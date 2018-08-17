More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 17, 2018, 2:24 PM EDT
Week 2 of the Premier League season is almost here and that means one thing: my predictions have landed.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Tottenham 3-1 Fulham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Manchester City 4-0 Huddersfield – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Cardiff City 0-2 Newcastle United – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Brighton 1-2 Manchester United – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Leicester City 2-1 Wolves – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Everton 2-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

West Ham 2-2 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Crystal Palace 2-3 Liverpool – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Burnley 1-1 Watford – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Premier League Preview: Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnAug 17, 2018, 3:07 PM EDT
  • Chelsea has won 5 of last 6 home league matches vs. Arsenal
  • Arsenal has lost 5 of last 6 PL away matches
  • Alvaro Morata has 1 goal in last 15 PL matches

Both teams have new managers, but that’s about where the similarities stop with these two London giants that will clash on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET at Stamford Bridge on NBC.

Chelsea’s new manager is looking to instill an additional attacking flair after taking over for a countrymate whose first focus was defensive structure. The Blues dazzled in their opening match, but still have plenty of room for more sharpness up front as they return Eden Hazard to an already dangerous lineup.

Arsenal’s new boss, meanwhile, takes over for a club legend who seemed to lose his way, hoping to shore things up at the back after the Gunners seemingly deteriorated as the years under Arsene Wenger waned on. Their defensive frailties were on display in the season opener as they were shredded by last year’s runaway champions, losing handily to what seemed like the clearly better team. They have lost a young up-and-coming star in Ainsley Maitland-Niles to a long-term knee injury, and the starting goalkeeper was shredded for poor play last weekend.

Despite all that, the points don’t care which team is facing what circumstances, they simply find the team with the better scoreline after 90 minutes. So who will come out victorious at Stamford Bridge?

[ MORE: How will Chelsea and Arsenal line up? ]

As stated earlier, Hazard should return to the Blues’ starting lineup after playing 14 minutes in the opener and assisting a goal, while Cesc Fabregas remains out with his knee problem that Sarri called “very unusual.” Ross Barkley could make way for the Belgian star in midfield, or Willian may sit instead. Mateo Kovacic could also see time in midfield if Sarri truly wanted to shuffle the deck so soon.

For the Gunners, Maitland-Niles is out but Nacho Monreal likely returns in time to take his place, although Sead Kolasinac remains out as does Carl Jenkinson. Unai Emery could hand Lucas Torreira his first Premier League start after the 22-year-old was impressive as a substitute for starter Granit Xhaka against Manchester City. Would it be the Swiss to make way for his younger Uruguayan counterpart, or would Aaron Ramsey sit instead? Petr Cech will reportedly retain his place in goal despite a poor performance in the opener.

What they’re saying

Arsenal manager Unai Emery on maintaining spirit: “We need to keep our personality, our mentality. Against [Manchester] City, the team kept their ideas, kept their spirit in the game for the full 90 minutes even when we were losing. That was a good thing. I want us to continue with this work and to be competitive for 90 minutes, but with a better performance both individually and collectively.”

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri on Arsenal under Emery: “For everybody it’s difficult against Manchester City. I think Emery is a very good coach. He won three times the Europa League, he won in France with PSG. I think Arsenal this season will be competitive. I think they will be able to fight for a place in Champions League.”

Prediction

Chelsea’s season-opening test wasn’t exactly of top-drawer difficulty, but they clearly have less distance to go under Sarri than Arsenal does under Emery. For that reason, the Blues should be able to defend home court with ease, winning 3-1 with the Gunners making things interesting at 2-1 before a late goal sends the home crowd comfortably happy.

How will Chelsea, Arsenal line up?

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 17, 2018, 1:39 PM EDT
Chelsea and Arsenal clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) with both Maurizio Sarri and Unai Emery just one Premier League game into their reign of the London giants. 

Sarri’s PL debut went better than Emery’s, with the former seeing his side thrash Huddersfield 3-0, while the latter saw his Gunners lose to Manchester City

Below is a look at the projected lineups for the London derby.

Chelsea

—– Kepa —–

—- Azpilicueta —- Rudiger —- Luiz —- Alonso —-

—– Jorginho —- Kante —–

—- Pedro —- Hazard —- Willian —-

—– Morata —– 

Arsenal

—– Cech —–

—- Bellerin —- Mustafi —- Sokratis —- Monreal —-

—- Guendouzi —- Xhaka —-

—- Mkhitaryan —- Ramsey —- Ozil —-

—– Aubameyang —– 

Real Madrid reports Inter Milan to FIFA over Modric pursuit

AP
Associated PressAug 17, 2018, 1:07 PM EDT
ZURICH (AP) Real Madrid has reported Inter Milan to FIFA over the Italian club’s pursuit of midfielder Luka Modric.

FIFA says it has received a complaint from Madrid ahead of the Serie A transfer window closing later Friday.

The 32-year-old Modric came on as a second-half substitute Wednesday in the UEFA Super Cup, which Madrid lost to Atletico Madrid 4-2 in extra time.

It was Modric’s first competitive game since the World Cup final, which Croatia lost to France in July.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Brazil call up big names for friendly v USMNT

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 17, 2018, 12:14 PM EDT
Brazil is bringing the big guns to MetLife Stadium next month.

The Selecao have announced their 24-man squad for the friendly against the U.S. men’s national team in New Jersey on Sept. 7, as Tite’s men look to get back to business after the slight disappointment of only reaching the last eight of the 2018 World Cup this summer.

Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Alisson are all included as Brazil aim to wow what should be a mammoth crowd in East Rutherford. However, there are some intriguing absentees with Man City trio Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus and Ederson not included in the roster.

In total there are 13 players on the roster who played for Brazil at the World Cup in Russia this summer as they lost to Belgium 2-1 at the quarterfinal stage.

Below is a look at Brazil’s squad in full, with the USMNT (currently coached by interim boss Dave Sarachan) yet to name their squad for the September friendlies against Brazil on Sept. 7 and then Mexico on Sept. 11 in Nashville.