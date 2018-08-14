Ramos critical of Liverpool’s “excuse” making Klopp

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thrice this summer and again last week, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp criticized Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos for incidents in the UEFA Champions League Final.

Ramos wishes he’d move on.

[ MORE: Klopp on LFC 4-0 West Ham ]

Klopp called Ramos “ruthless and brutal” for a tackle that took Mohamed Salah out of the game and a run-in that reportedly left Reds goalkeeper Loris Karius concussed.

Ramos was asked about Klopp’s most recent comments, an extended run at the player concerning his status as a sportsman.

Please UEFA, draw these two in this year’s UCL group stage. From The Liverpool Echo:

“It’s not the first final he’s lost, (maybe) he wants to use that as an excuse for losing. Some of us have been operating at a very high level for many years, not sure he can say the same. “There have been many repercussions after what happened to Salah in the Champions League final. Let Klopp worry about his own players. To keep him quiet, he’s one of the coaches I voted for as the Best of the Year.”

Ramos is an unquestionably dirty (filthy?) player, but it’s weird to heap Klopp continue to bring up the player. In fact, Klopp has been a little odd in a lot of areas this offseason, questioning whether Liverpool should really be considered the favorite to take down Man City and why the club’s transfer buys are under scrutiny.

Klopp is a wonderful coach, but he’s never consistently been the favorite. Maybe he’s uncomfortable outside the underdog’s role?

Follow @NicholasMendola