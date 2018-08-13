More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Kovac’s Bayern routs Frankfurt 5-0 in German curtain raiser

Associated PressAug 13, 2018, 7:52 AM EDT
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick as Bayern Munich won the German Super Cup on Sunday with a 5-0 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt in an impressive start for new coach Niko Kovac.

The Poland striker, who had a disappointing World Cup, effectively ended the game against Kovac’s former team with two goals in five minutes midway through the first half. Lewandowski completed his hat trick early in the second, before substitute Kingsley Coman claimed the fourth and set up Thiago Alcantara for the fifth.

Kovac was back at the club he saved from relegation after taking over in 2016 and led to successive German Cup finals. He won the cup at the second attempt in his final game at Frankfurt in May to deny his future club Bayern the double.

Frankfurt fans gave the 46-year-old Kovac a respectful reception on his return.

Incredible moment ignites Rooney’s MLS career

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 13, 2018, 8:48 AM EDT
That moment. Yes, that moment, will be remembered forever by fans of D.C. United and most of the supporters across Major League Soccer.

Wayne Rooney just had his Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring a worldie against LAFC moment. His David Beckham scoring from half-field against Kansas City moment. His Thierry Henry scoring an Olimpico moment.

Every ageing superstar who arrives in MLS needs one of those moments to get the energy levels around them flowing. To help their legends grow in MLS circles and to prove they’re here to add to the party, not just hang around, pick up some cash and head on out.

Rooney’s hustle and quality on the game-winning moment for D.C. United in the 96th minute against Orlando City on Sunday personified his personality and his playing ability and summed up exactly why DCU paid big bucks to bring him in.

Just look at this. This moment had it all. From despair to joy. Agony to ecstasy.

With the goalkeeper up for a corner and the ball breaking away to Orlando with an empty net gaping, quite why Rooney was last man is baffling. But DCU’s new captain chased back in the 96th minute, slid in to make a perfect tackle and then drove forward, delivering a perfect 50-yard pass onto the head of Luciano Acosta to head home the winner deep into stoppage time.

Cue pandemonium among the home fans at Audi Field who, let’s face it, haven’t had much to cheer about for quite some time now.

That moment from Rooney will keep them smiling for at least the next week and his influence on the team, and the league, was evident as news spread about his hustle.

Sounders top FCD for 5th straight win, inch closer to playoffs

By Andy EdwardsAug 13, 2018, 12:18 AM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less): The Western Conference playoff race gets the slightest bit tighter with every game played, it would appear. Coming into the weekend finale, only four points separated second place from sixth place. FC Dallas, who sat atop the West standings had a chance to go six points clear of everyone else, if they could muster a victory away to the Seattle Sounders. Oscar Pareja’s side couldn’t do any such thing on Sunday. As a result, Seattle made the race at the other end of the playoff race that much more interesting, moving to within three points of the sixth and final playoff place. On the whole, seven points separate second from eighth. Chad Marshall opened the scoring before Dominique Badji pulled the visitors early in the second half. Nicolas Lodeiro bagged the game-winner — in somewhat fortunate circumstances — just after the hour mark, and just like that, Brian Schmetzer’s side has won five in a row and still has a game in hand on the two teams currently standing between them and a playoff place.

Three moments that mattered

41′ — Marshall heads home Seattle’s 10th corner — If you give a team enough corner kicks, the will eventually (presumably) score one of them.

52′ — Badji gets a goal on his FCD debut — Sometimes you just have to put a chest on the ball to bundle it over the line.

63′ — Lodeiro’s free kick keeps going until it hits the net — Jesse Gonzalez assumed someone would get a head on Lodeiro’s free kick, eventually. No such touch ever came, and Lodeiro was rewarded for putting the ball into such a dangerous spot at the back post.

Man of the match: Nicolas Lodeiro

Goalscorers: Marshall (41′), Badji (52′), Lodeiro (63′)

Rooney saves the day defensively, sets up DCU’s stoppage-time winner

By Andy EdwardsAug 12, 2018, 10:34 PM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less): Luciano Acosta was the man that scored the hat trick in D.C. United’s dramatic 3-2 win over Orlando City SC at Audi Field on Sunday, but his three goals will fade to an afterthought following Wayne Rooney‘s unbelievable stoppage-time heroics (watch below). United had failed, for more than 35 minutes, to capitalize on their man advantage following Cristian Higuita’s 55th-minute red card and a disappointing draw looked inevitable, but Rooney came through with the best play in the game the season league history to not only save the day on one end of the field, but to then win it on the other end. Now, two points are all that stand in the way of United getting out of the Eastern Conference cellar. Orlando City, on the other hand, couldn’t afford to throw away anymore points if they hope to qualify for the playoffs — for the first time in franchise history — in 2018. James O’Connor’s side certainly can’t afford to throw away anymore points due to self-inflicted wounds — say, for instance, dismissals for petulant conduct. Alas, such was reality for the Lions on Sunday.

Three Four Five moments that mattered

45’+4 — Acosta beats Bendik at the near post for 1-0 — Rooney just sees and reacts to the game faster than anyone else on the field, and it shows most clearly during seemingly innocuous moments. Take, for instance, this simple, first-time lay-off to Acosta. No second touch required, just move the ball on as quickly as possible. Goal.

55′ — Higuita sees red for throwing an elbow — Higuita didn’t need to throw an elbow at the head of an opponent, but he did anyway. Higuita didn’t need to leave his own — and his team’s — fate to be decided by referee JC Rivero, but he did anyway.

64′ — Acosta times his run and finishes at the back post — It was close — like, really close — but Acosta is probably, based upon the best angles available for viewing, onside. The ball from Yamil Asad couldn’t have been played better.

71′ — Dwyer times his run, lifts it over Ousted — Speaking of timing runs perfectly, Dwyer did just that in order to stay onside and get on the end of Rosell’s through ball. The finish over top of David Ousted was emphatic.

90’+6 — Rooney saves the day on one end, wins it on the other — Do you still think Rooney is in MLS just to collect a large paycheck without putting in much effort? Watch his game-saving tackle, followed by the pinpoint diagonal ball from 50 yards, then answer that question.

Man of the match: Luciano Acosta

Goalscorers: Acosta (45’+4, 64, 90+6′), Ousted (50′ – OG), Dwyer (71′)

Messi wins record 33rd title as Barcelona lift Super Cup

Associated PressAug 12, 2018, 7:25 PM EDT
TANGIER, Morocco (AP) — Lionel Messi won his 33rd title with Barcelona on Sunday to become the most successful player in the Catalan club’s history.

Barcelona beat Sevilla 2-1 in the Spanish Super Cup as Messi overtook Andres Iniesta, who had 32 titles when he left this summer for the Japanese league.

Ousmane Dembele scored a late winning goal with a blistering strike from outside the area. The 21-year-old France winger stunned Sevilla’s defense with a right-footed shot that hit the underside of the crossbar in the 78th minute.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved a penalty kick from Sevilla substitute Wissam Ben Yedder in the 89th after Ter Stegen fouled former Barcelona forward Aleix Vidal.

Pablo Sarabia opened for Sevilla in the ninth, when the video assistant referee overruled an offside call in the first use of VAR in Spanish competition.

Gerard Pique equalized three minutes before halftime when he finished off a free kick by Messi that hit the post and ricocheted off the back of goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik — and again off the upright — before falling to the Barcelona defender.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal debuted for Barcelona as a late substitute.

The Super Cup is played between the previous season’s league and Copa del Rey winners. Since Barcelona won both competitions, Sevilla played the match as the Copa runners-up after losing 5-0 in last season’s cup final to Barcelona.

Played in Tangier, Morocco, this was the first Spanish Super Cup held outside Spain and the first time it was played as a single match, instead of a two-leg series.