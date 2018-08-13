Reports: Manchester United readying a De Gea extension

According to a number of reports, including ESPN and the BBC, Manchester United is preparing a contract extension for goalkeeper David De Gea that the club expects him to sign.

The ESPN report states that de Gea is moving towards committing his future to Old Trafford after Real Madrid – a team long rumored to covet the Spaniard – moved for Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Despite Madrid’s heavy, long-term interest in de Gea, the move for Courtois makes perfect sense given both his lower cost (thanks to his dire contractual situation at Chelsea) and age.

De Gea famously came inches from a move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2015, only for a broken fax machine to scupper the deal up against the transfer deadline. After that failed transaction, he signed a new contract with Manchester United. Now, three years later, he is in the final year of his contract and both he and the club must make a decision on his future soon.

According to The Guardian, de Gea will receive a significant increase to his salary that will earn him nearly $12 million a year.

At 27 years old, de Gea is just entering the typical peak seasons for a goalkeeper. However, he was less than impressive at the 2018 World Cup as Spain bowed out early in the knockout round.

The ESPN report states that the extension would be for five years, which would theoretically keep him at Old Trafford through the summer of 2023 and would earn him a testimonial after being with the club for over 10 seasons.

