More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

Atleti wins UEFA Super Cup’s Madrid Derby

By Nicholas MendolaAug 15, 2018, 5:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Diego Costa scored twice in regulation and Saul Niguez notched a beautiful goal in extra time as Atletico Madrid beat Real Madrid 4-2 on Wednesday in the UEFA Super Cup.

Koke added a 103rd minute marker in Tallinn, Estonia, to round out the scoring for Atleti, which claimed its third Super Cup since 2010.

Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos scored for Real, which had won the last two Super Cups. The match pits the winners of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

[ MORE: Premier League Club Power Rankings, Week 1 ]

It took less than a minute for Atleti to take the lead, with Costa winning a 50/50 over Sergio Ramos, then rounding Raphael Varane before blasting past Keylor Navas high and tight. Not a bad trio to count amongst your victims.

Real equalized when Gareth Bale sent a sensational back post cross to Karim Benzema, whose angled-back header was equally nice.

The 62nd minute saw Real get its first chance at the lead, with Juanfran‘s flailing arm striking a cross in he Atleti box. Ramos converted his stuttered run-up to make it 2-1.

Costa leveled the score after a glittering Juanfran move through the 18 and cutback to the top of the six.

Saul’s extra time marker was sensational, catching an 18-yard side volley with fury. The ball was always tailing away from the diving Navas, and set-up by Thomas Partey.

Precourt claims victory as Austin City Council approves stadium

Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 15, 2018, 6:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Austin City Council voted 7-4 to approve a stadium planned by Columbus Crew owner Anthony Precourt, the latest step in Precourt’s bid to move the MLS franchise to Texas.

The stadium will be scheduled for a 2021 completion. USL side Austin Bold will begin play next season.

Precourt spoke briefly following the announcement, saying, “We’re bringing Major League Soccer to Austin, Texas” and clapping his hands.

[ MORE: All #SaveTheCrew news ]

The Ohio Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against MLS and Precourt Sports Ventures, claiming that moving the Crew to Austin would be illegal. That lawsuit’s day in court is still a few weeks away.

Columbus Partnership CEO Alex Fischer says the city will continue its fight to “Save the Crew.”

Vlasic, N’Koudou seal loan deals; Ospina gets Napoli medical

Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 15, 2018, 4:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Two Premier League players are departing their clubs for loan stints elsewhere in Europe, and a third is a medical away from leaving London.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina is reportedly undergoing a medical ahead of a move to Serie A powers Napoli.

[ MORE: Premier League Club Power Rankings, Week 1 ]

The Colombian will have a chance to start after a long-term injury to Napoli’s No. 1, Alex Meret, who was bought from Udinese for nearly $40 million this summer. Pepe Reina left Napoli in the offseason.

The club’s goalkeeping corps also includes ex-Waftford player Orestis Karnezis and 22-year-old Nikita Contini.

Everton’s Nikola Vlasic is leaving Goodison Park for a season with CSKA Moscow. Vlasic, 20, played 19 times for the Toffees last season, scoring twice.

Also on the move is Tottenham’s Georges-Kevin N’Koudou. The 23-year-old Frenchman is headed to the Bundesliga with Mainz after going on loan to Burnley last season.

Of the three, only Ospina is probable to leave his parent club after the season, with Napoli holding an option to buy the player.

Zaha signs new five-year deal with Crystal Palace

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 15, 2018, 3:48 PM EDT
1 Comment

Crystal Palace has locked up Wilfried Zaha on a new five-year deal, a monumental day for the club’s future.

Zaha, 25, has been subject of transfer rumors on an annual basis. The Eagles’ Player of the Year in each of the last three seasons, Zaha has 23 goals and 23 assists in 130 Premier League matches for Palace.

[ MORE: Premier League Club Power Rankings, Week 1 ]

At best, the deal locks Zaha into the Selhurst Park set through the 2022-23 season. At worst, the deal considerably raises his transfer price.

Zaha scored in Palace’s season-opening 2-0 win over Fulham, building on a 2018-19 season in which he had nine goals and five assists in 29 matches. Palace went 0-9 in the nine matches he missed with injury.

Here’s Palace chairman Steve Parish:

“Wilf grew up a stone’s throw from Selhurst Park from the age of four, and has been with the club since he was 12. This agreement is yet another example of his lifelong commitment to the club, and our commitment to him. This is an amazing day for everyone here at Palace, our supporters and of course Wilf – and is richly deserved.”

Palace is a sneaky pick to make a run at the Top Seven, and will be tested this weekend with a visit from Liverpool. The Reds and Eagles have staged a few beauties over the past few seasons.

Tevez: It would be understandable if Messi retires from Argentina

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
By Matt ReedAug 15, 2018, 2:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Lionel Messi’s unprecedented career as a professional has resulted in countless positive triumphs, however, how he is perceived on the international stage is much different than when it comes to the club game.

Argentina’s most recent falling out at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, which saw the Albiceleste fall to eventual-winners France in the Round of 16, has raised more questions about Messi’s ability to deliver on the international stage.

Additionally, one can wonder whether he’ll ever play for the national team again.

Reports out of Argentina stated on Tuesday that Messi won’t take part in upcoming international fixtures against Guatemala and Colombia in the United States.

Former Argentina international and current Boca Juniors forward Carlos Tevez believes that some of the criticism from media and supporters has finally gotten to Messi, and that it’s “understandable” if the legendary attacker doesn’t return to the international game.

“It would be understandable if Messi doesn’t return to the national team,” Tevez told TyC Sports. “When you give and then you are criticised, it becomes very difficult. I’ve been through that and at times you don’t want to go [to the national team].”

With Messi and Co. falling out of the World Cup in the first knockout round this summer, the Barcelona goalscorer was targeted viciously for potentially selecting players to start in matches after a visible rift between manager Jorge Sampaoli and the squad occurred early in the competition.

Former Barcelona forward Hristo Stoichkov, who happens to be a close friend of Messi, says that simply is not the case though.

“That’s a lie that someone invented a while back,” Stoichkov told TyC Sports. “If that were the case, I would be the coach of Argentina because I’m Lionel’s friend. It’s a complete lie.

“A lot of people don’t know Messi. I know him very well and I can say that he never got involved in the construction of the national team. It’s all lies.”