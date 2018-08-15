Andres Iniesta keeps scoring for new club Vissel Kobe

Andres Iniesta’s departure from long-time club Barcelona is still taking some getting used to for those in Spain, however, the former Catalan midfielder seems to be adjusting just fine in his new life in Japan.
[ MORE: Newcastle clears DeAndre Yedlin after opening day PL injury ]
Iniesta made his debut for J-League side Vissel Kobe last week, which fittingly resulted with a victory and a goal of epic proportions from the Spain international.
His second time out on the pitch resulted in a similar outcome; with a goal that brought the Vissel Kobe supporters to their feet (watch below).
The Premier League champions got off to a flying start in the 2018-19 debut on Sunday, but Pep Guardiola‘s side may have to handle their business in the immediate future without one of their biggest stars.
[ MORE: Premier League Club Power Rankings, Week 1 ]
Reports out of England and Belgium are suggesting that Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has suffered a serious knee injury in training, however, no statement has been issued yet from the club.
Back in 2016, De Bruyne suffered a similar knee injury while taking on Everton, which left him sidelined roughly two months.
The veteran Belgian midfielder has played a massive role for the Citizens since joining the club in 2015, appearing over 142 matches for the club across all competitions.
De Bruyne also featured in every match at this summer’s World Cup for Belgium, which saw the Red Devils finish third place in the competition.
Newcastle fans can breathe a sigh of relief after one of its young talents was cleared of injury on Wednesday.
[ MORE: Premier League Club Power Rankings for Week 1 ]
U.S. Men’s National Team defender DeAndre Yedlin appears to be healthy, despite sustained a knee injury during Newcastle’s Premier League opener on Saturday against Tottenham Hotspur.
Yedlin limped off in the 2-1 defeat to Spurs late on in the match, however, the Magpies have since released a statement clearing the American outside back to resume training with the team.
“The club can confirm that the knee injury sustained by DeAndre Yedlin on Saturday was not serious,” Newcastle’s official release read.
“The USA international defender limped off towards the end of United’s season opener against Tottenham Hotspur.
“However he has been assessed and undergone treatment this week and is likely to resume training with his team-mates shortly.”
Yedlin has become a regular with Newcastle since joining the club back in 2016, and has made 67 appearances in all competitions for the club.
Nearly a month ago, Will Vint signed a dream deal with Manchester United’s academy, however, visa issues have quickly forced the American teenager to exit the Premier League giants.
[ MORE: Sarri relaxes rules around Chelsea to court players ]
ESPN FC is reporting that the 16-year-old has left Man United after spending last season with the club’s Under-15 and U-16 squads, serving as team captain with the latter side.
With the move back stateside, Vint will reportedly have trials with three MLS sides: Atlanta United, Sporting Kansas City and Philadelphia Union.
Last month, Vint travelled to Austria with United’s U-18 and U-23 sides for a preseason tour.
The Red Devils are believed to be set to monitor Vint’s progression as he returns to the U.S. in the event that the young American can complete a move back in England in the future.
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) Mario Mandzukic is retiring from international soccer after 11 years with Croatia’s national team, with his decision coming a month after he scored in the World Cup final.
[ MORE: Messi to skip upcoming Argentina friendlies in U.S. ]
The 32-year-old Mandzukic made the announcement Tuesday on Instagram.
In an emotional farewell message, Mandzukic said the decision was made easier after Croatia reached the World Cup final in Russia.
“We lived our dream, made a historic result and felt the love of our fans,” Mandzukic said.
“There’s no ideal time for departure,” Mandzuklic added. “If we could, I believe we all would play for Croatia as long as we live because there is no bigger pride than that. However, I feel that for me that moment is now. That I gave my best and that I contributed to the biggest success in Croatian football.”
Mandzukic, who plays for Italian club Juventus, has played 89 games for Croatia, scoring 33 goals – trailing only Davor Suker’s national record of 45. He played at two World Cups and three European Championships.
Croatia lost to France 4-2 in the World Cup final on July 15, with Mandzukic scoring the second goal for his country.
In that match, Mandzukic also made history by becoming the first player to score an own-goal in a World Cup final after inadvertently deflecting a free kick from Antoine Griezmann into his own net in the 18th minute to give France a 1-0 lead.
Mandzukic also scored the decisive goal against England in the semifinals, finding the net in extra time to secure Croatia’s first ever appearance in a World Cup final.