Report: La Liga regular season matches in U.S. not a done deal

Burnley left it very late but send the Turf Moor crowd home elated, earning a berth against Olympiacos in the Europa League’s playoff round.
[ MORE: Reyna’s son to BVB ]
Come for that, stay for the insanity in Russia.
Burnley 1-0 aet (1-0 agg.) Istanbul Basaksehir
Burnley’s first European run in 57 years continues thanks to more Joe Hart heroics and a Jack Cork extra time goal on Thursday at Turf Moor.
İstanbul Başakşehir out shot the hosts 18-10 but couldn’t solve Hart, who extended his clean sheet record to 300 minutes, making a number of saves in blanking the Turkish guests for the second time this season. He also shutout Southampton in the Premier League.
Cork managed a pretty 97th minute goal from a Jeff Hendrick feed, scoring a tie-deciding goal for the second-straight round.
Partizan Belgrade 3-2 (5-3 agg.) Nordsjaelland
American winger Jonathan Amon has his first Europa League goal, though it couldn’t help his Danish visitors overcome a 3-1 first leg deficit.
Molde 3-0 (3-0 agg.) Hibernian
American midfielder Emerson Hyndman played the final 50 minutes for Hibs, who could not earn a berth in the playoff round.
Zenit Saint-Petersburg 8-1 (8-5 agg.) Dinamo Minsk
Zenit bounced back in a big, big way after last week’s 4-0 loss in Ukraine. Zenit matched that marker over 90 minutes, but went into the extra time’s halftime down 5-4 on a goal by Dinamo’s Seidu Yahaya.
Sebastian Driussi leveled the score line in the 109th minute, before Russian World Cup hero Artem Dzyuba completed his hat trick and Robert Mak scored a pair of goals. The sixth and seventh goals came from the penalty spot, five minutes apart.
Elsewhere
Kairat Almaty 1-2 (1-4 agg.) Sigma Olomouc
Progres Niederkorn 2-2 (3-4 agg.) Ufa
AEK Larnaca 5-0 (7-0 agg.) Sturm Graz
HJK Helsinki 1-4 (1-7 agg.) Olimpija Ljubljana
Copenhagen 2-1 (4-2 agg.) CSKA Sofia
Universitatea Craiova 1-1 (2-4 agg.) RB Leipzig
Apoel Nicosia 3-1 (5-3 agg.) Hapoel Be’er Sheva
CFR Cluj 5-0 (7-0 agg.) Alashkert
Midtjylland 3-1 (5-1 agg.) New Saints
Kukesi 2-0 (4-5 agg.) Torpedo Kutaisi
Suduva 0-0 (1-0 agg.) Spartaks Jurmala
Zalgiris 0-5 (0-6 agg.) Sevilla
Luzern 1-3 (1-7 agg.) Olympiacos
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 2-1 (2-1 agg.) Pyunik
Dinamo Brest 1-0 (1-4 agg.) Apollon Limassol
LASK 2-1 (2-2 agg.) Besiktas
Atalanta 2-0 (6-1 agg.) Hapoel Haifa
Basel 1-0 (2-0 agg.) Vitesse
Brondby 2-1 (4-1 agg.) Spartak Subotica
F91 Dudelange 2-2 (4-3 agg.) Legia Warsaw
Zrinjski Mostar 1-1 (1-2 agg.) Ludogores Razgrad
Lech Poznan 1-2 (1-4 agg.) KRC Genk
NK Maribor 0-0 (1-3 agg.) Rangers
Steaua Bucharest 2-1 (2-1 agg.) Hajduk Split
Feyenoord 1-1 (1-5 agg.) AS Trencin
KAA Gent 3-1 (4-1 agg.) Jagiellonia Bialystok
Rapid Vienna 4-0 (5-2 agg.) Slovan Bratislava
HNK Rijeka 0-1 (1-2 agg.) Sarpsborg
Rosenborg 3-0 (5-0 agg.) Cork City
Valur Reykjavik 2-1 (2-2 agg.) Sheriff Tiraspol
Braga 1-1 (2-2 agg.) Zorya Luhansk
Playoff round
Olimpija Ljubljana vs. Spartak Trnava
APOEL Nicosia vs. Astana
Rosenborg vs. Shkendija
F91 Dudelange vs. CFR Cluj
Suduva Marijampole vs. Celtic
Sheriff Tiraspol vs. Qarabag
Malmo vs. Midtjylland
Torpedo Kutaisi vs. Ludogorets Razgrad
Sigma Olomouc vs. Sevilla
Sarpsborg vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv
Gent vs. Bordeaux
Partizan Belgrade vs. Besiktas
Rapid Vienna vs. Steaua Bucharest
Apollon Limassol vs. Basel
Atalanta vs. Copenhagen
Zenit Saint Petersburg vs. Molde
Trencin vs. AEK Larnaca
Genk vs. Brondby
Olympiacos vs. Burnley
Zorya Luhansk vs. RB Leipzig