against Kansas City moment. His Thierry Henry scoring an Olimpico moment.
Every ageing superstar who arrives in MLS needs one of those moments to get the energy levels around them flowing. To help their legends grow in MLS circles and to prove they’re here to add to the party, not just hang around, pick up some cash and head on out.
Rooney’s hustle and quality on the game-winning moment for D.C. United in the 96th minute against Orlando City on Sunday personified his personality and his playing ability and summed up exactly why DCU paid big bucks to bring him in.
Just look at this. This moment had it all. From despair to joy. Agony to ecstasy.
With the goalkeeper up for a corner and the ball breaking away to Orlando with an empty net gaping, quite why Rooney was last man is baffling. But DCU’s new captain chased back in the 96th minute, slid in to make a perfect tackle and then drove forward, delivering a perfect 50-yard pass onto the head of Luciano Acosta to head home the winner deep into stoppage time.
Cue pandemonium among the home fans at Audi Field who, let’s face it, haven’t had much to cheer about for quite some time now.
That moment from Rooney will keep them smiling for at least the next week and his influence on the team, and the league, was evident as news spread about his hustle.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick as Bayern Munich won the German Super Cup on Sunday with a 5-0 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt in an impressive start for new coach Niko Kovac.
The Poland striker, who had a disappointing World Cup, effectively ended the game against Kovac’s former team with two goals in five minutes midway through the first half. Lewandowski completed his hat trick early in the second, before substitute Kingsley Coman claimed the fourth and set up Thiago Alcantara for the fifth.
Kovac was back at the club he saved from relegation after taking over in 2016 and led to successive German Cup finals. He won the cup at the second attempt in his final game at Frankfurt in May to deny his future club Bayern the double.
Frankfurt fans gave the 46-year-old Kovac a respectful reception on his return.