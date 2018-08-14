League Cup wrap: Final round pre-Premier League clubs rolls on

Premier League teams know all but one of the teams they could draw in the EFL Cup following a wild Tuesday in England.
Ten ties went to penalty kicks and only one remains on the docket before the 13 PL clubs who are not in European competition join the fray.
The draw will take place at 2 p.m. ET Thursday before Sunderland faces Sheffield Wednesday in the final first round match.
Carlisle United 1-5 Blackburn Rovers
Adam Armstrong and Bradley Dack each scored twice, and Dack added a pair of assists in leading the Championship side to a comfortable road win. The 24-year-old Dack was last season’s League One Player of the Year.
Middlesbrough 3-3 (4-3 in PKs) Notts County
The visitors led thrice, but Ashley Fletcher equalized twice and Enes Mahmutovic also level the score in a wild affair at the Riverside Stadium. Tony Pulis played 17-year-old Stephen Walker in the match, with the teen scoring his penalty and also assisting a goal.
Oldham Athletic 0-2 Derby County
Chelsea loanee Mason Mount scored for Frank Lampard‘s Rams, who also found the scoresheet via an own goal.
Elsewhere
Nottingham Forest 1-1 (10-9 in PKs) Bury
Blackpool 3-1 Barnsley
Crewe Alexandra 1-1 (3-4 in PKs) Fleetwood Town
Grimsby Town 0-2 Rochdale
Leeds United 2-1 Bolton Wanderers
Macclesfield Town 1-1 (4-2 in PKs) Bradford City
Mansfield Town 6-1 Accrington Stanley
Port Vale 0-4 Lincoln City
Preston North End 3-1 Morecambe
Rotherham United 3-1 Wigan Athletic
Scunthorpe United 1-2 Doncaster Rovers
Sheffield United 1-1 (4-5 in PKs) Hull City
Tranmere Rovers 1-3 Walsall
Bristol City 0-1 Plymouth Argyle
Bristol Rovers 2-1 Crawley Town
Cambridge United 1-4 Newport County
Cheltenham Town 2-2 (6-5 in PKs) Colchester United
Exeter City 1-1 (4-2 in PKs) Ipswich Town
Millwall 0-0 (3-1 in PKs) Gillingham
MK Dons 3-0 Charlton Athletic
Norwich City 3-1 Stevenage
Oxford United 2-0 Coventry Citty
Portsmouth 1-2 AFC Wimbledon
QPR 2-0 Peterborough United
Southend United 2-4 Brentford
Swindon Town 0-1 Forest Green Rovers
Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 (7-6 in PKs) Northampton Town
Yeovil Town 0-1 Aston Villa
Reading 2-0 Birmingham City
West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Luton Town
Sunderland vs. Sheffield Wednesday — 2:45 p.m. ET Thursday