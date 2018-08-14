Ex-Arsenal co-owner Usmanov could invest in Everton

Everton could see some additional investment in the club from a billionaire with experience as a Premier League owner.

In an interview with Bloomberg, outgoing Arsenal co-owner Alisher Usmanov said he wants to remain involved in soccer ownership, and expressed interest getting involved with Everton, where he would partner with Farhad Moshiri, or clubs in Germany or Italy. Moshiri is a long-term business partner of Usmanov, who is listed as the 6th-richest person in Russia.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

“We are friends with Farhad Moshiri,” Usmanov told Bloomberg. “If he needs the support, I am happy to help.”

A massive investment in Everton could finally take the Toffees over the hump and help the club become consistent players in the top six, potentially even breaking through one day into the top four, and with it, the UEFA Champions League. It’s been nearly 50 years since Everton was last in what’s now the Champions League, called the European Cup in 1970-1971, when the Toffees made a run to the quarterfinals. This past season, in the midst of a dreadful first four months of the season, Everton was bounced in the group stage of the Europa League.

Everton seems headed back to Europe this season. After the hiring of Marco Silva, the club has spent a reported $85 million or more on the signings of Richarlison, Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes, Kurt Zouma and Lucas Digne as the team is upgraded from last year’s disappointment.

Usmanov also appears to be an owner that’s more interested in the club’s outcomes on the field as opposed to in the boardroom and on the stock exchange. The Russian made a $2 billion takeover bid for Arsenal that was rejected by Stan Kroenke, who turned around and bought out Usmanov’s shares, giving Kroenke and his family more than a 97 percent stake in Arsenal. Of course, despite disappointments on the field and failing to win a title since the Incredibles of 2003-2004, Kroenke kept Arsene Wenger in charge until his management began affecting the club’s financials, with two straight seasons out of the Champions League.