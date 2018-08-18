AT HALF: Everton, Leicester cruising; Spurs score beauty (video)

It’s a good day to be the home side, at least after halftime of four 10 a.m. ET kickoffs in the Premier League.
A day which began with Cardiff City saving a point in their home return to the top flight rolls into England ahead of the 12:30 p.m. ET match between Chelsea and Arsenal.
Everton 2-0 Southampton [STREAM]
Richarlison has three goals in two matches with Everton, the big money man joining Theo Walcott‘s early goal in giving the Toffees a healthy halftime advantage.
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Fulham [STREAM]
Spurs were all over the Cottagers to start the game, and Lucas Moura blew a pair of chances to give Tottenham a lead before registering a beauty just before halftime.
West Ham United 1-0 Bournemouth [STREAM]
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez won a penalty kick and Marko Arnautovic left no doubt about his spot kick as Manuel Pellegrini‘s men are bouncing back from a rough start to the campaign.
Leicester City 2-0 Wolves [STREAM]
An own goal put the Foxes in front after a lively start from the visitors.
James Maddison made it 2-0 in the 45th minute with a bouncing shot just outside the arc for his first Premier League goal.