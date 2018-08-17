More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Celtic FC

Teenage sensation Arzani loaned to Celtic

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 17, 2018, 10:53 AM EDT
Daniel Arzani will call Celtic Park home for the next two years.

The Australian teenager signed for Manchester City from their partner club Melbourne City this summer after he became the youngster player to feature at the 2018 World Cup.

And Arzani, 19, will now link up with reigning Scottish champions Celtic on a two-year loan deal as they aim to win an eighth-straight Scottish title after securing back-to-back trebles over the past two seasons.

However, Brendan Rodgers‘ side are still getting over the bitter disappointment of being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the third qualifying round on Tuesday, as they know head into the Europa League playoff round where they face Lithuanian side Suduva Marijampole for a place in the group stage.

A mercurial playmaker who is able to cut inside from out wide or dictate play from central areas, Arzani has made his name in the A-League with his mazy dribbles and clever passing. The Iranian born attacking midfielder is set to be next big hope for the Australian national team.

Speaking to Celtic’s TV channel, Arzani is looking forward to kicking off his career in Europe but he will not play in their game against Partick Thistle on Saturday.

This deal should work out well for everyone.

Arzani gets to play regularly in Europe. Man City get to keep another young talent on the books and see him develop. Celtic gets a highly-regarded player aiming to make a name for himself.

You may not agree with the model that the likes of Chelsea and Man City have when it comes to stockpiling young players, loaning them out and then either selling them on for a profit or taking them back to their first team after a few years, but the model is set to work well for pretty much everyone connected in this deal for Arzani.

Guardiola blames too many games for De Bruyne injury

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 17, 2018, 9:50 AM EDT
Pep Guardiola will be without his main man for at least the next three months and, understandably, he isn’t best pleased about it.

After the news broke that Kevin De Bruyne has injured ligaments in his right knee, Guardiola spoke to the media ahead of City’s clash with Huddersfield Town on Sunday (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). 

The Spaniard believes KDB, who was their Player of the Season in 2017-18 and had a superb World Cup for Belgium this summer, didn’t have enough rest before suffering the injury in training.

“Sometimes it is normal – the players don’t rest, they come back and have a short recovery and we say ‘come on, let’s go’ – sometimes human beings have a limit,” Guardiola said. “We demand a lot of the players. More than 11 months and after immediately they come back. I am pretty sure this has an influence. When you are fresh here (in your head) and in your legs, this kind of thing doesn’t happen.”

Ah, the old ‘the players are playing too much these days’ debate has reared its ugly head again. Our advice: get used to hearing this type of talk from managers across Europe in the next few weeks and months.

Unfortunately De Bruyne, like many other stars, has been rushed back into the thick of things after no real preseason following Belgium’s run to the final four of the World Cup tournament.

The mercurial playmaker pretty much played for 11 months flat out and was handed a few weeks of vacation before being launched back into intense training and matches. It’s such a tough balancing act because the player wants to play, the manager obviously needs his star players and the fans want to see him back on the pitch as soon as possible.

But at what cost?

Guardiola has long been an advocate of the winter break and reducing the load on players and KDB’s untimely injury will give him another reason to get on his soapbox about that topic and he will no doubt be able to drum up plenty of support for it in 2018-19 as other PL managers struggle to manage the tiredness of their stars.

Does Guardiola have a point? Probably. Will things change anytime soon? The winter break next season may help out, but until then the top teams have the PL, UEFA Champions League, League Cup and FA Cup to worry about.

The fact of the matter is that in a World Cup year there is always a short turnaround back to league play and managers must be smart when deciding if they can use their stars early in the season.

The likes of Manchester City, Tottenham, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool may well have a crowded treatment room come December time if they do not manage the workload of their players properly.

Mourinho defends Pogba, denies rift

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 17, 2018, 9:19 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho has denied he’s fallen out with Paul Pogba at Manchester United.

Following Pogba’s Man of the Match display as United’s captain in their 2-1 win against Leicester City to open the weekend, the French midfielder said he would be fined if he spoke about rumors regarding a move to Barcelona.

Mourinho told reporters “you have to ask him” when asked to explain Pogba’s comments, and he then went on to defend his relationship with the World Cup winner.

“The truth is we are together for two years and I’ve never been so happy with him as I am now. That’s the truth. I cannot demand more from him, I cannot ask more from him,” Mourinho said. “It is exactly what I demand from my players, what he is giving me. I want him to play for the team, which he is doing and I couldn’t be happier than what I am.”

Pressed further about why Pogba — who was handed the captains armband for the season opener and will keep it for the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday — believed he would be fined if he spoke out, Mourinho was defiant.

“I don’t care. I want him to play well. I want him to play for the team. I want him to play for the fans. And that is what he did. He is working extremely well here,” Mourinho said. “I have to say, in his defense, write what you want about him, write what you want about me. But please, don’t say lies. Please don’t put him in a situation where people can think that he is not the polite, educated guy, that he is. He has never had a fight with me. We never had an exchange of words. I have no problems at all. The only player that has been fined here is Anthony Martial, it is not easy to be fined at this club.”

Mourinho is rallying around Pogba and wants to put an end to the speculation around the World Cup winner moving away from Old Trafford.

With Barcelona lurking, Pogba won’t be sold this summer, surely, but there have been more than a few strong hints of their relationship breaking down over the past two years. From Mourinho not praising Pogba for his mature, powerful displays for France at the World Cup to Pogba being dropped last season, United’s manager can’t blame everyone else for picking up on some negative vibes.

Mourinho seems to want to end the speculation but it is down to Pogba to state if he’s happy or not at United under the combative Portuguese coach.

Man City’s De Bruyne out injured for months

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 17, 2018, 8:04 AM EDT
1 Comment

Manchester City will be without one of their superstars for a huge chunk of the season.

The reigning Premier League champions confirmed on Friday that Kevin De Bruyne has suffered ligament damage in his right knee during a training session on Wednesday.

“We can confirm that Kevin de Bruyne has suffered a lateral collateral ligament (LCL) lesion in his right knee.”

City added that KDB will be out for around three months, which means he will miss pretty much all of their UEFA Champions League group stage campaign and some key games early in the Premier League season.

The good news for City?

No surgery was required. De Bruyne has been in Barcelona seeing a specialist after he suffered a similar injury in 2016.

The Belgian wizard led City to the title in stunning fashion last season from a slightly deeper, and more central role, as he was just pipped to the Player of the Year awards by Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Losing De Bruyne is a massive blow for Pep Guardiola and City. There’s no denying that.

However, with David Silva to return, plus the likes of Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez in the attacking midfield roles, City are better prepared than any of the other PL giants to deal with losing at least one, if not two, key attackers for a prolonged period of time.

KDB scored 12 goals and recorded 21 assists last season as he was Man City’s Player of the Year in a stunning campaign which saw them win both the PL and the EFL Cup, plus set a new record for the most points won (100) in a single Premier League season.

PSG signs defender Thilo Kehrer from Schalke

Associated PressAug 16, 2018, 10:38 PM EDT
1 Comment

PARIS (AP) French champion Paris Saint-Germain has signed defender Thilo Kehrer from German club Schalke on a five-year contract.

PSG gave no financial details but Kehrer reportedly cost 37 million euros ($42 million).

The 21-year-old German helped Schalke finish second in the Bundesliga last season. He also helped Germany’s under-21 team win last year’s European Championship.

Kehrer is seen as an eventual replacement for 33-year-old central defender Thiago Silva, who has been with PSG since 2012.

He will be working under German coach Thomas Tuchel, who is bringing more young players into the team.

Kehrer says “I am going to meet some extraordinary teammates and work with a coach that has done a great job in Germany in recent years.”

NDOYE RETURNS

Cheikh Ndoye has returned to his former club Angers on loan from second-tier English side Birmingham.

The 32-year-old midfielder, who has made 27 international appearances for Senegal, joined Birmingham last year on a three-year deal.

He played 40 games last season, but with Birmingham reportedly under pressure to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, he was loaned out and thus reduced the club’s wage bill.

Ndoye captained Angers from 2015-2017.

Last weekend, Angers opened its first-division campaign with a 4-3 home loss to Nimes.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports