Eriksen, Ronaldo headline UEFA Goal of the Year shortlist

By Daniel KarellAug 14, 2018, 10:58 AM EDT
Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo were included in UEFA’s 2017-2018 Goal of the Year shortlist for outstanding goals during UEFA competition last season.

Eriksen earned his nomination through a wonderful team goal for Denmark in its World Cup qualifying playoff match against the Republic of Ireland, with Eriksen striking him off the underside of the crossbar. Ronaldo meanwhile earned a standing ovation from the Juventus faithful for his incredible chilena with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals last year. Curiously, Gareth Bale‘s overhead kick in the Champions League final was left off.

England did have a pair of players also make the shortlist. England Women’s National Team and Manchester City’s Luzy Bronze scored a terrific goal on the volley with her right foot in a match against Lyon, while England Under-19 international and Sunderland product Elliot Embleton fired home in the UEFA Under-19 Championships against Turkey with a wonderful left-footed curler into the top corner.

Check out the goals and let us know who you think had the best goal in the comments below.

Chelsea loan Bakayoko to AC Milan

By Daniel KarellAug 14, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
Tiémoué Bakayoko lasted just one season at Stamford Bridge.

AC Milan announced on Tuesday morning that it had acquired the young French midfielder on loan with an option to buy from Chelsea, just a year after the Blues paid more than $51 million to sign him.

Bakayoko was coming off a dream season at Monaco where he, Radamel Falcao, Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva, Thomas Lemar, and Fabinho among others led the side to a Ligue 1 title and a place in the UEFA Champions League semifinals. But Bakayoko struggled with a naggling knee injury all season, and it may have affected him at Chelsea, where he was playing for the first time out of his country and comfort zone.

Bakayoko struggled at times for the Blues, including enduring a demoralizing first-half sending off in a shocking 4-1 defeat to Watford. Although he played 29 Premier League matches, it never seemed like he fully won over manager Antonio Conte, and he was never a pure fit alongside fellow French star N'Golo Kante. It was clear after preseason that Conte’s successor Maurizio Sarri didn’t have Bakayoko in his plans either, leaving the 24-year-old to find a new home yet again.

At AC Milan, Bakayoko will have another Francophone player to sit in midfield alongside, with Franck Kessie back for a second season at the San Siro.

Brazilian Ronaldo released from hospital

By Daniel KarellAug 14, 2018, 9:34 AM EDT
Just 41-years old, Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima had himself a health scare this weekend, which is thankfully now over.

The former World Cup winner and FIFA World Player of the Year was released from the hospital Tuesday morning in Ibiza after four days, where he was treated for a “severe flu” that doctors worried could spread into pneumonia. Ronaldo was vacationing on the famous tourist island but had to be admitted after coming down with a bad illness.

Ronaldo released a statement on his Facebook page thanking the doctors and nurses who took care of him, and stating he’s back home, likely in Brazil.

Ronaldo attended the World Cup opening match earlier this summer in Moscow.

FIFA gives Nigeria and Ghana final deadlines to avoid bans

Associated PressAug 14, 2018, 9:05 AM EDT
ZURICH (AP) FIFA has given Nigeria and Ghana final deadlines to avoid international suspensions because of outside interference in their soccer associations.

FIFA said Tuesday that the Nigerian soccer federation headquarters must be handed back to the elected leadership by Monday or the country will be suspended from international competition.

A group claiming to be in charge of Nigerian soccer took over the building last month while NFF president Amaju Pinnick was in Russia for the World Cup. The group claims a Nigerian court order gives them control of the federation.

The NFF said that the group had been removed after the World Cup but Pinnick still does not have control over the offices, according to FIFA.

A suspension means Nigerian national teams won’t be allowed to take part in any international competitions, although FIFA said the Nigerian women’s under-20 team currently competing at the World Cup in France would be able to continue in that tournament “on an exceptional basis” because it has already started.

But, if banned, Nigeria’s senior men’s team wouldn’t be able to participate in qualifying for the 2019 African Cup of Nations, which continues next month.

Ghana has been given until Aug. 27 to reverse a court order dissolving its soccer association. The government ordered the GFA to be dissolved after allegations of widespread corruption in Ghanaian soccer were made in an undercover documentary. FIFA doesn’t allow governments to interfere in the running of soccer bodies.

The undercover documentary captured GFA president and FIFA Council member Kwesi Nyantakyi allegedly accepting a cash gift of $65,000 from undercover journalists.

Ghanaian soccer has been thrown into crisis because of the allegations.

Nyantakyi, who was also a vice president of the African confederation, resigned from his soccer roles. He has been provisionally suspended by FIFA and is under investigation by the soccer body’s ethics committee. Cash gifts are prohibited by FIFA.

Ghana is also in danger of being excluded when African Cup of Nations qualifying returns next month.

Ghana, which is in first place in its qualifying group, is due to play Kenya on Sept. 7. Nigeria is scheduled to play Seychelles on the same day.

What’s next for Micah Richards?

By Daniel KarellAug 14, 2018, 8:14 AM EDT
Capped by England as a teenager, it’s almost inexplicable how Micah Richards has arrived at this point in his career.

According to multiple reports in England, Aston Villa and manager Steve Bruce are finally going to set Richards free, after more than two years without a single appearance. It’s been 665 days since Richards last played a match, starting and playing 66 minutes in a 1-1 draw in 2016 against Wolverhampton. In that time, Richards has reportedly earned $4.2 million. Richards’ contract at Aston Villa reportedly runs through the end of this season.

Its a far cry for what Richards’ potential was 10 years ago, when he looked like the England and Manchester City centerback stalwart for at least the next decade.

It’s easy to forget, since he hasn’t been in the news, just how long Richards has been playing at a high level.

The Leeds native made his professional debut at the age of 17 for Manchester City on October 22, 2005, in a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal. Starting that day for Manchester City was none other than U.S. Men’s National Team legend Claudio Reyna. The two would play together in City blue for another two seasons.

Richards made his England debut at 18 in a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in 2006 and played a big role in England’s qualification campaign for the 2008 European Championships in Austria and Switzerland. But that was before the injuries took their toll.

Richards was mostly a regular for Manchester City through the 2011-2012 season, when he was a candidate for club player of the year. A meniscus and cartilage injury in his knee forced Richards out for six months and as he came back, he found himself already replaced. Since that injury, Richards has only played 38 games in six years. According to Transfermarkt, Richards has suffered a series of hamstring and knee injuries in that span, partially which has kept him off the field.

But strangely, after 24 appearances for Aston Villa in 2015-2016, manager Bruce decided when he arrived that next season that Richards wasn’t in his plans. And yet, the club couldn’t move him on, or perhaps the player himself didn’t want to leave.

Which brings us to now, with a player who once looked destined for a career in the spotlight, finds himself likely without a club and without an appearance to his name in nearly two years.

Perhaps he could re-join Reyna with New York City FC, a club he got to see first hand in 2013 when Manchester City visited New York on two occasions. But Richards would have to prove his fitness, with MLS a physically tough league, like the Premier League. Richards could also drop down a level, find a club which is willing to give him minutes. Or he could get the next phase of his career started in earnest, earning his coaching license and working with youngsters to train them to be the next first team stars.

Like he once was.