Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

League Cup wrap: Final round pre-Premier League clubs rolls on

By Nicholas MendolaAug 14, 2018, 5:50 PM EDT
Premier League teams know all but one of the teams they could draw in the EFL Cup following a wild Tuesday in England.

Ten ties went to penalty kicks and only one remains on the docket before the 13 PL clubs who are not in European competition join the fray.

The draw will take place at 2 p.m. ET Thursday before Sunderland faces Sheffield Wednesday in the final first round match.

Carlisle United 1-5 Blackburn Rovers

Adam Armstrong and Bradley Dack each scored twice, and Dack added a pair of assists in leading the Championship side to a comfortable road win. The 24-year-old Dack was last season’s League One Player of the Year.

Middlesbrough 3-3 (4-3 in PKs) Notts County

The visitors led thrice, but Ashley Fletcher equalized twice and Enes Mahmutovic also level the score in a wild affair at the Riverside Stadium. Tony Pulis played 17-year-old Stephen Walker in the match, with the teen scoring his penalty and also assisting a goal.

Oldham Athletic 0-2 Derby County

Chelsea loanee Mason Mount scored for Frank Lampard‘s Rams, who also found the scoresheet via an own goal.

Elsewhere
Nottingham Forest 1-1 (10-9 in PKs) Bury
Blackpool 3-1 Barnsley
Crewe Alexandra 1-1 (3-4 in PKs) Fleetwood Town
Grimsby Town 0-2 Rochdale
Leeds United 2-1 Bolton Wanderers
Macclesfield Town 1-1 (4-2 in PKs) Bradford City
Mansfield Town 6-1 Accrington Stanley
Port Vale 0-4 Lincoln City
Preston North End 3-1 Morecambe
Rotherham United 3-1 Wigan Athletic
Scunthorpe United 1-2 Doncaster Rovers
Sheffield United 1-1 (4-5 in PKs) Hull City
Tranmere Rovers 1-3 Walsall
Bristol City 0-1 Plymouth Argyle
Bristol Rovers 2-1 Crawley Town
Cambridge United 1-4 Newport County
Cheltenham Town 2-2 (6-5 in PKs) Colchester United
Exeter City 1-1 (4-2 in PKs) Ipswich Town
Millwall 0-0 (3-1 in PKs) Gillingham
MK Dons 3-0 Charlton Athletic
Norwich City 3-1 Stevenage
Oxford United 2-0 Coventry Citty
Portsmouth 1-2 AFC Wimbledon
QPR 2-0 Peterborough United
Southend United 2-4 Brentford
Swindon Town 0-1 Forest Green Rovers
Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 (7-6 in PKs) Northampton Town
Yeovil Town 0-1 Aston Villa
Reading 2-0 Birmingham City
West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Luton Town
Sunderland vs. Sheffield Wednesday — 2:45 p.m. ET Thursday

Champions League wrap: Celtic bounced; Benfica, Ajax through

AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris
By Nicholas MendolaAug 14, 2018, 5:03 PM EDT
We’re one round away from the group stage following a busy Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League.

Some big names will not be there, as former champions Celtic failed to get a result in Greece and Fenerbahce could not find a way past Benfica.

Spartak Trnava 1-2 AET (2-3 agg.) Red Star Belgrade

Quite a game, this one.

To start, the second leg saw both sides match the first leg’s result after just seven minutes. The Slovakian hosts scored through Marek Bakos in the 6th minute, but were level when El Fardou Ben Nabouhane scored the next minute.

No goals came over the final 83 minutes, but Nemanja Radonjic bagged a goal for Red Star in the 98th minute to send the Serbians through to the playoff round.

AEK Athens 2-1 (3-2 agg.) Celtic

Brendan Rodgers men have failed to reach the group stage after slipping behind 2-0 in Greece and finding only a Scott Sinclair goal over the final 40 minutes.

Rodgers has publicly criticized the board’s recruitment of players, with some speculating his time could be short at Celtic Park.

But the boss of the top Glaswegian team says the loss wasn’t about the behind the scenes, just poor defending.

“We’ve got to stop the cross for the first and the second is poor defending. We gave ourselves a chance and threw everything at it. I thought a lot of our build-up play was worth something from the game but you can’t defend that softly. I still felt this was a game in which we had more than enough to win but you have to defend better than we did. We gave AEK a lot of problems but you have to defend properly and we didn’t do that.”

Celtic will need to beat the winner of the tie between Latvia’s Spartaks Jurmala and Lithuania’s Suduva Marijampole — Suduva leads 1-0 heading into Thursday’s second leg — for the right to play in the Europa League’s group stage. Those matches are Aug. 23 and 30.

Ajax 3-0 (5-2 agg.) Standard Liege

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag was not content with its two away goal lead, and crushed its Belgian visitors with goals from Klaas-Jan Hunterlaar, Matthijs de Ligt, and David Neres.

MOL Vidi 0-0 (1-1 agg.) Malmo

American midfielder Romain Gall sees his UCL campaign end, an 11-minute substitute performance not enough to help his Swedish visitors to a winner. MOL Vidi — long called Videoton — moves onto the playoff.

Elsewhere
Dynamo Kiev 2-0 (3-1 agg.) Slavia Prague
BATE Borisov 1-1 (2-1 agg.) Qarabag
Spartak Moscow 0-0 (2-3 agg.) PAOK Salonika
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 (3-0 agg.) FC Astana
Fenerbahce 1-1 (1-2 agg.) Benfica
Shkendija 0-1 (0-4 agg.) RB Salzburg

Playoff round
BATE Borisov vs. PSV Eindhoven
Young Boys vs. Dinamo Zagreb
MOL Vidi vs. AEK Athens
Benfica vs. PAOK Salonika
Ajax vs. Dynamo Kyiv

Valencia to sign Russia forward Denis Cheryshev on loan

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 14, 2018, 4:24 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Valencia says it has reached an agreement with Villarreal to get Russia forward Denis Cheryshev on loan.

The club says the loan is “pending” and will be valid until the end of the season.

Cheryshev scored four goals at the World Cup, helping Russia reach the quarterfinals.

The 27-year-old player had already been with Valencia on a loan in 2016. He was previously with Real Madrid but had few opportunities with the team’s main squad.

Valencia also added forward Kevin Gameiro from Atletico Madrid and striker Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea.

Valencia finished fourth in the Spanish league last season.

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga

Ramos critical of Liverpool’s “excuse” making Klopp

By Nicholas MendolaAug 14, 2018, 3:25 PM EDT
Thrice this summer and again last week, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp criticized Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos for incidents in the UEFA Champions League Final.

Ramos wishes he’d move on.

Klopp called Ramos “ruthless and brutal” for a tackle that took Mohamed Salah out of the game and a run-in that reportedly left Reds goalkeeper Loris Karius concussed.

Ramos was asked about Klopp’s most recent comments, an extended run at the player concerning his status as a sportsman.

Please UEFA, draw these two in this year’s UCL group stage. From The Liverpool Echo:

“It’s not the first final he’s lost, (maybe) he wants to use that as an excuse for losing. Some of us have been operating at a very high level for many years, not sure he can say the same.

“There have been many repercussions after what happened to Salah in the Champions League final. Let Klopp worry about his own players. To keep him quiet, he’s one of the coaches I voted for as the Best of the Year.”

Ramos is an unquestionably dirty (filthy?) player, but it’s weird to heap Klopp continue to bring up the player. In fact, Klopp has been a little odd in a lot of areas this offseason, questioning whether Liverpool should really be considered the favorite to take down Man City and why the club’s transfer buys are under scrutiny.

Klopp is a wonderful coach, but he’s never consistently been the favorite. Maybe he’s uncomfortable outside the underdog’s role?

Report: Messi to skip upcoming Argentina friendlies in U.S.

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellAug 14, 2018, 1:40 PM EDT
Fans of the Argentine National Team will get an early chance to see what life is like “after Messi” in the Albiceleste’s upcoming friendlies next month.

According to a report out of Argentina, Lionel Messi will be left off Argentina’s upcoming squad for a pair of matches in the U.S., and could stay away from the national team through the end of the year, if not until next summer’s Copa America. Argentina will face Guatemala at the Los Angeles Coliseum on September 7 and Colombia on September 11 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Argentina has a major rebuild to undertake with the national team after a disappointing World Cup in Russia. The Argentine FA has yet to hire a new coach, with Lionel Scaloni and Pablo Aimar taking charge in the interim as co-coaches, and 15 of the 23 players at the 2018 World Cup are 30-and over, making it likely most won’t feature for Argentina at the next tournament in Qatar.

Argentine newspaper Diario Ole mused about some of the new names we could see in Argentina’s upcoming squad. Some of the younger members of the World Cup squad could stay, including Christian Pavon, Giovani Lo Celso and Paulo Dybala. But we could also see the introductions of Lautaro Martinez,  Gerónimo Rulli and Santiago Ascacíbar in addition to the return of Mauro Icardi, Leandro Paredes and Ramiro Funes Mori.

Argentina will have about 10 months to figure out its identity before the 2019 Copa America in Brazil, whether or not Messi is there. After so many years struggling at the youth level, Argentina is paying for it now with a poor crop of players compared to the national team’s history, and they’ll need to ask hard questions of themselves on how to rebuild.

In a way, it makes sense for Messi to recover and focus on his season at Barcelona before coming back to Argentina in 2019. It does him or the national team no good to have him there over the next nine months, taking the spot of a guy who will need to gain some valuable experience.