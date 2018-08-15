More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Newcastle clears DeAndre Yedlin to resume training

By Matt ReedAug 15, 2018, 11:04 AM EDT
Newcastle fans can breathe a sigh of relief after one of its young talents was cleared of injury on Wednesday.

U.S. Men’s National Team defender DeAndre Yedlin appears to be healthy, despite sustained a knee injury during Newcastle’s Premier League opener on Saturday against Tottenham Hotspur.

Yedlin limped off in the 2-1 defeat to Spurs late on in the match, however, the Magpies have since released a statement clearing the American outside back to resume training with the team.

“The club can confirm that the knee injury sustained by DeAndre Yedlin on Saturday was not serious,” Newcastle’s official release read.

“The USA international defender limped off towards the end of United’s season opener against Tottenham Hotspur.

“However he has been assessed and undergone treatment this week and is likely to resume training with his team-mates shortly.”

Yedlin has become a regular with Newcastle since joining the club back in 2016, and has made 67 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Report: U.S. midfielder Will Vint leaves Man United over visa issues

Twitter/@AcademyManUtd
By Matt ReedAug 15, 2018, 10:05 AM EDT
Nearly a month ago, Will Vint signed a dream deal with Manchester United’s academy, however, visa issues have quickly forced the American teenager to exit the Premier League giants.

ESPN FC is reporting that the 16-year-old has left Man United after spending last season with the club’s Under-15 and U-16 squads, serving as team captain with the latter side.

With the move back stateside, Vint will reportedly have trials with three MLS sides: Atlanta United, Sporting Kansas City and Philadelphia Union.

Last month, Vint travelled to Austria with United’s U-18 and U-23 sides for a preseason tour.

The Red Devils are believed to be set to monitor Vint’s progression as he returns to the U.S. in the event that the young American can complete a move back in England in the future.

Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic retires from national team

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 15, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) Mario Mandzukic is retiring from international soccer after 11 years with Croatia’s national team, with his decision coming a month after he scored in the World Cup final.

The 32-year-old Mandzukic made the announcement Tuesday on Instagram.

In an emotional farewell message, Mandzukic said the decision was made easier after Croatia reached the World Cup final in Russia.

“We lived our dream, made a historic result and felt the love of our fans,” Mandzukic said.

“There’s no ideal time for departure,” Mandzuklic added. “If we could, I believe we all would play for Croatia as long as we live because there is no bigger pride than that. However, I feel that for me that moment is now. That I gave my best and that I contributed to the biggest success in Croatian football.”

Mandzukic, who plays for Italian club Juventus, has played 89 games for Croatia, scoring 33 goals – trailing only Davor Suker’s national record of 45. He played at two World Cups and three European Championships.

Croatia lost to France 4-2 in the World Cup final on July 15, with Mandzukic scoring the second goal for his country.

In that match, Mandzukic also made history by becoming the first player to score an own-goal in a World Cup final after inadvertently deflecting a free kick from Antoine Griezmann into his own net in the 18th minute to give France a 1-0 lead.

Mandzukic also scored the decisive goal against England in the semifinals, finding the net in extra time to secure Croatia’s first ever appearance in a World Cup final.

Castillo, Jackson score 2nd-half goals, Rapids tie Galaxy

Twitter/@ColoradoRapids
Associated PressAug 15, 2018, 7:19 AM EDT
CARSON, Calif. (AP) Edgar Castillo and Niki Jackson scored eight minutes apart in the second half, and the Colorado Rapids tied the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-2 on Tuesday night.

Castillo tied it at 1 for Colorado (6-12-6) in the 74th minute after sending a loose ball in from distance. Jackson knotted it at 2 in the 82th with a deflected shot over the head of David Bingham.

Ashley Cole scored his first goal of the season for Los Angeles (10-8-7). He got a friendly bounce at the edge of the area, split two defenders to get to the corner of the 6-yard box and sent it past Tim Howard in the 59th minute. Sebastian Lletget scored in his second straight game to give Los Angeles a 2-1 lead in the 78th by bending a shot around Howard.

It was the second meeting in the last 10 days, with Colorado winning 2-1 at home.

Serie A 2018-19: Empoli, Parma, Frosinone make return

Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 14, 2018, 10:25 PM EDT
MILAN (AP) The Italian league begins this weekend with Parma returning to the top flight only three years after being declared bankrupt.

Empoli and Frosinone are also back in Serie A.

The three promoted clubs replace Crotone, Hellas Verona and Benevento, which were relegated last season.

Spal was the only promoted team not to go back down last season.

Here’s a look at the new teams in Italy’s top division:

EMPOLI

Empoli, which is in the city of Florence, bounced back up to Serie A after only one season in the second division.

The Tuscan team won Serie B with four matches remaining and went on to finish 13 points ahead of second-place Parma.

Much of the credit goes to former Roma coach Aurelio Andreazzoli, who replaced Vincenzo Vivarini in December, with the team in fourth place.

It was Andreazzoli’s first managerial role since 2013 but, under the 64-year-old coach, Empoli went on a remarkable 23-match unbeaten run to the end of the season.

When it was last in Serie A, Empoli spent three seasons in the top flight before being relegated on the final day of the 2016-17 campaign after it failed to beat Palermo.

Andreazzoli has made astute signings, bringing in defenders Luca Antonelli and Matias Silvestre as well as young forward Antonino La Gumina.

Francesco Caputo was the top scorer in Serie B last season with 27 goals, six more than teammate Alfredo Donnarumma, who has since moved to Brescia.

The 31-year-old Caputo has scored only one Serie A goal, for Bari in the 2010-11 season.

PARMA

Parma earned promotion to Serie A only three years after being declared bankrupt, becoming the first Italian club to earn three straight promotions.

Parma beat Spezia on the final day to finish second in Serie B after Frosinone conceded a late goal to draw 2-2 at home against Foggia. They finished level on points but Parma clinched second because of its head-to-head record.

Parma also became embroiled in an attempted match-fixing case after it was revealed forward Emanuele Calaio had sent text messages to Spezia defender Filippo De Col, encouraging him and another former teammate to not try too hard in the game.

Calaio insisted he was joking but Parma risked being demoted back to Serie B. It was deducted five points from the upcoming season but that was reduced to a fine on appeal.

Calaio, who was originally banned for two years, is suspended until Dec. 31.

Parma has signed a number of players, including Portugal defender Bruno Alves and Inter Milan trio Jonathan Biabiany, Federico Dimarco and Alessandro Bastoni.

It could also sign Antonio Cassano, who is looking to make a comeback after two years out of the game.

FROSINONE

Frosinone recovered from missing out on automatic promotion to win the playoffs and earn a second season back in Serie A.

Frosinone, which is south of Rome, advanced with a controversial 3-2 aggregate victory over Palermo. It had lost the first leg but won the return match 2-0, although players were accused of intimidating the referee, while substitutes threw balls onto the field to delay play.

Palermo complained but the Italian soccer federation ruled that the promotion was not going to be overturned. However, Frosinone will have to play its first two home games on neutral ground.

Frosinone opened its Benito Stirpe Stadium last season, more than 40 years after construction began, including 30 years of inactivity.

In its only previous campaign in Serie A, Frosinone finished 19th out of 20 clubs in 2016.

