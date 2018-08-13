Which new signings impressed on opening weekend?

The Premier League is back and there were plenty of new faces on show after a bust summer transfer window.

With the transfer window for incomings now shut, we know the squad each manager will have between now and January.

And some displays proved that managers will be very happy with what they have.

Let’s take a look at the new signings who had a great opening weekend.

Richarlison (Everton) – Scored twice and was a constant pest down the left for Everton at new boys Wolves. The Brazilian got off to a fast start last season at Watford and despite the huge expectation on his shoulders after a $65 million move, Richarlison delivered with a poachers finish and a curling effort into the far corner.

Fred (Man United) – A combative display from Fred who was involved in a few scrappy exchanges with Leicester City’s new boy James Maddison. The Brazilian international proved he can give Jose Mourinho’s side the steel they need in midfield and was subbed out late on after a busy shift.

Joe Hart (Burnley) – Made some superb stops late on against Southampton to make it two clean sheets in his first two appearances since joining Burnley on a permanent deal from Man City. Could he be returning to his best form? It will be intriguing to see if Hart becomes their first-choice goalkeeper when Tom Heaton returns from injury.

Naby Keita (Liverpool) – An all-action display from the Congolese midfielder as he burst forward to help set up the opener and his quick feet caused plenty of problems. Started in the center and drifted out wider often. You can see why Liverpool pushed hard to wrap up the deal for Keita last season. He will be worth $76 million.

Jorginho (Chelsea) – Did his best to try and calm things down against Huddersfield and he scored one of the coolest penalty kicks you will see. Maurizio Sarri has put so much faith in his passing ability and the former Napoli midfielder started off plenty of attacks as there were signs Chelsea new philosophy is starting to click.

