Report: FIFA eliminates “corruption” from code of ethics

According to Associated Press reporter Rob Harris, FIFA eliminated the word "corruption" from its revised code of ethics during "secret meetings"

Even more encouraging for would-be criminals, FIFA instituted a statute of limitations on any “bribery” charges, setting a 10 year limit on potential cases. Any bribery charges brought against an individual within the organization cannot be punished by the sport’s governing body.

“Bribery, misappropriation of funds and manipulation of football matches or competitions may no longer be prosecuted after a lapse of ten years,” the new ethics code reads.

Obviously, this has no effect on anyone caught and charged in a court of law, but within FIFA, this is a discouraging development and gives even more credence to the growing argument against FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who has a growing group of detractors saying he is violating FIFA rules.

Also added in the new code of ethics is a “defamation” clause that would allow the governing body to punish those who speak out against the current regime. According to Harris, the ethics code does not give particular examples of defamation, meaning the FIFA courts would have flexibility to interpret the new law. The punishment would be a ban of up to two years, with repeat offenders potentially pushed out for up to five years.

Finally, the report states that ethics prosecutor Maria Claudia Rojas has the ability to enter into plea bargins with those charged with anything other than bribery, misappropriation of funds or match fixing, allowing the governing body to resolve cases internally, detracting from the transparency of the organizationl

