Tevez: It would be understandable if Messi retires from Argentina

By Matt ReedAug 15, 2018, 2:48 PM EDT
Lionel Messi’s unprecedented career as a professional has resulted in countless positive triumphs, however, how he is perceived on the international stage is much different than when it comes to the club game.

Argentina’s most recent falling out at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, which saw the Albiceleste fall to eventual-winners France in the Round of 16, has raised more questions about Messi’s ability to deliver on the international stage.

Additionally, one can wonder whether he’ll ever play for the national team again.

Reports out of Argentina stated on Tuesday that Messi won’t take part in upcoming international fixtures against Guatemala and Colombia in the United States.

Former Argentina international and current Boca Juniors forward Carlos Tevez believes that some of the criticism from media and supporters has finally gotten to Messi, and that it’s “understandable” if the legendary attacker doesn’t return to the international game.

“It would be understandable if Messi doesn’t return to the national team,” Tevez told TyC Sports. “When you give and then you are criticised, it becomes very difficult. I’ve been through that and at times you don’t want to go [to the national team].”

With Messi and Co. falling out of the World Cup in the first knockout round this summer, the Barcelona goalscorer was targeted viciously for potentially selecting players to start in matches after a visible rift between manager Jorge Sampaoli and the squad occurred early in the competition.

Former Barcelona forward Hristo Stoichkov, who happens to be a close friend of Messi, says that simply is not the case though.

“That’s a lie that someone invented a while back,” Stoichkov told TyC Sports. “If that were the case, I would be the coach of Argentina because I’m Lionel’s friend. It’s a complete lie.

“A lot of people don’t know Messi. I know him very well and I can say that he never got involved in the construction of the national team. It’s all lies.”

Zaha signs new five-year deal with Crystal Palace

By Nicholas MendolaAug 15, 2018, 3:48 PM EDT
Crystal Palace has locked up Wilfried Zaha on a new five-year deal, a monumental day for the club’s future.

Zaha, 25, has been subject of transfer rumors on an annual basis. The Eagles’ Player of the Year in each of the last three seasons, Zaha has 23 goals and 23 assists in 130 Premier League matches for Palace.

At best, the deal locks Zaha into the Selhurst Park set through the 2022-23 season. At worst, the deal considerably raises his transfer price.

Zaha scored in Palace’s season-opening 2-0 win over Fulham, building on a 2018-19 season in which he had nine goals and five assists in 29 matches. Palace went 0-9 in the nine matches he missed with injury.

Here’s Palace chairman Steve Parish:

“Wilf grew up a stone’s throw from Selhurst Park from the age of four, and has been with the club since he was 12. This agreement is yet another example of his lifelong commitment to the club, and our commitment to him. This is an amazing day for everyone here at Palace, our supporters and of course Wilf – and is richly deserved.”

Palace is a sneaky pick to make a run at the Top Seven, and will be tested this weekend with a visit from Liverpool. The Reds and Eagles have staged a few beauties over the past few seasons.

Andres Iniesta keeps scoring for new club Vissel Kobe

By Matt ReedAug 15, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
Andres Iniesta’s departure from long-time club Barcelona is still taking some getting used to for those in Spain, however, the former Catalan midfielder seems to be adjusting just fine in his new life in Japan.

Iniesta made his debut for J-League side Vissel Kobe last week, which fittingly resulted with a victory and a goal of epic proportions from the Spain international.

His second time out on the pitch resulted in a similar outcome; with a goal that brought the Vissel Kobe supporters to their feet (watch below).

Kevin De Bruyne suffers apparent knee injury in Man City training

By Matt ReedAug 15, 2018, 12:01 PM EDT
The Premier League champions got off to a flying start in the 2018-19 debut on Sunday, but Pep Guardiola‘s side may have to handle their business in the immediate future without one of their biggest stars.

Reports out of England and Belgium are suggesting that Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has suffered a serious knee injury in training, however, no statement has been issued yet from the club.

Back in 2016, De Bruyne suffered a similar knee injury while taking on Everton, which left him sidelined roughly two months.

The veteran Belgian midfielder has played a massive role for the Citizens since joining the club in 2015, appearing over 142 matches for the club across all competitions.

De Bruyne also featured in every match at this summer’s World Cup for Belgium, which saw the Red Devils finish third place in the competition.

Newcastle clears DeAndre Yedlin to resume training

By Matt ReedAug 15, 2018, 11:04 AM EDT
Newcastle fans can breathe a sigh of relief after one of its young talents was cleared of injury on Wednesday.

U.S. Men’s National Team defender DeAndre Yedlin appears to be healthy, despite sustained a knee injury during Newcastle’s Premier League opener on Saturday against Tottenham Hotspur.

Yedlin limped off in the 2-1 defeat to Spurs late on in the match, however, the Magpies have since released a statement clearing the American outside back to resume training with the team.

“The club can confirm that the knee injury sustained by DeAndre Yedlin on Saturday was not serious,” Newcastle’s official release read.

“The USA international defender limped off towards the end of United’s season opener against Tottenham Hotspur.

“However he has been assessed and undergone treatment this week and is likely to resume training with his team-mates shortly.”

Yedlin has become a regular with Newcastle since joining the club back in 2016, and has made 67 appearances in all competitions for the club.