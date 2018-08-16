More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Soccer teams from Genoa have their matches postponed

Associated PressAug 16, 2018, 2:29 PM EDT
The two soccer teams from Genoa have had their weekend matches postponed following the bridge collapse in the Italian city.

At least 39 people were killed in the collapse.

The Italian league’s governing body says Genoa’s match at AC Milan and Sampdoria’s home game against Fiorentina have been postponed following a request from the teams. Both matches were scheduled for Sunday, the opening weekend of the Serie A season.

The league says “the rescheduled dates for the two matches will be announced in the coming days.”

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero has said he has been informed by Juventus that it won’t play on Saturday, the day of the funerals. Juventus is scheduled to play at Chievo Verona in what is expected to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s competitive debut for his new club.

Thirteen Premier League clubs drawn into EFL Cup

By Nicholas MendolaAug 16, 2018, 3:47 PM EDT
Fifty clubs learned their next, or first, League Cup steps on Thursday, with one All-Premier League draw and a pair of familiar fixtures, too.

Southampton will travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the final week of August as part of the second round. The magic number is six wins to earn silverware and a place in the Europa League.

Huddersfield Town is off the Potteries to face Stoke City in a rematch of last year’s relegation race, while Swansea City will host Crystal Palace.

PL teams are bolded.

  • Leicester City vs. Fleetwood Town
  • Leeds United vs. Preston North End
  • Sunderland or Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wolves
  • Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United
  • Doncaster vs. Blackpool
  • Burton Albion vs. Aston Villa
  • Hull City vs. Derby County
  • Middlesbrough vs. Rochdale
  • Everton vs. Rotherham United
  • Blackburn vs. Lincoln City
  • West Brom Albion vs. Mansfield Town
  • Walsall vs. Macclesfield
  • Stoke City vs. Huddersfield Town
  • Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Southampton
  • QPR vs. Bristol Rovers
  • AFC Wimbledon vs. West Ham United
  • Fulham vs. Exeter City
  • Wycombe vs. Forest Green
  • Cardiff City vs. Norwich City
  • Millwall vs. Plymouth Argyle
  • Brentford vs. Cheltenham
  • Swansea City vs. Crystal Palace
  • Newport vs. Oxford
  • Bournemouth vs. MK Dons
  • Reading vs. Watford

Orlando City add Peruvian international centerback Ascues on loan

By Daniel KarellAug 16, 2018, 1:26 PM EDT
Orlando City may finally have an answer for its leaky defense all season.

The club announced the loan signing of centerback Carlos Ascues, reportedly after his exit clause was triggered while playing for Peruvian giants Alianza Lima. Born in Venezuela to Peruvian parents, Ascues has made 21 appearances for the full Peruvian National Team, including playing every minute of action during the team’s 2015 run to the Copa America semifinals. Ascues joins fellow Peruvian Yoshi Yotun on Orlando City’s squad.

Ascues’ performances at the Copa America earned him a contract in the Bundesliga with VfL Wolfsburg, but he failed to make the grade and ended up returning to his former club Melgar. Only in the last eight months has he found his form again for Lima, but his decision to return home drew the ire from Peru National Team manager Ricardo “El Tigre” Gareca.

Ascues comes to Orlando in a desperate time for the club. The club has continued its poor defensive displays even under new coach James O’Connor, who now holds a record of 1-5-1, with 20 goals allowed in that span. Lamine Sane, signed from Werder Bremen in February, hasn’t played under O’Connor and it appears the club were looking for an international-level player. Despite the end of the transfer window in early August, it appears that Orlando City was able to push this deal through with the help of FIFA.

“Carlos brings valuable experience from Europe and South America. He fits the profile we’re looking for in a defender, and we also value his versatility to be able to play in the midfield,” Lions general manager Niki Budalic said. “We welcome him to Orlando and look forward to his contributions.”

Should Ascues prove a good signing, Orlando City has the option to keep him on loan for the 2019 season. It won’t be easy for Ascues to quickly adjust to MLS, considering it’s a new language and culture, but he has 10 games left to make a difference and possibly even get Orlando City into the playoffs.

 

What to make of the latest Paul Pogba rumors?

By Daniel KarellAug 16, 2018, 12:18 PM EDT
There appear to be two Paul Pogbas. The one on the field, and the one off it.

The Paul Pogba on the field is one of the best midfielders in the world. Graceful on the ball, displaying incredible strength, speed and technique, Pogba played a big (though not the biggest) role in France’s run to the 2018 World Cup title, and then Pogba turned around, showed up in Manchester and five days later, captained Manchester United to a season-opening win over Leicester City. Pogba even showed his mettle with an expertly taken penalty kick.

Pogba also appears to be well liked by his teammates, both for his personality and of course his skills on the field.

But the Pogba off the field is a different story. Despite constant denials in public from Manchester United or Pogba himself, rumors continue to persist that he either doesn’t get along with manager Jose Mourinho, wants to leave Manchester United for the likes of Barcelona or Real Madrid, or both. None of this “off the field Pogba” news is ever reported publicly. We learn about it through the whispers and second-hand knowledge of the transfer rumor network, which should always be taken with a grain of salt.

That said, the latest rumors of a bust-up between Pogba and Mourinho (which were again, denied vehemently and quickly by the club) just makes you wonder what is really going on. Is there a disconnect between the love that Pogba appears to feel when he’s on the field than the love he’s apparently not getting, either from his manager or from an inflated sense of worth.

With the Premier League transfer window now closed, the chances of Pogba leaving Manchester United before January are incredibly small, if not zero. If Man United truly wants to challenge Manchester City, it couldn’t do so without Pogba or a replacement that could have come in for him. And even then, who could replace Pogba? He’s unique, with the pace of Robert Pires, the grace on the ball of Zinedine Zidane and the strength of Patrick Vieira.

But ultimately, Pogba and Mourinho are going to have to find some common ground. It appears to be the immovable force meets the unstoppable object. For Manchester United’s benefits, both need to concede a bit and come together. Otherwise Pogba, and or Mourinho, could be gone.

Cech to keep Arsenal starting place, for now

By Daniel KarellAug 16, 2018, 11:39 AM EDT
It’s not a Premier League season without a goalkeeping controversy after one game.

This season, it’s Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech, who is coming off a rough season for the Gunners and didn’t exactly have his best performance in Arsenal’s opener, a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City where the Gunners never truly threatened Man City’s goal. Cech now has some serious competition in goal behind him, with former Bayer Leverkusen star Bernd Leno waiting in the wings. Leno is currently on the fringes of the German National Team and certainly could be a starter for Die Mannschaft.

But despite Cech’s opening-day struggles, he has the backing of manager Unai Emery.

“I am very happy with Cech’s performance – he has experience, he has quality, he has the capacity,” Emery said, via The Telegraph. “Also, with Bernd Leno. They are two goalkeepers who are important for us. They have different qualities but for us in the way we want to play, they can [both] play. For Saturday, the decision for me is easy. Petr Cech can continue to start the match, I believe in him. If Bernd starts, I believe in him also.”

Cech, now 36-years old and in his 15th Premier League season, has certainly proved himself enough to keep hold of the starting spot for the near future. But a string of bad performances, ones that put Arsenal behind the eight ball in terms of getting back to the top four, could see Leno take Cech’s spot permanently. Considering Cech didn’t leave Arsenal this summer, he clearly sees his short-term future at the club, but he may want to find a new home elsewhere in the Premier League if he loses Emery’s trust.

That being said, Emery said he understands that players may be slow to adjust to a new philosophy and style of play.

“We need to keep our personality, keep our mentality,” Emery said. “I believe in our team. You shouldn’t change your mentality if you lose the first game. I want a consistency in our way. Saturday is a very good option to show our personality, our capacity against a big team like Chelsea.”

In other Arsenal news, starting left back Ainsley Maitland-Niles suffered a fractured left leg against Manchester City, which will keep him out for six to eight weeks. Luckily for the Gunners, Nacho Monreal has returned to full training and could deputize against Chelsea, or Stephan Lichtsteiner could move over from right back to play left back.