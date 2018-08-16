Americans Abroad in 2.Bundesliga: Parker joins Green on Furth

When it comes to Americans Abroad, few leagues have as many active USMNT-eligible players than Germany’s second tier.
Maybe it’s a knock-on effect of Jurgen Klinsmann’s USMNT tenure, but seven players with American blood have taken part in matches over the first two weekends in 2.Bundesliga (four with U.S. connections have not).
Julian Green has yet to find the goal for Greuther Fuerth, but not for lack of trying. Only one player in the league is averaging more than his four shots per game.
U.S. eligible forward Shawn Parker signed with Greuther Fuerth on Wednesday.
Like Green, American-born goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm has collected four points with club Holstein Keil this season, keeping a clean sheet.
U.S. U-19 midfielder Kevin Lankford is in his third season with Heidenheim, and has made a start and a sub appearance in his two appearances.
2.Bundesliga
Julian Green, Greuther Fuerth — 2 matches, 153 minutes, eight shots
Next: Saturday vs. Paderborn
Joe Gyau, Duisburg — 1 appearance, 10 minutes
Next: Friday at Darmstadt
Terrence Boyd, Darmstadt — 2 appearances, 10 minutes
Next: Friday vs. Duisburg
Ken Gipson, Sandhausen — 1 appearance, 26 minutes
Next: Friday at Bochum
Kenneth Kronholm, Holstein Keil — 2 appearances, 180 minutes, clean sheet
Next: Sunday at Jahn Regensburg
Kevin Lankford, Heidenheim — 2 appearances, 1 start, 83 minutes
Next: Sunday at Dresden Dynamo
Jann George, Jahn Regensburg — 2 starts, 175 minutes
Next: Sunday vs. Holstein Keil
Yet to appear: McKinze Gaines, Darmstadt; Lennard Maloney, Union Berlin; Mario Rodriguez, Dynamo Dresden; Andrew Wooten, Sandhausen; Shawn Parker, Greuther Fuerth.