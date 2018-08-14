More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Brazilian Ronaldo released from hospital

By Daniel KarellAug 14, 2018, 9:34 AM EDT
Just 41-years old, Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima had himself a health scare this weekend, which is thankfully now over.

The former World Cup winner and FIFA World Player of the Year was released from the hospital Tuesday morning in Ibiza after four days, where he was treated for a “severe flu” that doctors worried could spread into pneumonia. Ronaldo was vacationing on the famous tourist island but had to be admitted after coming down with a bad illness.

Ronaldo released a statement on his Facebook page thanking the doctors and nurses who took care of him, and stating he’s back home, likely in Brazil.

Ronaldo attended the World Cup opening match earlier this summer in Moscow.

FIFA gives Nigeria and Ghana final deadlines to avoid bans

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 14, 2018, 9:05 AM EDT
ZURICH (AP) FIFA has given Nigeria and Ghana final deadlines to avoid international suspensions because of outside interference in their soccer associations.

FIFA said Tuesday that the Nigerian soccer federation headquarters must be handed back to the elected leadership by Monday or the country will be suspended from international competition.

A group claiming to be in charge of Nigerian soccer took over the building last month while NFF president Amaju Pinnick was in Russia for the World Cup. The group claims a Nigerian court order gives them control of the federation.

The NFF said that the group had been removed after the World Cup but Pinnick still does not have control over the offices, according to FIFA.

A suspension means Nigerian national teams won’t be allowed to take part in any international competitions, although FIFA said the Nigerian women’s under-20 team currently competing at the World Cup in France would be able to continue in that tournament “on an exceptional basis” because it has already started.

But, if banned, Nigeria’s senior men’s team wouldn’t be able to participate in qualifying for the 2019 African Cup of Nations, which continues next month.

Ghana has been given until Aug. 27 to reverse a court order dissolving its soccer association. The government ordered the GFA to be dissolved after allegations of widespread corruption in Ghanaian soccer were made in an undercover documentary. FIFA doesn’t allow governments to interfere in the running of soccer bodies.

The undercover documentary captured GFA president and FIFA Council member Kwesi Nyantakyi allegedly accepting a cash gift of $65,000 from undercover journalists.

Ghanaian soccer has been thrown into crisis because of the allegations.

Nyantakyi, who was also a vice president of the African confederation, resigned from his soccer roles. He has been provisionally suspended by FIFA and is under investigation by the soccer body’s ethics committee. Cash gifts are prohibited by FIFA.

Ghana is also in danger of being excluded when African Cup of Nations qualifying returns next month.

Ghana, which is in first place in its qualifying group, is due to play Kenya on Sept. 7. Nigeria is scheduled to play Seychelles on the same day.

What’s next for Micah Richards?

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellAug 14, 2018, 8:14 AM EDT
Capped by England as a teenager, it’s almost inexplicable how Micah Richards has arrived at this point in his career.

According to multiple reports in England, Aston Villa and manager Steve Bruce are finally going to set Richards free, after more than two years without a single appearance. It’s been 665 days since Richards last played a match, starting and playing 66 minutes in a 1-1 draw in 2016 against Wolverhampton. In that time, Richards has reportedly earned $4.2 million. Richards’ contract at Aston Villa reportedly runs through the end of this season.

Its a far cry for what Richards’ potential was 10 years ago, when he looked like the England and Manchester City centerback stalwart for at least the next decade.

It’s easy to forget, since he hasn’t been in the news, just how long Richards has been playing at a high level.

The Leeds native made his professional debut at the age of 17 for Manchester City on October 22, 2005, in a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal. Starting that day for Manchester City was none other than U.S. Men’s National Team legend Claudio Reyna. The two would play together in City blue for another two seasons.

Richards made his England debut at 18 in a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in 2006 and played a big role in England’s qualification campaign for the 2008 European Championships in Austria and Switzerland. But that was before the injuries took their toll.

Richards was mostly a regular for Manchester City through the 2011-2012 season, when he was a candidate for club player of the year. A meniscus and cartilage injury in his knee forced Richards out for six months and as he came back, he found himself already replaced. Since that injury, Richards has only played 38 games in six years. According to Transfermarkt, Richards has suffered a series of hamstring and knee injuries in that span, partially which has kept him off the field.

But strangely, after 24 appearances for Aston Villa in 2015-2016, manager Bruce decided when he arrived that next season that Richards wasn’t in his plans. And yet, the club couldn’t move him on, or perhaps the player himself didn’t want to leave.

Which brings us to now, with a player who once looked destined for a career in the spotlight, finds himself likely without a club and without an appearance to his name in nearly two years.

Perhaps he could re-join Reyna with New York City FC, a club he got to see first hand in 2013 when Manchester City visited New York on two occasions. But Richards would have to prove his fitness, with MLS a physically tough league, like the Premier League. Richards could also drop down a level, find a club which is willing to give him minutes. Or he could get the next phase of his career started in earnest, earning his coaching license and working with youngsters to train them to be the next first team stars.

Like he once was.

Could Eriksen leave Tottenham this summer?

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 13, 2018, 10:45 PM EDT
Christian Eriksen has been an automatic lineup selection at Tottenham since arriving from Ajax in 2013. There’s rumblings that’s about to end.

Tabloids in England are hot on the trail of the Danish playmaker, following his contract situation and speculating that he could move elsewhere as soon as the end of August. With two years left on his current deal that expires in the summer of 2020, now would be the final window Spurs could get full value for his services. Should they let it run down any longer, they risk losing him at a cut-rate price, or worst, for free.

According to some reports, Eriksen has been in talks with the Spurs front office over a contract extension all summer, but those have not been fruitful. Other reports state things have advanced so far that other big European clubs are readying big-money bids to entice Spurs to sell while they have the chance.

A report by The Express states that Paris Saint-Germain is tracking the Dane, while multiple tabloids have speculated that Real Madrid could target Eriksen should Luka Modric depart. According to the Express report, PSG could offer as much as $128 million.

Still, with talks reportedly still ongoing between Eriksen and the club on an extension, there’s always a chance they come to an agreement to keep him in London. In addition, with Daniel Levy’s track record – an executive who doesn’t cave to reports and player pressure – he would likely keep the Dane at Spurs unless a massive bid was officially submitted.

Also of note is Tottenham’s transfer window. The club became the first Premier League team not to sign a single player in a summer transfer window, likely betting on the current roster. With Eriksen so important to Mauricio Pochettino‘s attacking setup, it’s still highly unlikely the club would let Eriksen walk with no replacement, even with the lost leverage in further transfer negotiations.

Report: FIFA eliminates “corruption” from code of ethics

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 13, 2018, 9:19 PM EDT
2 Comments

According to Associated Press reporter Rob Harris, FIFA eliminated the word “corruption” from its revised code of ethics during “secret meetings” and released

Even more encouraging for would-be criminals, FIFA instituted a statute of limitations on any “bribery” charges, setting a 10 year limit on potential cases. Any bribery charges brought against an individual within the organization cannot be punished by the sport’s governing body.

“Bribery, misappropriation of funds and manipulation of football matches or competitions may no longer be prosecuted after a lapse of ten years,” the new ethics code reads.

Obviously, this has no effect on anyone caught and charged in a court of law, but within FIFA, this is a discouraging development and gives even more credence to the growing argument against FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who has a growing group of detractors saying he is violating FIFA rules.

Also added in the new code of ethics is a “defamation” clause that would allow the governing body to punish those who speak out against the current regime. According to Harris, the ethics code does not give particular examples of defamation, meaning the FIFA courts would have flexibility to interpret the new law. The punishment would be a ban of up to two years, with repeat offenders potentially pushed out for up to five years.

Finally, the report states that ethics prosecutor Maria Claudia Rojas has the ability to enter into plea bargins with those charged with anything other than bribery, misappropriation of funds or match fixing, allowing the governing body to resolve cases internally, detracting from the transparency of the organizationl