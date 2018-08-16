Bobby Madley quits Premier League refereeing

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Referee Bobby Madley has quit the Premier League at the age of 32.

Madley refereed the 2017 Community Shield, and has been officiating in the Premier League since 2013.

The Telegraph’s Sam Wallace reports that Madley’s resignation could be due to off-the-field controversy. His departure takes the list of league referees down to 17.

According to the Premier League officials organization, PGMOL, “Bobby Madley is no longer employed by PGMOL. We understand that he has decided to relocate due to a change in his personal circumstances.”

He had recently become eligible to officiate Europa League, Champions League, and international fixtures, making the timing of his departure even more unusual.

From The Telegraph:

The 32-year-old was on the Fifa list and one of those whom the Premier League had hoped would become one of Europe’s leading referees and the circumstances around his departure are still unclear. It is understood that it could be linked to a video on social media although that could not be confirmed.

