How will Chelsea, Arsenal line up?

Daniel Arzani will call Celtic Park home for the next two years.

The Australian teenager signed for Manchester City from their partner club Melbourne City this summer after he became the youngster player to feature at the 2018 World Cup.

And Arzani, 19, will now link up with reigning Scottish champions Celtic on a two-year loan deal as they aim to win an eighth-straight Scottish title after securing back-to-back trebles over the past two seasons.

However, Brendan Rodgers‘ side are still getting over the bitter disappointment of being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the third qualifying round on Tuesday, as they know head into the Europa League playoff round where they face Lithuanian side Suduva Marijampole for a place in the group stage.

A mercurial playmaker who is able to cut inside from out wide or dictate play from central areas, Arzani has made his name in the A-League with his mazy dribbles and clever passing. The Iranian born attacking midfielder is set to be next big hope for the Australian national team.

Speaking to Celtic’s TV channel, Arzani is looking forward to kicking off his career in Europe but he will not play in their game against Partick Thistle on Saturday.

🗣🎥 Daniel Arzani speaks to @CelticTV exclusively after joining the club on a two-year loan deal. #WelcomeArzani pic.twitter.com/a5kKywdy9J — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 17, 2018

This deal should work out well for everyone.

Arzani gets to play regularly in Europe. Man City get to keep another young talent on the books and see him develop. Celtic gets a highly-regarded player aiming to make a name for himself.

You may not agree with the model that the likes of Chelsea and Man City have when it comes to stockpiling young players, loaning them out and then either selling them on for a profit or taking them back to their first team after a few years, but the model is set to work well for pretty much everyone connected in this deal for Arzani.

