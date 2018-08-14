More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Valencia to sign Russia forward Denis Cheryshev on loan

Associated PressAug 14, 2018, 4:24 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Valencia says it has reached an agreement with Villarreal to get Russia forward Denis Cheryshev on loan.

The club says the loan is “pending” and will be valid until the end of the season.

Cheryshev scored four goals at the World Cup, helping Russia reach the quarterfinals.

[ MORE: Ramos takes shots at Klopp ]

The 27-year-old player had already been with Valencia on a loan in 2016. He was previously with Real Madrid but had few opportunities with the team’s main squad.

Valencia also added forward Kevin Gameiro from Atletico Madrid and striker Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea.

Valencia finished fourth in the Spanish league last season.

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga

Champions League wrap: Celtic bounced; Benfica, Ajax through

AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris
By Nicholas MendolaAug 14, 2018, 5:03 PM EDT
We’re one round away from the group stage following a busy Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League.

[ MORE: Ramos takes shots at Klopp ]

Some big names will not be there, as former champions Celtic failed to get a result in Greece and Fenerbahce could not find a way past Benfica.

Spartak Trnava 1-2 AET (2-3 agg.) Red Star Belgrade

Quite a game, this one.

To start, the second leg saw both sides match the first leg’s result after just seven minutes. The Slovakian hosts scored through Marek Bakos in the 6th minute, but were level when El Fardou Ben Nabouhane scored the next minute.

No goals came over the final 83 minutes, but Nemanja Radonjic bagged a goal for Red Star in the 98th minute to send the Serbians through to the playoff round.

AEK Athens 2-1 (3-2 agg.) Celtic

Brendan Rodgers men have failed to reach the group stage after slipping behind 2-0 in Greece and finding only a Scott Sinclair goal over the final 40 minutes.

Rodgers has publicly criticized the board’s recruitment of players, with some speculating his time could be short at Celtic Park.

But the boss of the top Glaswegian team says the loss wasn’t about the behind the scenes, just poor defending.

“We’ve got to stop the cross for the first and the second is poor defending. We gave ourselves a chance and threw everything at it. I thought a lot of our build-up play was worth something from the game but you can’t defend that softly. I still felt this was a game in which we had more than enough to win but you have to defend better than we did. We gave AEK a lot of problems but you have to defend properly and we didn’t do that.”

Celtic will need to beat the winner of the tie between Latvia’s Spartaks Jurmala and Lithuania’s Suduva Marijampole — Suduva leads 1-0 heading into Thursday’s second leg — for the right to play in the Europa League’s group stage. Those matches are Aug. 23 and 30.

Ajax 3-0 (5-2 agg.) Standard Liege

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag was not content with its two away goal lead, and crushed its Belgian visitors with goals from Klaas-Jan Hunterlaar, Matthijs de Ligt, and David Neres.

MOL Vidi 0-0 (1-1 agg.) Malmo

American midfielder Romain Gall sees his UCL campaign end, an 11-minute substitute performance not enough to help his Swedish visitors to a winner. MOL Vidi — long called Videoton — moves onto the playoff.

Elsewhere
Dynamo Kiev 2-0 (3-1 agg.) Slavia Prague
BATE Borisov 1-1 (2-1 agg.) Qarabag
Spartak Moscow 0-0 (2-3 agg.) PAOK Salonika
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 (3-0 agg.) FC Astana
Fenerbahce 1-1 (1-2 agg.) Benfica
Shkendija 0-1 (0-4 agg.) RB Salzburg

Playoff round
BATE Borisov vs. PSV Eindhoven
Young Boys vs. Dinamo Zagreb
MOL Vidi vs. AEK Athens
Benfica vs. PAOK Salonika
Ajax vs. Dynamo Kyiv

Ramos critical of Liverpool’s “excuse” making Klopp

By Nicholas MendolaAug 14, 2018, 3:25 PM EDT
1 Comment

Thrice this summer and again last week, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp criticized Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos for incidents in the UEFA Champions League Final.

Ramos wishes he’d move on.

[ MORE: Klopp on LFC 4-0 West Ham ]

Klopp called Ramos “ruthless and brutal” for a tackle that took Mohamed Salah out of the game and a run-in that reportedly left Reds goalkeeper Loris Karius concussed.

Ramos was asked about Klopp’s most recent comments, an extended run at the player concerning his status as a sportsman.

Please UEFA, draw these two in this year’s UCL group stage. From The Liverpool Echo:

“It’s not the first final he’s lost, (maybe) he wants to use that as an excuse for losing. Some of us have been operating at a very high level for many years, not sure he can say the same.

“There have been many repercussions after what happened to Salah in the Champions League final. Let Klopp worry about his own players. To keep him quiet, he’s one of the coaches I voted for as the Best of the Year.”

Ramos is an unquestionably dirty (filthy?) player, but it’s weird to heap Klopp continue to bring up the player. In fact, Klopp has been a little odd in a lot of areas this offseason, questioning whether Liverpool should really be considered the favorite to take down Man City and why the club’s transfer buys are under scrutiny.

Klopp is a wonderful coach, but he’s never consistently been the favorite. Maybe he’s uncomfortable outside the underdog’s role?

Report: Messi to skip upcoming Argentina friendlies in U.S.

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellAug 14, 2018, 1:40 PM EDT
Fans of the Argentine National Team will get an early chance to see what life is like “after Messi” in the Albiceleste’s upcoming friendlies next month.

According to a report out of Argentina, Lionel Messi will be left off Argentina’s upcoming squad for a pair of matches in the U.S., and could stay away from the national team through the end of the year, if not until next summer’s Copa America. Argentina will face Guatemala at the Los Angeles Coliseum on September 7 and Colombia on September 11 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Argentina has a major rebuild to undertake with the national team after a disappointing World Cup in Russia. The Argentine FA has yet to hire a new coach, with Lionel Scaloni and Pablo Aimar taking charge in the interim as co-coaches, and 15 of the 23 players at the 2018 World Cup are 30-and over, making it likely most won’t feature for Argentina at the next tournament in Qatar.

Argentine newspaper Diario Ole mused about some of the new names we could see in Argentina’s upcoming squad. Some of the younger members of the World Cup squad could stay, including Christian Pavon, Giovani Lo Celso and Paulo Dybala. But we could also see the introductions of Lautaro Martinez,  Gerónimo Rulli and Santiago Ascacíbar in addition to the return of Mauro Icardi, Leandro Paredes and Ramiro Funes Mori.

Argentina will have about 10 months to figure out its identity before the 2019 Copa America in Brazil, whether or not Messi is there. After so many years struggling at the youth level, Argentina is paying for it now with a poor crop of players compared to the national team’s history, and they’ll need to ask hard questions of themselves on how to rebuild.

In a way, it makes sense for Messi to recover and focus on his season at Barcelona before coming back to Argentina in 2019. It does him or the national team no good to have him there over the next nine months, taking the spot of a guy who will need to gain some valuable experience.

Ex-Arsenal co-owner Usmanov could invest in Everton

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellAug 14, 2018, 12:38 PM EDT
1 Comment

Everton could see some additional investment in the club from a billionaire with experience as a Premier League owner.

In an interview with Bloomberg, outgoing Arsenal co-owner Alisher Usmanov said he wants to remain involved in soccer ownership, and expressed interest getting involved with Everton, where he would partner with Farhad Moshiri, or clubs in Germany or Italy. Moshiri is a long-term business partner of Usmanov, who is listed as the 6th-richest person in Russia.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

“We are friends with Farhad Moshiri,” Usmanov told Bloomberg. “If he needs the support, I am happy to help.”

A massive investment in Everton could finally take the Toffees over the hump and help the club become consistent players in the top six, potentially even breaking through one day into the top four, and with it, the UEFA Champions League. It’s been nearly 50 years since Everton was last in what’s now the Champions League, called the European Cup in 1970-1971, when the Toffees made a run to the quarterfinals. This past season, in the midst of a dreadful first four months of the season, Everton was bounced in the group stage of the Europa League.

Everton seems headed back to Europe this season. After the hiring of Marco Silva, the club has spent a reported $85 million or more on the signings of Richarlison, Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes, Kurt Zouma and Lucas Digne as the team is upgraded from last year’s disappointment.

Usmanov also appears to be an owner that’s more interested in the club’s outcomes on the field as opposed to in the boardroom and on the stock exchange. The Russian made a $2 billion takeover bid for Arsenal that was rejected by Stan Kroenke, who turned around and bought out Usmanov’s shares, giving Kroenke and his family more than a 97 percent stake in Arsenal. Of course, despite disappointments on the field and failing to win a title since the Incredibles of 2003-2004, Kroenke kept Arsene Wenger in charge until his management began affecting the club’s financials, with two straight seasons out of the Champions League.