Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Top Premier League storylines for Week 2

By Nicholas MendolaAug 16, 2018, 8:08 PM EDT
Week 2 of the Premier League season brings another gigantic match-up, with Arsenal following up its visit from Manchester City by traveling across London to face lively foe Chelsea.

All that and four more things to watch closely this weekend in England and Wales.

New managers Emery, Sarri helm big London rivalry
Chelsea vs. Arsenal — 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC [ STREAM ]

Antonio Conte‘s probable hopes that Chelsea would be a shambles without him didn’t look true when the Blues bashed Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on opening weekend, while some extreme Arsenal fan hopes that their stumbles were simply down to Arsene Wenger were washed away in a haze of Man City ball possession.

Now Chelsea has a chance to soak the Gunners’ early season in misery, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Arsenal will know they can make opening weekend a thing of the past by joining the Blues on three points with a big away win.

London Derby tests Kane’s August record
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham — 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

Harry Kane still hasn’t scored in August, and Fulham allowed a pair of goals in their return to the Premier League last weekend against Palace. The Cottagers have enjoyed Wembley recently in earning promotion through the playoffs, and new player Jean Michael Seri — a reported Spurs target before joining Fulham — looked exceptional in the loss to Palace.

Ryan Sessegnon of Fulham battles with Kieran Trippier of Tottenham Hotspur during an FA Cup fifth round match in 2017 (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Will Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds keep roaring at Selhurst Park?
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool — 3 p.m. ET Monday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

Liverpool has won four-straight matches at Selhurst Park, but its record against Palace overall isn’t phenomenal over the last half-decade. That said, Jurgen Klopp’s men are clearly favorite to catch Manchester City if anyone can, and getting wins from matches like this is what contenders do along the way to Titletown.

Take two for Leicester and Wolves
Leicester City vs. Wolves — 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM ]

Ruben Neves of Wolves announced his entry into the Premier League with a super performance in Wolves’ 2-2 home draw with 10-man Everton at the Molineux, but the one point gained somehow feel less than expected from the newly-promoted side. Leicester was outplayed by Manchester United in its opener, and will hope the King Power Stadium is what will kickstart their season… and maybe help save Claude Puel‘s job as Foxes’ manager.

The Premier League returns to Cardiff with a perceived six-pointer
Cardiff City vs. Newcastle United — 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

Neil Warnock’s Bluebirds couldn’t get the job done at Bournemouth in Week One and their “doable” three-match stretch to restart life in the Premier League will feel really rough if they cannot land a point or better against Rafa Benitez‘s Newcastle.

This is Newcastle’s best chance at three points over the first month, and the Magpies could be staring at zero points through four matches if they fail to get the job done in Wales (which is a long way from St. James’ Park).

Report: La Liga regular season matches in U.S. not a done deal

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 16, 2018, 6:56 PM EDT
That announcement from La Liga and Relevant Sports regarding league games coming to the United States?

Despite every reason to trust the league as a major authority on the matter, that’s a bit premature.

[ MORE: Europa League wrap ]

Yahoo Sports’ Doug McIntyre says that the Spanish players union has yet to agree to such a move, and that it’s unclear whether La Liga’s clubs are all on board.

In fact, there’s a laundry list of parties — including MLS commissioner Don Garber and the United States Soccer Federation — who could get in the way of it. From Yahoo:

And even if FIFA did greenlight the plan, others could still stop it. CONCACAF, which oversees the sport in North and Central America and the Caribbean, has the jurisdiction to say no. CONCACAF has in the past balked at the idea of teams from the English Premier League and Mexico’s Liga MX playing meaningful games on U.S. soil. Both of those circuits have since essentially abandoned the idea. UEFA, Europe’s governing body, would also have to approve any deal that involved teams from Spain or any other European country.

Money sure talks, and certainly CONCACAF, MLS, and the USSF might be moved by it, but the more you read into it, the longer the odds.

Bobby Madley quits Premier League refereeing

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 16, 2018, 6:02 PM EDT
Referee Bobby Madley has quit the Premier League at the age of 32.

Madley refereed the 2017 Community Shield, and has been officiating in the Premier League since 2013.

[ MORE: Burnley advances in Europa League ]

The Telegraph’s Sam Wallace reports that Madley’s resignation could be due to off-the-field controversy. His departure takes the list of league referees down to 17.

According to the Premier League officials organization, PGMOL, “Bobby Madley is no longer employed by PGMOL. We understand that he has decided to relocate due to a change in his personal circumstances.”

He had recently become eligible to officiate Europa League, Champions League, and international fixtures, making the timing of his departure even more unusual.

From The Telegraph:

The 32-year-old was on the Fifa list and one of those whom the Premier League had hoped would become one of Europe’s leading referees and the circumstances around his departure are still unclear. It is understood that it could be linked to a video on social media although that could not be confirmed.

Europa wrap: Burnley advances AET

Nick Potts/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaAug 16, 2018, 5:27 PM EDT
Burnley left it very late but send the Turf Moor crowd home elated, earning a berth against Olympiacos in the Europa League’s playoff round.

[ MORE: Reyna’s son to BVB ]

Come for that, stay for the insanity in Russia.

Burnley 1-0 aet (1-0 agg.) Istanbul Basaksehir

Burnley’s first European run in 57 years continues thanks to more Joe Hart heroics and a Jack Cork extra time goal on Thursday at Turf Moor.

İstanbul Başakşehir out shot the hosts 18-10 but couldn’t solve Hart, who extended his clean sheet record to 300 minutes, making a number of saves in blanking the Turkish guests for the second time this season. He also shutout Southampton in the Premier League.

Cork managed a pretty 97th minute goal from a Jeff Hendrick feed, scoring a tie-deciding goal for the second-straight round.

Partizan Belgrade 3-2 (5-3 agg.) Nordsjaelland

American winger Jonathan Amon has his first Europa League goal, though it couldn’t help his Danish visitors overcome a 3-1 first leg deficit.

Molde 3-0 (3-0 agg.) Hibernian

American midfielder Emerson Hyndman played the final 50 minutes for Hibs, who could not earn a berth in the playoff round.

Zenit Saint-Petersburg 8-1 (8-5 agg.) Dinamo Minsk

Zenit bounced back in a big, big way after last week’s 4-0 loss in Ukraine. Zenit matched that marker over 90 minutes, but went into the extra time’s halftime down 5-4 on a goal by Dinamo’s Seidu Yahaya.

Sebastian Driussi leveled the score line in the 109th minute, before Russian World Cup hero Artem Dzyuba completed his hat trick and Robert Mak scored a pair of goals. The sixth and seventh goals came from the penalty spot, five minutes apart.

Elsewhere
Kairat Almaty 1-2 (1-4 agg.) Sigma Olomouc
Progres Niederkorn 2-2 (3-4 agg.) Ufa
AEK Larnaca 5-0 (7-0 agg.) Sturm Graz
HJK Helsinki 1-4 (1-7 agg.) Olimpija Ljubljana
Copenhagen 2-1 (4-2 agg.) CSKA Sofia
Universitatea Craiova 1-1 (2-4 agg.) RB Leipzig
Apoel Nicosia 3-1 (5-3 agg.) Hapoel Be’er Sheva
CFR Cluj 5-0 (7-0 agg.) Alashkert
Midtjylland 3-1 (5-1 agg.) New Saints
Kukesi 2-0 (4-5 agg.) Torpedo Kutaisi
Suduva 0-0 (1-0 agg.) Spartaks Jurmala
Zalgiris 0-5 (0-6 agg.) Sevilla
Luzern 1-3 (1-7 agg.) Olympiacos
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 2-1 (2-1 agg.) Pyunik
Dinamo Brest 1-0 (1-4 agg.) Apollon Limassol
LASK 2-1 (2-2 agg.) Besiktas
Atalanta 2-0 (6-1 agg.) Hapoel Haifa
Basel 1-0 (2-0 agg.) Vitesse
Brondby 2-1 (4-1 agg.) Spartak Subotica
F91 Dudelange 2-2 (4-3 agg.) Legia Warsaw
Zrinjski Mostar 1-1 (1-2 agg.) Ludogores Razgrad
Lech Poznan 1-2 (1-4 agg.) KRC Genk
NK Maribor 0-0 (1-3 agg.) Rangers
Steaua Bucharest 2-1 (2-1 agg.) Hajduk Split
Feyenoord 1-1 (1-5 agg.) AS Trencin
KAA Gent 3-1 (4-1 agg.) Jagiellonia Bialystok
Rapid Vienna 4-0 (5-2 agg.) Slovan Bratislava
HNK Rijeka 0-1 (1-2 agg.) Sarpsborg
Rosenborg 3-0 (5-0 agg.) Cork City
Valur Reykjavik 2-1 (2-2 agg.) Sheriff Tiraspol
Braga 1-1 (2-2 agg.) Zorya Luhansk

Playoff round
Olimpija Ljubljana vs. Spartak Trnava
APOEL Nicosia vs. Astana
Rosenborg vs. Shkendija
F91 Dudelange vs. CFR Cluj
Suduva Marijampole vs. Celtic
Sheriff Tiraspol vs. Qarabag
Malmo vs. Midtjylland
Torpedo Kutaisi vs. Ludogorets Razgrad
Sigma Olomouc vs. Sevilla
Sarpsborg vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv
Gent vs. Bordeaux
Partizan Belgrade vs. Besiktas
Rapid Vienna vs. Steaua Bucharest
Apollon Limassol vs. Basel
Atalanta vs. Copenhagen
Zenit Saint Petersburg vs. Molde
Trencin vs. AEK Larnaca
Genk vs. Brondby
Olympiacos vs. Burnley
Zorya Luhansk vs. RB Leipzig

USMNT prospect Amon scores first Europa League goal (video)

@FCNordsjaelland
By Nicholas MendolaAug 16, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
South Carolina-born Jonathan Amon isn’t likely to be thrilled with the result, but may find comfort in knowing he’s joined select American company by scoring in a UEFA senior tournament.

Amon entered Thursday’s Europa League second leg for Nordsjaelland against Partizan Belgrade with his Danish side trailing in the match and tie, and the left wing made his presence felt with a timely tap-in.

[ MORE: Reyna’s son to BVB ]

The match marked his 12th appearance for Nordsjaelland, and his third goal to go with three assists.

Amon joined Nordsjaelland in 2017, and signed a new contract with the club this summer.