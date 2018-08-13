Weah making early mark on PSG squad

Timothy Weah is just 18 years old. He may just be earning playing time with others still missing from the squad. He may be coming off the bench.
None of that matters if he keeps scoring goals.
The young American international has bagged two goals so far through Paris Saint-Germain’s first two games of the season, and it’s opening eyes.
Weah started PSG’s 4-0 drubbing of Monaco in the French Trophee de Champions (Ligue 1’s version of the Community Shield) and scored the team’s third goal on a cutback from fellow youngster Stanley N’Soki. He found space in the box and sliced his shot through traffic past a host of defenders.
Then, a week later, Weah came off the bench and scored the first Ligue 1 goal of his career in a 3-0 win over Caen to open the French league season. The American did it all himself, expertly pilfering Caen goalkeeper Brice Samba after a terrible decision with the ball at his feet, bundling the goalkeeper over into an embarrassing heap as the ball trickled into the back of the net.
It’s hard to say what Weah’s role in the PSG squad will be going forward this season with Edinson Cavani still yet to return from his post-World Cup time off, and Neymar only just returning. It’s also hard to deny that Weah’s contribution so far has been impossible to ignore, with his competitive goals following up a stellar preseason performance.
Undoubtedly, a teenage American international scoring goals at Paris Saint-Germain in a competitive environment is a fantastic achievement for both Weah and the international player pool as a whole, no matter the circumstances surrounding his presence in the squad. To see Weah making his mark is a massively important development for the future of the U.S. national team and his potential contributions to the team moving forward.
According to a number of reports, including ESPN and the BBC, Manchester United is preparing a contract extension for goalkeeper David De Gea that the club expects him to sign.
The ESPN report states that de Gea is moving towards committing his future to Old Trafford after Real Madrid – a team long rumored to covet the Spaniard – moved for Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Despite Madrid’s heavy, long-term interest in de Gea, the move for Courtois makes perfect sense given both his lower cost (thanks to his dire contractual situation at Chelsea) and age.
De Gea famously came inches from a move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2015, only for a broken fax machine to scupper the deal up against the transfer deadline. After that failed transaction, he signed a new contract with Manchester United. Now, three years later, he is in the final year of his contract and both he and the club must make a decision on his future soon.
According to The Guardian, de Gea will receive a significant increase to his salary that will earn him nearly $12 million a year.
At 27 years old, de Gea is just entering the typical peak seasons for a goalkeeper. However, he was less than impressive at the 2018 World Cup as Spain bowed out early in the knockout round.
The ESPN report states that the extension would be for five years, which would theoretically keep him at Old Trafford through the summer of 2023 and would earn him a testimonial after being with the club for over 10 seasons.
According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Roma is nearing completion of a deal for Sevilla midfielder Steven Nzonzi that would cost the Italian club around $34 million.
The total cost is just shy of the $40 million release clause in Nzonzi’s contract, but with Nzonzi set to turn 30 in December and his Sevilla contract set to run out in 2020, this is likely the last year Sevilla would have any leverage to entertain a significant transfer fee.
The 29-year-old was a member of France’s 2018 World Cup winning squad, making five appearances in Russia. He has nine caps overall for the national team.
Roma makes sense as a landing spot for Nzonzi. With Radja Nainggolan sold this summer to Inter and Daniele de Rossi now 35 years old, 29-year-old Maxime Gonalons is the only other defensive midfielder on the roster. Nzonzi had a fantastic season with Sevilla last campaign, earning him a spot on France’s World Cup roster behind N'Golo Kante.
On Sunday, Sevilla sporting director confirmed that Nzonzi wants to leave the club, but said a suitor must submit a “significant offer” for him to be sold.
Bayer Leverkusen made a joke about Arsenal’s starting goalkeeper. Petr Cech didn’t find it very funny.
The German club on Twitter took a shot across Cech’s bow for a slight (and ultimately not costly) blunder during Arsenal’s opening day loss to Manchester City.
Cech, starting in net ahead of former Bayer goalkeeper Bernd Leno, horribly mishit a back-pass from Matteo Guendouzi that skipped hard to his right and just missed tucking inside the far post for an own-goal. Bayer Leverkusen, seeing the mistake with Leno on the bench, tweeted, “We know a guy…” in response to someone posting video of the near-miss.
The 36-year-old wasn’t very happy with the attempt at humor, urging the German club to do some research on “fair competition, professionalism, and sportsmanship.”
Leverkusen responded to Cech’s tweet, attempting to backtrack by saying, “Hi Petr. It seems our joke about wanting to see Leno, our former player, in action has been taken a bit more harshly/personally than intended. It was only a bit of banter. We’re all for the values you’ve stated and wish you and your big club all the best. Nice 1v1 save on Aguero!”
Leno was bought this summer for a reported $28.5 million fee, with former backup David Ospina reportedly on his way out, although no move has materialized just yet.
Tottenham has announced that delays to construction of its new stadium will postpone the club’s move and therefore will cause Spurs to continue playing at Wembley for the foreseeable future.
Originally, Spurs had been readying a move to the new stadium in time for the club’s match against Liverpool on September 15. However, due to “issues with critical safety systems,” the original timetable has been wiped, and no new set schedule has been released. The release announced that the Liverpool match as well as the match against Cardiff City on October 6 have been moved to Wembley, as has the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders on October 14.
The release also listed the home match against Manchester City on October 28 as “Venue TBD.”
“We are reviewing the situation and planned timetable to rectify and re-test, after which we shall be in a better position to outline a revised timetable,” the club announced in the official release.
While nothing regarding Champions League was officially announced in the release, reports circulated in England hours before the official release stating that Spurs has triggered an option in their contract with Wembley to reserve dates for European competition. Later, an FA spokesperson confirmed the reports, saying, “Tottenham Hotspur have the option to play a small number of Premier League and UEFA Champions League group stage home matches at Wembley Stadium, but their intention is not to.”
Spurs’ first Champions League group stage match will be on either September 18 or 19, and given the dates of the games moved, it seems a virtual certainty that, if home, those games would be moved to Wembley.