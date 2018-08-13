More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Could Eriksen leave Tottenham this summer?

By Kyle BonnAug 13, 2018, 10:45 PM EDT
Christian Eriksen has been an automatic lineup selection at Tottenham since arriving from Ajax in 2013. There’s rumblings that’s about to end.

Tabloids in England are hot on the trail of the Danish playmaker, following his contract situation and speculating that he could move elsewhere as soon as the end of August. With two years left on his current deal that expires in the summer of 2020, now would be the final window Spurs could get full value for his services. Should they let it run down any longer, they risk losing him at a cut-rate price, or worst, for free.

According to some reports, Eriksen has been in talks with the Spurs front office over a contract extension all summer, but those have not been fruitful. Other reports state things have advanced so far that other big European clubs are readying big-money bids to entice Spurs to sell while they have the chance.

A report by The Express states that Paris Saint-Germain is tracking the Dane, while multiple tabloids have speculated that Real Madrid could target Eriksen should Luka Modric depart. According to the Express report, PSG could offer as much as $128 million.

Still, with talks reportedly still ongoing between Eriksen and the club on an extension, there’s always a chance they come to an agreement to keep him in London. In addition, with Daniel Levy’s track record – an executive who doesn’t cave to reports and player pressure – he would likely keep the Dane at Spurs unless a massive bid was officially submitted.

Also of note is Tottenham’s transfer window. The club became the first Premier League team not to sign a single player in a summer transfer window, likely betting on the current roster. With Eriksen so important to Mauricio Pochettino‘s attacking setup, it’s still highly unlikely the club would let Eriksen walk with no replacement, even with the lost leverage in further transfer negotiations.

Report: FIFA eliminates “corruption” from code of ethics

By Kyle BonnAug 13, 2018, 9:19 PM EDT
According to Associated Press reporter Rob Harris, FIFA eliminated the word “corruption” from its revised code of ethics during “secret meetings” and released

Even more encouraging for would-be criminals, FIFA instituted a statute of limitations on any “bribery” charges, setting a 10 year limit on potential cases. Any bribery charges brought against an individual within the organization cannot be punished by the sport’s governing body.

“Bribery, misappropriation of funds and manipulation of football matches or competitions may no longer be prosecuted after a lapse of ten years,” the new ethics code reads.

Obviously, this has no effect on anyone caught and charged in a court of law, but within FIFA, this is a discouraging development and gives even more credence to the growing argument against FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who has a growing group of detractors saying he is violating FIFA rules.

Also added in the new code of ethics is a “defamation” clause that would allow the governing body to punish those who speak out against the current regime. According to Harris, the ethics code does not give particular examples of defamation, meaning the FIFA courts would have flexibility to interpret the new law. The punishment would be a ban of up to two years, with repeat offenders potentially pushed out for up to five years.

Finally, the report states that ethics prosecutor Maria Claudia Rojas has the ability to enter into plea bargins with those charged with anything other than bribery, misappropriation of funds or match fixing, allowing the governing body to resolve cases internally, detracting from the transparency of the organizationl

Report: Schalke hoping to snag Loftus-Cheek on loan

By Kyle BonnAug 13, 2018, 8:16 PM EDT
With his immediate future up in the air at Stamford Bridge, a German club could be pouncing on the potential availability of a Chelsea youth product.

According to a report by The Mirror, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is coveted by Schalke and could move to the Bundesliga on loan before the close of the German transfer window on August 31. Even thought the English window has shut, clubs can still offload players, only unable to register new players to sign after the deadline on August 9.

The 22-year-old impressed enough at the youth level to earn a place on Gareth Southgate‘s World Cup squad, and performed well in his limited role this summer. He played in four England matches in Russia, including three starts.

The interest from Schalke would leave Chelsea with a curious decision. While they would love to keep Loftus-Cheek this season given his recent development, they also have a very crowded midfield. The Blues started Ross Barkley at CM in the season opening win over Huddersfield Town, with Jorginho and N'Golo Kante behind the former Everton youngster. They also have Mateo Kovacic on loan from Real Madrid, the currently injured Cesc Fabregas, and Danny Drinkwater in the squad.

Meanwhile, Schalke’s only true central midfielders on the roster are 21-year-old Suat Serdar and 19-year-old American Weston McKinnie. They do have a host of defensive-minded midfielders in Nabil Bentaleb, Omar Mascarell, and Johannes Geis plus a number of midfielders who specialize more on the edges of the pitch.

Loftus-Cheek’s impressive recent development could be hampered if he rotted on the Chelsea bench, and might benefit playing at a club where he could earn European playing time with Schalke taking part in the Champions League this season.

However, according to The Guardian, it’s possible Loftus-Cheek could turn the loan offer down and stay at Chelsea hoping to earn playing time. It would be tough for the England international to leave Chelsea given how much praise manager Maurizio Sarri has received from players for his enjoyable system, but given the benefits of playing in a less crowded squad, he might consider the offer should it arrive.

Weah making early mark on PSG squad

By Kyle BonnAug 13, 2018, 7:38 PM EDT
Timothy Weah is just 18 years old. He may just be earning playing time with others still missing from the squad. He may be coming off the bench.

None of that matters if he keeps scoring goals.

The young American international has bagged two goals so far through Paris Saint-Germain’s first two games of the season, and it’s opening eyes.

Weah started PSG’s 4-0 drubbing of Monaco in the French Trophee de Champions (Ligue 1’s version of the Community Shield) and scored the team’s third goal on a cutback from fellow youngster Stanley N’Soki. He found space in the box and sliced his shot through traffic past a host of defenders.

Then, a week later, Weah came off the bench and scored the first Ligue 1 goal of his career in a 3-0 win over Caen to open the French league season. The American did it all himself, expertly pilfering Caen goalkeeper Brice Samba after a terrible decision with the ball at his feet, bundling the goalkeeper over into an embarrassing heap as the ball trickled into the back of the net.

It’s hard to say what Weah’s role in the PSG squad will be going forward this season with Edinson Cavani still yet to return from his post-World Cup time off, and Neymar only just returning. It’s also hard to deny that Weah’s contribution so far has been impossible to ignore, with his competitive goals following up a stellar preseason performance.

Undoubtedly, a teenage American international scoring goals at Paris Saint-Germain in a competitive environment is a fantastic achievement for both Weah and the international player pool as a whole, no matter the circumstances surrounding his presence in the squad. To see Weah making his mark is a massively important development for the future of the U.S. national team and his potential contributions to the team moving forward.

Reports: Manchester United readying a De Gea extension

By Kyle BonnAug 13, 2018, 6:49 PM EDT
According to a number of reports, including ESPN and the BBC, Manchester United is preparing a contract extension for goalkeeper David De Gea that the club expects him to sign.

The ESPN report states that de Gea is moving towards committing his future to Old Trafford after Real Madrid – a team long rumored to covet the Spaniard – moved for Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Despite Madrid’s heavy, long-term interest in de Gea, the move for Courtois makes perfect sense given both his lower cost (thanks to his dire contractual situation at Chelsea) and age.

De Gea famously came inches from a move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2015, only for a broken fax machine to scupper the deal up against the transfer deadline. After that failed transaction, he signed a new contract with Manchester United. Now, three years later, he is in the final year of his contract and both he and the club must make a decision on his future soon.

According to The Guardian, de Gea will receive a significant increase to his salary that will earn him nearly $12 million a year.

At 27 years old, de Gea is just entering the typical peak seasons for a goalkeeper. However, he was less than impressive at the 2018 World Cup as Spain bowed out early in the knockout round.

The ESPN report states that the extension would be for five years, which would theoretically keep him at Old Trafford through the summer of 2023 and would earn him a testimonial after being with the club for over 10 seasons.