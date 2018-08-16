Dyche: “Strength of character” got Burnley past Istanbul Basaksehir

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has his team one round from the Europa League group stage after another clutch goal from Jack Cork.
And the intense Clarets boss knows its down to their dogged work.
“The strength of character of the players is so important and before extra time I was talking to my group and they were all focused on me,” Dyche said. “I looked at theirs and there were bodies everywhere and two players catching eyes with their manager.”
“We have to do what we have to do to win games and we’ve never hidden from that. But in extra time I thought we were running all over them fitness-wise and therefore our play improved.”
Burnley moves onto play Olympiacos in the playoff round, and advancing past the Greek side would give them six more matches including three home dates at Turf Moor.
The Clarets bought Matej Vydra, Joe Hart, and Ben Gibson this summer. Ex-Middlesbrough defender Gibson made his Burnley debut on Thursday and Hart has been sensational in posting three clean sheets in as many matches. Vydra is yet to debut.
Burnley’s status as a Europa League qualifier through Premier League play is about as impressive as anything this side of Leicester City’s miracle title run. The longer this goes on, the more strain it puts on their season, but it’s improbable to root against them.
Burnley drew Saints in its Premier League opener, and hosts Watford on Sunday.