More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Report: Messi to skip upcoming Argentina friendlies in U.S.

By Daniel KarellAug 14, 2018, 1:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Fans of the Argentine National Team will get an early chance to see what life is like “after Messi” in the Albiceleste’s upcoming friendlies next month.

According to a report out of Argentina, Lionel Messi will be left off Argentina’s upcoming squad for a pair of matches in the U.S., and could stay away from the national team through the end of the year, if not until next summer’s Copa America. Argentina will face Guatemala at the Los Angeles Coliseum on September 7 and Colombia on September 11 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Argentina has a major rebuild to undertake with the national team after a disappointing World Cup in Russia. The Argentine FA has yet to hire a new coach, with Lionel Scaloni and Pablo Aimar taking charge in the interim as co-coaches, and 15 of the 23 players at the 2018 World Cup are 30-and over, making it likely most won’t feature for Argentina at the next tournament in Qatar.

Argentine newspaper Diario Ole mused about some of the new names we could see in Argentina’s upcoming squad. Some of the younger members of the World Cup squad could stay, including Christian Pavon, Giovani Lo Celso and Paulo Dybala. But we could also see the introductions of Lautaro Martinez,  Gerónimo Rulli and Santiago Ascacíbar in addition to the return of Mauro Icardi, Leandro Paredes and Ramiro Funes Mori.

Argentina will have about 10 months to figure out its identity before the 2019 Copa America in Brazil, whether or not Messi is there. After so many years struggling at the youth level, Argentina is paying for it now with a poor crop of players compared to the national team’s history, and they’ll need to ask hard questions of themselves on how to rebuild.

In a way, it makes sense for Messi to recover and focus on his season at Barcelona before coming back to Argentina in 2019. It does him or the national team no good to have him there over the next nine months, taking the spot of a guy who will need to gain some valuable experience.

Ex-Arsenal co-owner Usmanov could invest in Everton

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellAug 14, 2018, 12:38 PM EDT
1 Comment

Everton could see some additional investment in the club from a billionaire with experience as a Premier League owner.

In an interview with Bloomberg, outgoing Arsenal co-owner Alisher Usmanov said he wants to remain involved in soccer ownership, and expressed interest getting involved with Everton, where he would partner with Farhad Moshiri, or clubs in Germany or Italy. Moshiri is a long-term business partner of Usmanov, who is listed as the 6th-richest person in Russia.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

“We are friends with Farhad Moshiri,” Usmanov told Bloomberg. “If he needs the support, I am happy to help.”

A massive investment in Everton could finally take the Toffees over the hump and help the club become consistent players in the top six, potentially even breaking through one day into the top four, and with it, the UEFA Champions League. It’s been nearly 50 years since Everton was last in what’s now the Champions League, called the European Cup in 1970-1971, when the Toffees made a run to the quarterfinals. This past season, in the midst of a dreadful first four months of the season, Everton was bounced in the group stage of the Europa League.

Everton seems headed back to Europe this season. After the hiring of Marco Silva, the club has spent a reported $85 million or more on the signings of Richarlison, Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes, Kurt Zouma and Lucas Digne as the team is upgraded from last year’s disappointment.

Usmanov also appears to be an owner that’s more interested in the club’s outcomes on the field as opposed to in the boardroom and on the stock exchange. The Russian made a $2 billion takeover bid for Arsenal that was rejected by Stan Kroenke, who turned around and bought out Usmanov’s shares, giving Kroenke and his family more than a 97 percent stake in Arsenal. Of course, despite disappointments on the field and failing to win a title since the Incredibles of 2003-2004, Kroenke kept Arsene Wenger in charge until his management began affecting the club’s financials, with two straight seasons out of the Champions League.

Eriksen, Ronaldo headline UEFA Goal of the Year shortlist

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellAug 14, 2018, 10:58 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo were included in UEFA’s 2017-2018 Goal of the Year shortlist for outstanding goals during UEFA competition last season.

Eriksen earned his nomination through a wonderful team goal for Denmark in its World Cup qualifying playoff match against the Republic of Ireland, with Eriksen striking him off the underside of the crossbar. Ronaldo meanwhile earned a standing ovation from the Juventus faithful for his incredible chilena with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals last year. Curiously, Gareth Bale‘s overhead kick in the Champions League final was left off.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

England did have a pair of players also make the shortlist. England Women’s National Team and Manchester City’s Luzy Bronze scored a terrific goal on the volley with her right foot in a match against Lyon, while England Under-19 international and Sunderland product Elliot Embleton fired home in the UEFA Under-19 Championships against Turkey with a wonderful left-footed curler into the top corner.

Check out the goals and let us know who you think had the best goal in the comments below.

Chelsea loan Bakayoko to AC Milan

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellAug 14, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
1 Comment

Tiémoué Bakayoko lasted just one season at Stamford Bridge.

AC Milan announced on Tuesday morning that it had acquired the young French midfielder on loan with an option to buy from Chelsea, just a year after the Blues paid more than $51 million to sign him.

[READ: Ronaldo released from hospital]

Bakayoko was coming off a dream season at Monaco where he, Radamel Falcao, Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva, Thomas Lemar, and Fabinho among others led the side to a Ligue 1 title and a place in the UEFA Champions League semifinals. But Bakayoko struggled with a naggling knee injury all season, and it may have affected him at Chelsea, where he was playing for the first time out of his country and comfort zone.

Bakayoko struggled at times for the Blues, including enduring a demoralizing first-half sending off in a shocking 4-1 defeat to Watford. Although he played 29 Premier League matches, it never seemed like he fully won over manager Antonio Conte, and he was never a pure fit alongside fellow French star N'Golo Kante. It was clear after preseason that Conte’s successor Maurizio Sarri didn’t have Bakayoko in his plans either, leaving the 24-year-old to find a new home yet again.

At AC Milan, Bakayoko will have another Francophone player to sit in midfield alongside, with Franck Kessie back for a second season at the San Siro.

Brazilian Ronaldo released from hospital

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellAug 14, 2018, 9:34 AM EDT
2 Comments

Just 41-years old, Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima had himself a health scare this weekend, which is thankfully now over.

The former World Cup winner and FIFA World Player of the Year was released from the hospital Tuesday morning in Ibiza after four days, where he was treated for a “severe flu” that doctors worried could spread into pneumonia. Ronaldo was vacationing on the famous tourist island but had to be admitted after coming down with a bad illness.

[READ: Spurs announce stadium delays]

Ronaldo released a statement on his Facebook page thanking the doctors and nurses who took care of him, and stating he’s back home, likely in Brazil.

Ronaldo attended the World Cup opening match earlier this summer in Moscow.