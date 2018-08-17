Man City’s De Bruyne out injured for months

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City will be without one of their superstars for a huge chunk of the season.

The reigning Premier League champions confirmed on Friday that Kevin De Bruyne has suffered ligament damage in his right knee during a training session on Wednesday.

“We can confirm that Kevin de Bruyne has suffered a lateral collateral ligament (LCL) lesion in his right knee.”

City added that KDB will be out for around three months, which means he will miss pretty much all of their UEFA Champions League group stage campaign and some key games early in the Premier League season.

The good news for City?

No surgery was required. De Bruyne has been in Barcelona seeing a specialist after he suffered a similar injury in 2016.

The Belgian wizard led City to the title in stunning fashion last season from a slightly deeper, and more central role, as he was just pipped to the Player of the Year awards by Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Losing De Bruyne is a massive blow for Pep Guardiola and City. There’s no denying that.

However, with David Silva to return, plus the likes of Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez in the attacking midfield roles, City are better prepared than any of the other PL giants to deal with losing at least one, if not two, key attackers for a prolonged period of time.

KDB scored 12 goals and recorded 21 assists last season as he was Man City’s Player of the Year in a stunning campaign which saw them win both the PL and the EFL Cup, plus set a new record for the most points won (100) in a single Premier League season.