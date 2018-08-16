Thirteen Premier League clubs drawn into EFL Cup

Fifty clubs learned their next, or first, League Cup steps on Thursday, with one All-Premier League draw and a pair of familiar fixtures, too.
Southampton will travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the final week of August as part of the second round. The magic number is six wins to earn silverware and a place in the Europa League.
Huddersfield Town is off the Potteries to face Stoke City in a rematch of last year’s relegation race, while Swansea City will host Crystal Palace.
PL teams are bolded.
- Leicester City vs. Fleetwood Town
- Leeds United vs. Preston North End
- Sunderland or Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wolves
- Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United
- Doncaster vs. Blackpool
- Burton Albion vs. Aston Villa
- Hull City vs. Derby County
- Middlesbrough vs. Rochdale
- Everton vs. Rotherham United
- Blackburn vs. Lincoln City
- West Brom Albion vs. Mansfield Town
- Walsall vs. Macclesfield
- Stoke City vs. Huddersfield Town
- Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Southampton
- QPR vs. Bristol Rovers
- AFC Wimbledon vs. West Ham United
- Fulham vs. Exeter City
- Wycombe vs. Forest Green
- Cardiff City vs. Norwich City
- Millwall vs. Plymouth Argyle
- Brentford vs. Cheltenham
- Swansea City vs. Crystal Palace
- Newport vs. Oxford
- Bournemouth vs. MK Dons
- Reading vs. Watford