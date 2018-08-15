Zaha signs new five-year deal with Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace has locked up Wilfried Zaha on a new five-year deal, a monumental day for the club’s future.
Zaha, 25, has been subject of transfer rumors on an annual basis. The Eagles’ Player of the Year in each of the last three seasons, Zaha has 23 goals and 23 assists in 130 Premier League matches for Palace.
At best, the deal locks Zaha into the Selhurst Park set through the 2022-23 season. At worst, the deal considerably raises his transfer price.
Zaha scored in Palace’s season-opening 2-0 win over Fulham, building on a 2018-19 season in which he had nine goals and five assists in 29 matches. Palace went 0-9 in the nine matches he missed with injury.
Here’s Palace chairman Steve Parish:
“Wilf grew up a stone’s throw from Selhurst Park from the age of four, and has been with the club since he was 12. This agreement is yet another example of his lifelong commitment to the club, and our commitment to him. This is an amazing day for everyone here at Palace, our supporters and of course Wilf – and is richly deserved.”
Palace is a sneaky pick to make a run at the Top Seven, and will be tested this weekend with a visit from Liverpool. The Reds and Eagles have staged a few beauties over the past few seasons.