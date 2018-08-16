More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Bobby Madley quits Premier League refereeing

By Nicholas MendolaAug 16, 2018, 6:02 PM EDT
Referee Bobby Madley has quit the Premier League at the age of 32.

Madley refereed the 2017 Community Shield, and has been officiating in the Premier League since 2013.

The Telegraph’s Sam Wallace reports that Madley’s resignation could be due to off-the-field controversy. His departure takes the list of league referees down to 17.

According to the Premier League officials organization, PGMOL, “Bobby Madley is no longer employed by PGMOL. We understand that he has decided to relocate due to a change in his personal circumstances.”

He had recently become eligible to officiate Europa League, Champions League, and international fixtures, making the timing of his departure even more unusual.

From The Telegraph:

The 32-year-old was on the Fifa list and one of those whom the Premier League had hoped would become one of Europe’s leading referees and the circumstances around his departure are still unclear. It is understood that it could be linked to a video on social media although that could not be confirmed.

Report: La Liga regular season matches in U.S. not a done deal

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 16, 2018, 6:56 PM EDT
That announcement from La Liga and Relevant Sports regarding league games coming to the United States?

Despite every reason to trust the league as a major authority on the matter, that’s a bit premature.

Yahoo Sports’ Doug McIntyre says that the Spanish players union has yet to agree to such a move, and that it’s unclear whether La Liga’s clubs are all on board.

In fact, there’s a laundry list of parties — including MLS commissioner Don Garber and the United States Soccer Federation — who could get in the way of it. From Yahoo:

And even if FIFA did greenlight the plan, others could still stop it. CONCACAF, which oversees the sport in North and Central America and the Caribbean, has the jurisdiction to say no. CONCACAF has in the past balked at the idea of teams from the English Premier League and Mexico’s Liga MX playing meaningful games on U.S. soil. Both of those circuits have since essentially abandoned the idea. UEFA, Europe’s governing body, would also have to approve any deal that involved teams from Spain or any other European country.

Money sure talks, and certainly CONCACAF, MLS, and the USSF might be moved by it, but the more you read into it, the longer the odds.

Europa wrap: Burnley advances AET

Nick Potts/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaAug 16, 2018, 5:27 PM EDT
Burnley left it very late but send the Turf Moor crowd home elated, earning a berth against Olympiacos in the Europa League’s playoff round.

Come for that, stay for the insanity in Russia.

Burnley 1-0 aet (1-0 agg.) Istanbul Basaksehir

Burnley’s first European run in 57 years continues thanks to more Joe Hart heroics and a Jack Cork extra time goal on Thursday at Turf Moor.

İstanbul Başakşehir out shot the hosts 18-10 but couldn’t solve Hart, who extended his clean sheet record to 300 minutes, making a number of saves in blanking the Turkish guests for the second time this season. He also shutout Southampton in the Premier League.

Cork managed a pretty 97th minute goal from a Jeff Hendrick feed, scoring a tie-deciding goal for the second-straight round.

Partizan Belgrade 3-2 (5-3 agg.) Nordsjaelland

American winger Jonathan Amon has his first Europa League goal, though it couldn’t help his Danish visitors overcome a 3-1 first leg deficit.

Molde 3-0 (3-0 agg.) Hibernian

American midfielder Emerson Hyndman played the final 50 minutes for Hibs, who could not earn a berth in the playoff round.

Zenit Saint-Petersburg 8-1 (8-5 agg.) Dinamo Minsk

Zenit bounced back in a big, big way after last week’s 4-0 loss in Ukraine. Zenit matched that marker over 90 minutes, but went into the extra time’s halftime down 5-4 on a goal by Dinamo’s Seidu Yahaya.

Sebastian Driussi leveled the score line in the 109th minute, before Russian World Cup hero Artem Dzyuba completed his hat trick and Robert Mak scored a pair of goals. The sixth and seventh goals came from the penalty spot, five minutes apart.

Elsewhere
Kairat Almaty 1-2 (1-4 agg.) Sigma Olomouc
Progres Niederkorn 2-2 (3-4 agg.) Ufa
AEK Larnaca 5-0 (7-0 agg.) Sturm Graz
HJK Helsinki 1-4 (1-7 agg.) Olimpija Ljubljana
Copenhagen 2-1 (4-2 agg.) CSKA Sofia
Universitatea Craiova 1-1 (2-4 agg.) RB Leipzig
Apoel Nicosia 3-1 (5-3 agg.) Hapoel Be’er Sheva
CFR Cluj 5-0 (7-0 agg.) Alashkert
Midtjylland 3-1 (5-1 agg.) New Saints
Kukesi 2-0 (4-5 agg.) Torpedo Kutaisi
Suduva 0-0 (1-0 agg.) Spartaks Jurmala
Zalgiris 0-5 (0-6 agg.) Sevilla
Luzern 1-3 (1-7 agg.) Olympiacos
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 2-1 (2-1 agg.) Pyunik
Dinamo Brest 1-0 (1-4 agg.) Apollon Limassol
LASK 2-1 (2-2 agg.) Besiktas
Atalanta 2-0 (6-1 agg.) Hapoel Haifa
Basel 1-0 (2-0 agg.) Vitesse
Brondby 2-1 (4-1 agg.) Spartak Subotica
F91 Dudelange 2-2 (4-3 agg.) Legia Warsaw
Zrinjski Mostar 1-1 (1-2 agg.) Ludogores Razgrad
Lech Poznan 1-2 (1-4 agg.) KRC Genk
NK Maribor 0-0 (1-3 agg.) Rangers
Steaua Bucharest 2-1 (2-1 agg.) Hajduk Split
Feyenoord 1-1 (1-5 agg.) AS Trencin
KAA Gent 3-1 (4-1 agg.) Jagiellonia Bialystok
Rapid Vienna 4-0 (5-2 agg.) Slovan Bratislava
HNK Rijeka 0-1 (1-2 agg.) Sarpsborg
Rosenborg 3-0 (5-0 agg.) Cork City
Valur Reykjavik 2-1 (2-2 agg.) Sheriff Tiraspol
Braga 1-1 (2-2 agg.) Zorya Luhansk

Playoff round
Olimpija Ljubljana vs. Spartak Trnava
APOEL Nicosia vs. Astana
Rosenborg vs. Shkendija
F91 Dudelange vs. CFR Cluj
Suduva Marijampole vs. Celtic
Sheriff Tiraspol vs. Qarabag
Malmo vs. Midtjylland
Torpedo Kutaisi vs. Ludogorets Razgrad
Sigma Olomouc vs. Sevilla
Sarpsborg vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv
Gent vs. Bordeaux
Partizan Belgrade vs. Besiktas
Rapid Vienna vs. Steaua Bucharest
Apollon Limassol vs. Basel
Atalanta vs. Copenhagen
Zenit Saint Petersburg vs. Molde
Trencin vs. AEK Larnaca
Genk vs. Brondby
Olympiacos vs. Burnley
Zorya Luhansk vs. RB Leipzig

USMNT prospect Amon scores first Europa League goal (video)

@FCNordsjaelland
By Nicholas MendolaAug 16, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
South Carolina-born Jonathan Amon isn’t likely to be thrilled with the result, but may find comfort in knowing he’s joined select American company by scoring in a UEFA senior tournament.

Amon entered Thursday’s Europa League second leg for Nordsjaelland against Partizan Belgrade with his Danish side trailing in the match and tie, and the left wing made his presence felt with a timely tap-in.

The match marked his 12th appearance for Nordsjaelland, and his third goal to go with three assists.

Amon joined Nordsjaelland in 2017, and signed a new contract with the club this summer.

Thirteen Premier League clubs drawn into EFL Cup

Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 16, 2018, 3:47 PM EDT
Fifty clubs learned their next, or first, League Cup steps on Thursday, with one All-Premier League draw and a pair of familiar fixtures, too.

Southampton will travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the final week of August as part of the second round. The magic number is six wins to earn silverware and a place in the Europa League.

Huddersfield Town is off the Potteries to face Stoke City in a rematch of last year’s relegation race, while Swansea City will host Crystal Palace.

PL teams are bolded.

  • Leicester City vs. Fleetwood Town
  • Leeds United vs. Preston North End
  • Sunderland or Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wolves
  • Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United
  • Doncaster vs. Blackpool
  • Burton Albion vs. Aston Villa
  • Hull City vs. Derby County
  • Middlesbrough vs. Rochdale
  • Everton vs. Rotherham United
  • Blackburn vs. Lincoln City
  • West Brom Albion vs. Mansfield Town
  • Walsall vs. Macclesfield
  • Stoke City vs. Huddersfield Town
  • Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Southampton
  • QPR vs. Bristol Rovers
  • AFC Wimbledon vs. West Ham United
  • Fulham vs. Exeter City
  • Wycombe vs. Forest Green
  • Cardiff City vs. Norwich City
  • Millwall vs. Plymouth Argyle
  • Brentford vs. Cheltenham
  • Swansea City vs. Crystal Palace
  • Newport vs. Oxford
  • Bournemouth vs. MK Dons
  • Reading vs. Watford