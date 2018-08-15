Precourt claims victory as Austin City Council approves stadium

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Austin City Council voted 7-4 to approve a stadium planned by Columbus Crew owner Anthony Precourt, the latest step in Precourt’s bid to move the MLS franchise to Texas.

The stadium will be scheduled for a 2021 completion. USL side Austin Bold will begin play next season.

Precourt spoke briefly following the announcement, saying, “We’re bringing Major League Soccer to Austin, Texas” and clapping his hands.

Anthony Precourt speaks briefly after Austin City Council vote #MLS2ATX #SaveTheCrew pic.twitter.com/zPxNQnBxY6 — Daniel Salazar (@imdanielsalazar) August 15, 2018

The Ohio Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against MLS and Precourt Sports Ventures, claiming that moving the Crew to Austin would be illegal. That lawsuit’s day in court is still a few weeks away.

Columbus Partnership CEO Alex Fischer says the city will continue its fight to “Save the Crew.”

Make no mistake, we’re continuing our work to keep the Crew where it belongs: COLUMBUS #SaveTheCrew — Alex Fischer (@AlexFischerCBUS) August 15, 2018

