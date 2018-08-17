How will Chelsea, Arsenal line up?

Chelsea and Arsenal clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) with both Maurizio Sarri and Unai Emery just one Premier League game into their reign of the London giants.
Sarri’s PL debut went better than Emery’s, with the former seeing his side thrash Huddersfield 3-0, while the latter saw his Gunners lose to Manchester City
Below is a look at the projected lineups for the London derby.
Chelsea
—– Kepa —–
—- Azpilicueta —- Rudiger —- Luiz —- Alonso —-
—– Jorginho —- Kante —–
—- Pedro —- Hazard —- Willian —-
—– Morata —–
Arsenal
—– Cech —–
—- Bellerin —- Mustafi —- Sokratis —- Monreal —-
—- Guendouzi —- Xhaka —-
—- Mkhitaryan —- Ramsey —- Ozil —-
—– Aubameyang —–
ZURICH (AP) Real Madrid has reported Inter Milan to FIFA over the Italian club’s pursuit of midfielder Luka Modric.
FIFA says it has received a complaint from Madrid ahead of the Serie A transfer window closing later Friday.
The 32-year-old Modric came on as a second-half substitute Wednesday in the UEFA Super Cup, which Madrid lost to Atletico Madrid 4-2 in extra time.
It was Modric’s first competitive game since the World Cup final, which Croatia lost to France in July.
Brazil is bringing the big guns to MetLife Stadium next month.
The Selecao have announced their 24-man squad for the friendly against the U.S. men’s national team in New Jersey on Sept. 7, as Tite’s men look to get back to business after the slight disappointment of only reaching the last eight of the 2018 World Cup this summer.
Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Alisson are all included as Brazil aim to wow what should be a mammoth crowd in East Rutherford. However, there are some intriguing absentees with Man City trio Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus and Ederson not included in the roster.
In total there are 13 players on the roster who played for Brazil at the World Cup in Russia this summer as they lost to Belgium 2-1 at the quarterfinal stage.
Below is a look at Brazil’s squad in full, with the USMNT (currently coached by interim boss Dave Sarachan) yet to name their squad for the September friendlies against Brazil on Sept. 7 and then Mexico on Sept. 11 in Nashville.
Week 2 of the 2018-19 Premier League season is here.
My goodness, it is wonderful to have the action back.
The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.
Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.
You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.
If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.
Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days, with the games available on full event replay marked with an asterisk*.
FULL TV SCHEDULE
Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Cardiff City vs. Newcastle United – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham – NBCSN [STREAM] *
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM] *
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM] *
10 a.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM] *
12:30 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Arsenal – NBC [STREAM] *
Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town – NBCSN [STREAM]
8:30 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM] *
11 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]
Monday
3 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
Daniel Arzani will call Celtic Park home for the next two years.
The Australian teenager signed for Manchester City from their partner club Melbourne City this summer after he became the youngster player to feature at the 2018 World Cup.
[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]
And Arzani, 19, will now link up with reigning Scottish champions Celtic on a two-year loan deal as they aim to win an eighth-straight Scottish title after securing back-to-back trebles over the past two seasons.
However, Brendan Rodgers‘ side are still getting over the bitter disappointment of being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the third qualifying round on Tuesday, as they know head into the Europa League playoff round where they face Lithuanian side Suduva Marijampole for a place in the group stage.
A mercurial playmaker who is able to cut inside from out wide or dictate play from central areas, Arzani has made his name in the A-League with his mazy dribbles and clever passing. The Iranian born attacking midfielder is set to be next big hope for the Australian national team.
Speaking to Celtic’s TV channel, Arzani is looking forward to kicking off his career in Europe but he will not play in their game against Partick Thistle on Saturday.
This deal should work out well for everyone.
Arzani gets to play regularly in Europe. Man City get to keep another young talent on the books and see him develop. Celtic gets a highly-regarded player aiming to make a name for himself.
You may not agree with the model that the likes of Chelsea and Man City have when it comes to stockpiling young players, loaning them out and then either selling them on for a profit or taking them back to their first team after a few years, but the model is set to work well for pretty much everyone connected in this deal for Arzani.