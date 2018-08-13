Could Eriksen leave Tottenham this summer?

Christian Eriksen has been an automatic lineup selection at Tottenham since arriving from Ajax in 2013. There’s rumblings that’s about to end.

Tabloids in England are hot on the trail of the Danish playmaker, following his contract situation and speculating that he could move elsewhere as soon as the end of August. With two years left on his current deal that expires in the summer of 2020, now would be the final window Spurs could get full value for his services. Should they let it run down any longer, they risk losing him at a cut-rate price, or worst, for free.

According to some reports, Eriksen has been in talks with the Spurs front office over a contract extension all summer, but those have not been fruitful. Other reports state things have advanced so far that other big European clubs are readying big-money bids to entice Spurs to sell while they have the chance.

A report by The Express states that Paris Saint-Germain is tracking the Dane, while multiple tabloids have speculated that Real Madrid could target Eriksen should Luka Modric depart. According to the Express report, PSG could offer as much as $128 million.

Still, with talks reportedly still ongoing between Eriksen and the club on an extension, there’s always a chance they come to an agreement to keep him in London. In addition, with Daniel Levy’s track record – an executive who doesn’t cave to reports and player pressure – he would likely keep the Dane at Spurs unless a massive bid was officially submitted.

Also of note is Tottenham’s transfer window. The club became the first Premier League team not to sign a single player in a summer transfer window, likely betting on the current roster. With Eriksen so important to Mauricio Pochettino‘s attacking setup, it’s still highly unlikely the club would let Eriksen walk with no replacement, even with the lost leverage in further transfer negotiations.

