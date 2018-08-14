More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Sarri relaxing rules around Chelsea to court players

By Nicholas MendolaAug 14, 2018, 8:27 PM EDT
Several reports out of Arsenal have the Gunners getting accustomed to big changes in coaching style from longtime boss Arsene Wenger to new manager Unai Emery.

Wenger was viewed as a players-first, freedom-giving manager and Emery is a major step up in intensity and rigidity.

Chelsea, it seems, is flipping that script. Whereas Jose Mourinho and then Antonio Conte were very strict, Maurizio Sarri is trying to bring the positive vibes to Stamford Bridge.

For one thing, he’s changed the unpopular rule of players staying in a hotel the night before home matches.

And then there’s the food. From The Telegraph:

Sarri has also permitted a wider choice of food in the training ground canteen and also in hotels when they are away from home to try to create a better atmosphere than that which existed in the previous ten months. Conte was very strict on nutrition, with relatively little choice for the players, and while Sarri also feels that there are gains in that area for any coach, his priority is to get the squad in the right frame of mind.

It’s one thing to start it with a positive jam, and it’s another thing to see it all through, but clearly giving players a bit of what they want isn’t a bad thing. And considering this group has already quit on a boss or two, perhaps it’s an especially good idea.

Premier League Club Power Rankings, Week 1

Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 14, 2018, 7:21 PM EDT
The champs should need to be dethroned, except maybewhen the season sample size is just one game deep?

A few grains of salt — or 300 — are always recommended when dealing with power rankings, and our Premier League club power rankings are intended to be a show of how the clubs look in both form and forecast at a moment in time.

Manchester City beat new-look Arsenal 2-0 despite being quite shorthanded at the Emirates Stadium, and is coming off the most impressive PL season in recent memory.

But is that enough to hold off mighty Liverpool, who has invested the resources for a true title fight and looked dynamite all preseason before pummeling West Ham United at Anfield?

Read on…

20. Cardiff City — Could be a long season in Wales
19. Brighton and Hove Albion — Biggest disappointment of the weekend
18. Huddersfield Town — No shame in losing to Chelsea
17. West Ham United — Defense should buy Pellegrini his breakfast this week
16. Southampton — Couldn’t beat a thin, tired Clarets at home
15. Burnley — Joe Hart looking like a man back in form
14. Fulham — Performed better than its 2-0 loss indicates. Seri is the truth.
13. Newcastle — Deserved a point vs. Spurs; Need Rondon, Muto fully fit
12. Bournemouth — Did what was expected against new boys Cardiff
11. Leicester City — Demarai Gray was fine, but more needed from playmakers
10. Wolves — Promising, but 2-2 against 10 shows there will be growing pains
9. Arsenal — When Mesut Ozil isn’t going, this team goes nowhere
8. Everton — 2-2 feels like a false start thanks to Jagielka red, but a good battle
7. Watford — Totally shut down a Brighton side with high expectations
6. Crystal Palace — Wilfried Zaha is a nasty talent.
5. Tottenham Hotspur — Rusty but industrious at Newcastle.
4. Manchester United — Fortunate Vardy was rusty, but same true for LCFC-Lukaku
3. Chelsea — If Maurizio Sarri gets Morata humming, can contend with anyone
2. Liverpool — Keita very much looked the missing piece in cueing up Mane, Firmino, Salah
1. Man City — Solid away win without KDB, Sane, Kompany, David Silva in Starting XI; Keeping Aubameyang off the scoreboard keeps City just ahead of the Reds.

USL D-III applies for USSF sanctioning with “at least 10” teams

@USL
By Nicholas MendolaAug 14, 2018, 6:33 PM EDT
The USL’s D-III project will have at least 10 teams for its inaugural season next summer.

That’s one of the details from the league’s Tuesday announcement that it had applied to the United States Soccer Federation for Division III sanctioning.

The deadline for sanctioning applications is Wednesday.

Already announced as USL D-III teams are Greenville Triumph, South Georgia Tormenta FC, FC Tucson, Toronto FC II, Chattanooga Pro Soccer, and Madison Pro Soccer.

USL CEO Alec Papadakis says the league is aiming for 24 teams by its third campaign in 2021, and says the other four teams are in “proven” and “thriving” markets.

“As a professional league, we are committed to providing a thrilling experience for fans and a top-notch experience for players – and a proper stadium plays a major role in that experience,” Papadakis continued. “USL Division III features two clubs – South Georgia Tormenta FC and Greenville Triumph SC – building new soccer-specific stadiums, equating to more than $30 million in construction and design, and much more in local economic impact. The league also features clubs utilizing and renovating existing infrastructure to provide the best experience while revitalizing community assets.”

Pure speculation, but could the league be adding some of the top PDL teams or some of USL or MLS-2 sides? Charleston Battery, Swope Park Rangers, clubs of that ilk could join, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Rochester Rhinos return from hiatus in the division.

League Cup wrap: Final round pre-Premier League clubs rolls on

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 14, 2018, 5:50 PM EDT
Premier League teams know all but one of the teams they could draw in the EFL Cup following a wild Tuesday in England.

Ten ties went to penalty kicks and only one remains on the docket before the 13 PL clubs who are not in European competition join the fray.

The draw will take place at 2 p.m. ET Thursday before Sunderland faces Sheffield Wednesday in the final first round match.

Carlisle United 1-5 Blackburn Rovers

Adam Armstrong and Bradley Dack each scored twice, and Dack added a pair of assists in leading the Championship side to a comfortable road win. The 24-year-old Dack was last season’s League One Player of the Year.

Middlesbrough 3-3 (4-3 in PKs) Notts County

The visitors led thrice, but Ashley Fletcher equalized twice and Enes Mahmutovic also level the score in a wild affair at the Riverside Stadium. Tony Pulis played 17-year-old Stephen Walker in the match, with the teen scoring his penalty and also assisting a goal.

Oldham Athletic 0-2 Derby County

Chelsea loanee Mason Mount scored for Frank Lampard‘s Rams, who also found the scoresheet via an own goal.

Elsewhere
Nottingham Forest 1-1 (10-9 in PKs) Bury
Blackpool 3-1 Barnsley
Crewe Alexandra 1-1 (3-4 in PKs) Fleetwood Town
Grimsby Town 0-2 Rochdale
Leeds United 2-1 Bolton Wanderers
Macclesfield Town 1-1 (4-2 in PKs) Bradford City
Mansfield Town 6-1 Accrington Stanley
Port Vale 0-4 Lincoln City
Preston North End 3-1 Morecambe
Rotherham United 3-1 Wigan Athletic
Scunthorpe United 1-2 Doncaster Rovers
Sheffield United 1-1 (4-5 in PKs) Hull City
Tranmere Rovers 1-3 Walsall
Bristol City 0-1 Plymouth Argyle
Bristol Rovers 2-1 Crawley Town
Cambridge United 1-4 Newport County
Cheltenham Town 2-2 (6-5 in PKs) Colchester United
Exeter City 1-1 (4-2 in PKs) Ipswich Town
Millwall 0-0 (3-1 in PKs) Gillingham
MK Dons 3-0 Charlton Athletic
Norwich City 3-1 Stevenage
Oxford United 2-0 Coventry Citty
Portsmouth 1-2 AFC Wimbledon
QPR 2-0 Peterborough United
Southend United 2-4 Brentford
Swindon Town 0-1 Forest Green Rovers
Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 (7-6 in PKs) Northampton Town
Yeovil Town 0-1 Aston Villa
Reading 2-0 Birmingham City
West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Luton Town
Sunderland vs. Sheffield Wednesday — 2:45 p.m. ET Thursday

Champions League wrap: Celtic bounced; Benfica, Ajax through

AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris
By Nicholas MendolaAug 14, 2018, 5:03 PM EDT
We’re one round away from the group stage following a busy Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League.

Some big names will not be there, as former champions Celtic failed to get a result in Greece and Fenerbahce could not find a way past Benfica.

Spartak Trnava 1-2 AET (2-3 agg.) Red Star Belgrade

Quite a game, this one.

To start, the second leg saw both sides match the first leg’s result after just seven minutes. The Slovakian hosts scored through Marek Bakos in the 6th minute, but were level when El Fardou Ben Nabouhane scored the next minute.

No goals came over the final 83 minutes, but Nemanja Radonjic bagged a goal for Red Star in the 98th minute to send the Serbians through to the playoff round.

AEK Athens 2-1 (3-2 agg.) Celtic

Brendan Rodgers men have failed to reach the group stage after slipping behind 2-0 in Greece and finding only a Scott Sinclair goal over the final 40 minutes.

Rodgers has publicly criticized the board’s recruitment of players, with some speculating his time could be short at Celtic Park.

But the boss of the top Glaswegian team says the loss wasn’t about the behind the scenes, just poor defending.

“We’ve got to stop the cross for the first and the second is poor defending. We gave ourselves a chance and threw everything at it. I thought a lot of our build-up play was worth something from the game but you can’t defend that softly. I still felt this was a game in which we had more than enough to win but you have to defend better than we did. We gave AEK a lot of problems but you have to defend properly and we didn’t do that.”

Celtic will need to beat the winner of the tie between Latvia’s Spartaks Jurmala and Lithuania’s Suduva Marijampole — Suduva leads 1-0 heading into Thursday’s second leg — for the right to play in the Europa League’s group stage. Those matches are Aug. 23 and 30.

Ajax 3-0 (5-2 agg.) Standard Liege

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag was not content with its two away goal lead, and crushed its Belgian visitors with goals from Klaas-Jan Hunterlaar, Matthijs de Ligt, and David Neres.

MOL Vidi 0-0 (1-1 agg.) Malmo

American midfielder Romain Gall sees his UCL campaign end, an 11-minute substitute performance not enough to help his Swedish visitors to a winner. MOL Vidi — long called Videoton — moves onto the playoff.

Elsewhere
Dynamo Kiev 2-0 (3-1 agg.) Slavia Prague
BATE Borisov 1-1 (2-1 agg.) Qarabag
Spartak Moscow 0-0 (2-3 agg.) PAOK Salonika
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 (3-0 agg.) FC Astana
Fenerbahce 1-1 (1-2 agg.) Benfica
Shkendija 0-1 (0-4 agg.) RB Salzburg

Playoff round
BATE Borisov vs. PSV Eindhoven
Young Boys vs. Dinamo Zagreb
MOL Vidi vs. AEK Athens
Benfica vs. PAOK Salonika
Ajax vs. Dynamo Kyiv