USMNT prospect Amon scores first Europa League goal (video)

Burnley left it very late but send the Turf Moor crowd home elated, earning a berth against Olympiacos in the Europa League’s playoff round.

Come for that, stay for the insanity in Russia.

Burnley 1-0 aet (1-0 agg.) Istanbul Basaksehir

Burnley’s first European run in 57 years continues thanks to more Joe Hart heroics and a Jack Cork extra time goal on Thursday at Turf Moor.

İstanbul Başakşehir out shot the hosts 18-10 but couldn’t solve Hart, who extended his clean sheet record to 300 minutes, making a number of saves in blanking the Turkish guests for the second time this season. He also shutout Southampton in the Premier League.

Cork managed a pretty 97th minute goal from a Jeff Hendrick feed, scoring a tie-deciding goal for the second-straight round.

Partizan Belgrade 3-2 (5-3 agg.) Nordsjaelland

American winger Jonathan Amon has his first Europa League goal, though it couldn’t help his Danish visitors overcome a 3-1 first leg deficit.

Molde 3-0 (3-0 agg.) Hibernian

American midfielder Emerson Hyndman played the final 50 minutes for Hibs, who could not earn a berth in the playoff round.

Zenit Saint-Petersburg 8-1 (8-5 agg.) Dinamo Minsk

Zenit bounced back in a big, big way after last week’s 4-0 loss in Ukraine. Zenit matched that marker over 90 minutes, but went into the extra time’s halftime down 5-4 on a goal by Dinamo’s Seidu Yahaya.

Sebastian Driussi leveled the score line in the 109th minute, before Russian World Cup hero Artem Dzyuba completed his hat trick and Robert Mak scored a pair of goals. The sixth and seventh goals came from the penalty spot, five minutes apart.

Elsewhere

Kairat Almaty 1-2 (1-4 agg.) Sigma Olomouc

Progres Niederkorn 2-2 (3-4 agg.) Ufa

AEK Larnaca 5-0 (7-0 agg.) Sturm Graz

HJK Helsinki 1-4 (1-7 agg.) Olimpija Ljubljana

Copenhagen 2-1 (4-2 agg.) CSKA Sofia

Universitatea Craiova 1-1 (2-4 agg.) RB Leipzig

Apoel Nicosia 3-1 (5-3 agg.) Hapoel Be’er Sheva

CFR Cluj 5-0 (7-0 agg.) Alashkert

Midtjylland 3-1 (5-1 agg.) New Saints

Kukesi 2-0 (4-5 agg.) Torpedo Kutaisi

Suduva 0-0 (1-0 agg.) Spartaks Jurmala

Zalgiris 0-5 (0-6 agg.) Sevilla

Luzern 1-3 (1-7 agg.) Olympiacos

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 2-1 (2-1 agg.) Pyunik

Dinamo Brest 1-0 (1-4 agg.) Apollon Limassol

LASK 2-1 (2-2 agg.) Besiktas

Atalanta 2-0 (6-1 agg.) Hapoel Haifa

Basel 1-0 (2-0 agg.) Vitesse

Brondby 2-1 (4-1 agg.) Spartak Subotica

F91 Dudelange 2-2 (4-3 agg.) Legia Warsaw

Zrinjski Mostar 1-1 (1-2 agg.) Ludogores Razgrad

Lech Poznan 1-2 (1-4 agg.) KRC Genk

NK Maribor 0-0 (1-3 agg.) Rangers

Steaua Bucharest 2-1 (2-1 agg.) Hajduk Split

Feyenoord 1-1 (1-5 agg.) AS Trencin

KAA Gent 3-1 (4-1 agg.) Jagiellonia Bialystok

Rapid Vienna 4-0 (5-2 agg.) Slovan Bratislava

HNK Rijeka 0-1 (1-2 agg.) Sarpsborg

Rosenborg 3-0 (5-0 agg.) Cork City

Valur Reykjavik 2-1 (2-2 agg.) Sheriff Tiraspol

Braga 1-1 (2-2 agg.) Zorya Luhansk

Playoff round

Olimpija Ljubljana vs. Spartak Trnava

APOEL Nicosia vs. Astana

Rosenborg vs. Shkendija

F91 Dudelange vs. CFR Cluj

Suduva Marijampole vs. Celtic

Sheriff Tiraspol vs. Qarabag

Malmo vs. Midtjylland

Torpedo Kutaisi vs. Ludogorets Razgrad

Sigma Olomouc vs. Sevilla

Sarpsborg vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv

Gent vs. Bordeaux

Partizan Belgrade vs. Besiktas

Rapid Vienna vs. Steaua Bucharest

Apollon Limassol vs. Basel

Atalanta vs. Copenhagen

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs. Molde

Trencin vs. AEK Larnaca

Genk vs. Brondby

Olympiacos vs. Burnley

Zorya Luhansk vs. RB Leipzig

