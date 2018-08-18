10-man Leicester makes 2-0 lead stick

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Maddison gets first PL goal

Wolves concede own goal

Wolves finish vs. 10, again

Jamie Vardy was sent off for a reckless studs-up challenge for Leicester, but Wolves couldn’t find their way back from a two-goal deficit in a 2-0 loss at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Matt Doherty’s own goal was followed up by a James Maddison goal for the Foxes, who get their first points of the year.

Wolves host Man City next week while Leicester visits Southampton.

A promising third minute break for Wolves ended with Joao Moutinho smashing a shot off the crossbar.

A sixth minute corner kick followed, but was cleared by the Foxes.

Raul Jimenez had the next best chance, a bit off target when his shot zipped toward Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

A speculative Leicester cross was lined up for a headed clearance by Doherty but took a slight deflection off a teammate’s head before the right back thumped it inside his own far post.

Maddison made it 2-0 in the 45th minute with a bouncing shot just outside the arc for his first Premier League goal.

Schmeichel made a nice low stop on Jimenez moments after Leicester had Wolves a sixes and sevens at the other end.

Wolves then were up a man for the second-straight game, going studs up into Doherty’s knee. It was ugly, and deserved.

Ruben Neves lashed a shot that Schmeichel slapped away with six minutes to play.

