@FCNordsjaelland

USMNT prospect Amon scores first Europa League goal (video)

By Nicholas MendolaAug 16, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
South Carolina-born Jonathan Amon isn’t likely to be thrilled with the result, but may find comfort in knowing he’s joined select American company by scoring in a UEFA senior tournament.

Amon entered Thursday’s Europa League second leg for Nordsjaelland against Partizan Belgrade with his Danish side trailing in the match and tie, and the left wing made his presence felt with a timely tap-in.

The match marked his 12th appearance for Nordsjaelland, and his third goal to go with three assists.

Amon joined Nordsjaelland in 2017, and signed a new contract with the club this summer.

Europa League wrap: Burnley advances AET

Nick Potts/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaAug 16, 2018, 5:27 PM EDT
Burnley left it very late but send the Turf Moor crowd home elated, earning a berth against Olympiacos in the Europa League’s playoff round.

Come for that, stay for the insanity in Russia.

Burnley 1-0 aet (1-0 agg.) Istanbul Basaksehir

Burnley’s first European run in 57 years continues thanks to more Joe Hart heroics and a Jack Cork extra time goal on Thursday at Turf Moor.

İstanbul Başakşehir out shot the hosts 18-10 but couldn’t solve Hart, who extended his clean sheet record to 300 minutes, making a number of saves in blanking the Turkish guests for the second time this season. He also shutout Southampton in the Premier League.

Cork managed a pretty 97th minute goal from a Jeff Hendrick feed, scoring a tie-deciding goal for the second-straight round.

Partizan Belgrade 3-2 (5-3 agg.) Nordsjaelland

American winger Jonathan Amon has his first Europa League goal, though it couldn’t help his Danish visitors overcome a 3-1 first leg deficit.

Molde 3-0 (3-0 agg.) Hibernian

American midfielder Emerson Hyndman played the final 50 minutes for Hibs, who could not earn a berth in the playoff round.

Zenit Saint-Petersburg 8-1 (8-5 agg.) Dinamo Minsk

Zenit bounced back in a big, big way after last week’s 4-0 loss in Ukraine. Zenit matched that marker over 90 minutes, but went into the extra time’s halftime down 5-4 on a goal by Dinamo’s Seidu Yahaya.

Sebastian Driussi leveled the score line in the 109th minute, before Russian World Cup hero Artem Dzyuba completed his hat trick and Robert Mak scored a pair of goals. The sixth and seventh goals came from the penalty spot, five minutes apart.

Elsewhere
Kairat Almaty 1-2 (1-4 agg.) Sigma Olomouc
Progres Niederkorn 2-2 (3-4 agg.) Ufa
AEK Larnaca 5-0 (7-0 agg.) Sturm Graz
HJK Helsinki 1-4 (1-7 agg.) Olimpija Ljubljana
Copenhagen 2-1 (4-2 agg.) CSKA Sofia
Universitatea Craiova 1-1 (2-4 agg.) RB Leipzig
Apoel Nicosia 3-1 (5-3 agg.) Hapoel Be’er Sheva
CFR Cluj 5-0 (7-0 agg.) Alashkert
Midtjylland 3-1 (5-1 agg.) New Saints
Kukesi 2-0 (4-5 agg.) Torpedo Kutaisi
Suduva 0-0 (1-0 agg.) Spartaks Jurmala
Zalgiris 0-5 (0-6 agg.) Sevilla
Luzern 1-3 (1-7 agg.) Olympiacos
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 2-1 (2-1 agg.) Pyunik
Dinamo Brest 1-0 (1-4 agg.) Apollon Limassol
LASK 2-1 (2-2 agg.) Besiktas
Atalanta 2-0 (6-1 agg.) Hapoel Haifa
Basel 1-0 (2-0 agg.) Vitesse
Brondby 2-1 (4-1 agg.) Spartak Subotica
F91 Dudelange 2-2 (4-3 agg.) Legia Warsaw
Zrinjski Mostar 1-1 (1-2 agg.) Ludogores Razgrad
Lech Poznan 1-2 (1-4 agg.) KRC Genk
NK Maribor 0-0 (1-3 agg.) Rangers
Steaua Bucharest 2-1 (2-1 agg.) Hajduk Split
Feyenoord 1-1 (1-5 agg.) AS Trencin
KAA Gent 3-1 (4-1 agg.) Jagiellonia Bialystok
Rapid Vienna 4-0 (5-2 agg.) Slovan Bratislava
HNK Rijeka 0-1 (1-2 agg.) Sarpsborg
Rosenborg 3-0 (5-0 agg.) Cork City
Valur Reykjavik 2-1 (2-2 agg.) Sheriff Tiraspol
Braga 1-1 (2-2 agg.) Zorya Luhansk

Playoff round
Olimpija Ljubljana vs. Spartak Trnava
APOEL Nicosia vs. Astana
Rosenborg vs. Shkendija
F91 Dudelange vs. CFR Cluj
Suduva Marijampole vs. Celtic
Sheriff Tiraspol vs. Qarabag
Malmo vs. Midtjylland
Torpedo Kutaisi vs. Ludogorets Razgrad
Sigma Olomouc vs. Sevilla
Sarpsborg vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv
Gent vs. Bordeaux
Partizan Belgrade vs. Besiktas
Rapid Vienna vs. Steaua Bucharest
Apollon Limassol vs. Basel
Atalanta vs. Copenhagen
Zenit Saint Petersburg vs. Molde
Trencin vs. AEK Larnaca
Genk vs. Brondby
Olympiacos vs. Burnley
Zorya Luhansk vs. RB Leipzig

Thirteen Premier League clubs drawn into EFL Cup

Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 16, 2018, 3:47 PM EDT
Fifty clubs learned their next, or first, League Cup steps on Thursday, with one All-Premier League draw and a pair of familiar fixtures, too.

Southampton will travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the final week of August as part of the second round. The magic number is six wins to earn silverware and a place in the Europa League.

Huddersfield Town is off the Potteries to face Stoke City in a rematch of last year’s relegation race, while Swansea City will host Crystal Palace.

PL teams are bolded.

  • Leicester City vs. Fleetwood Town
  • Leeds United vs. Preston North End
  • Sunderland or Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wolves
  • Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United
  • Doncaster vs. Blackpool
  • Burton Albion vs. Aston Villa
  • Hull City vs. Derby County
  • Middlesbrough vs. Rochdale
  • Everton vs. Rotherham United
  • Blackburn vs. Lincoln City
  • West Brom Albion vs. Mansfield Town
  • Walsall vs. Macclesfield
  • Stoke City vs. Huddersfield Town
  • Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Southampton
  • QPR vs. Bristol Rovers
  • AFC Wimbledon vs. West Ham United
  • Fulham vs. Exeter City
  • Wycombe vs. Forest Green
  • Cardiff City vs. Norwich City
  • Millwall vs. Plymouth Argyle
  • Brentford vs. Cheltenham
  • Swansea City vs. Crystal Palace
  • Newport vs. Oxford
  • Bournemouth vs. MK Dons
  • Reading vs. Watford

Soccer teams from Genoa have their matches postponed

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 16, 2018, 2:29 PM EDT
The two soccer teams from Genoa have had their weekend matches postponed following the bridge collapse in the Italian city.

At least 39 people were killed in the collapse.

The Italian league’s governing body says Genoa’s match at AC Milan and Sampdoria’s home game against Fiorentina have been postponed following a request from the teams. Both matches were scheduled for Sunday, the opening weekend of the Serie A season.

The league says “the rescheduled dates for the two matches will be announced in the coming days.”

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero has said he has been informed by Juventus that it won’t play on Saturday, the day of the funerals. Juventus is scheduled to play at Chievo Verona in what is expected to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s competitive debut for his new club.

Orlando City add Peruvian international centerback Ascues on loan

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellAug 16, 2018, 1:26 PM EDT
Orlando City may finally have an answer for its leaky defense all season.

The club announced the loan signing of centerback Carlos Ascues, reportedly after his exit clause was triggered while playing for Peruvian giants Alianza Lima. Born in Venezuela to Peruvian parents, Ascues has made 21 appearances for the full Peruvian National Team, including playing every minute of action during the team’s 2015 run to the Copa America semifinals. Ascues joins fellow Peruvian Yoshi Yotun on Orlando City’s squad.

Ascues’ performances at the Copa America earned him a contract in the Bundesliga with VfL Wolfsburg, but he failed to make the grade and ended up returning to his former club Melgar. Only in the last eight months has he found his form again for Lima, but his decision to return home drew the ire from Peru National Team manager Ricardo “El Tigre” Gareca.

Ascues comes to Orlando in a desperate time for the club. The club has continued its poor defensive displays even under new coach James O’Connor, who now holds a record of 1-5-1, with 20 goals allowed in that span. Lamine Sane, signed from Werder Bremen in February, hasn’t played under O’Connor and it appears the club were looking for an international-level player. Despite the end of the transfer window in early August, it appears that Orlando City was able to push this deal through with the help of FIFA.

“Carlos brings valuable experience from Europe and South America. He fits the profile we’re looking for in a defender, and we also value his versatility to be able to play in the midfield,” Lions general manager Niki Budalic said. “We welcome him to Orlando and look forward to his contributions.”

Should Ascues prove a good signing, Orlando City has the option to keep him on loan for the 2019 season. It won’t be easy for Ascues to quickly adjust to MLS, considering it’s a new language and culture, but he has 10 games left to make a difference and possibly even get Orlando City into the playoffs.

 