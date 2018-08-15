Kevin De Bruyne suffers apparent knee injury in Man City training

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League champions got off to a flying start in the 2018-19 debut on Sunday, but Pep Guardiola‘s side may have to handle their business in the immediate future without one of their biggest stars.

Reports out of England and Belgium are suggesting that Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has suffered a serious knee injury in training, however, no statement has been issued yet from the club.

Kevin De Bruyne (27) has suffered a knee injury in training. Full extent not known as yet, but fears that he might be out for a while (as in +2 months). #mcfc pic.twitter.com/TNCbxGW7Qw — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) August 15, 2018

Back in 2016, De Bruyne suffered a similar knee injury while taking on Everton, which left him sidelined roughly two months.

The veteran Belgian midfielder has played a massive role for the Citizens since joining the club in 2015, appearing over 142 matches for the club across all competitions.

De Bruyne also featured in every match at this summer’s World Cup for Belgium, which saw the Red Devils finish third place in the competition.