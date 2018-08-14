USL D-III applies for USSF sanctioning with “at least 10” teams

The USL’s D-III project will have at least 10 teams for its inaugural season next summer.
That’s one of the details from the league’s Tuesday announcement that it had applied to the United States Soccer Federation for Division III sanctioning.
The deadline for sanctioning applications is Wednesday.
Already announced as USL D-III teams are Greenville Triumph, South Georgia Tormenta FC, FC Tucson, Toronto FC II, Chattanooga Pro Soccer, and Madison Pro Soccer.
USL CEO Alec Papadakis says the league is aiming for 24 teams by its third campaign in 2021, and says the other four teams are in “proven” and “thriving” markets.
“As a professional league, we are committed to providing a thrilling experience for fans and a top-notch experience for players – and a proper stadium plays a major role in that experience,” Papadakis continued. “USL Division III features two clubs – South Georgia Tormenta FC and Greenville Triumph SC – building new soccer-specific stadiums, equating to more than $30 million in construction and design, and much more in local economic impact. The league also features clubs utilizing and renovating existing infrastructure to provide the best experience while revitalizing community assets.”
Pure speculation, but could the league be adding some of the top PDL teams or some of USL or MLS-2 sides? Charleston Battery, Swope Park Rangers, clubs of that ilk could join, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Rochester Rhinos return from hiatus in the division.