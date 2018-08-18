AT HALF: Everton, Leicester cruising; Spurs score beauty (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s a good day to be the home side, at least after halftime of four 10 a.m. ET kickoffs in the Premier League.

A day which began with Cardiff City saving a point in their home return to the top flight rolls into England ahead of the 12:30 p.m. ET match between Chelsea and Arsenal.

Everton 2-0 Southampton [STREAM]

Richarlison has three goals in two matches with Everton, the big money man joining Theo Walcott‘s early goal in giving the Toffees a healthy halftime advantage.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Fulham [STREAM]

Spurs were all over the Cottagers to start the game, and Lucas Moura blew a pair of chances to give Tottenham a lead before registering a beauty just before halftime.

Get in Lucas Moura! That is a BEAUTY 😮#TOTFUL pic.twitter.com/VE9ScEIPiM — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 18, 2018

West Ham United 1-0 Bournemouth [STREAM]

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez won a penalty kick and Marko Arnautovic left no doubt about his spot kick as Manuel Pellegrini‘s men are bouncing back from a rough start to the campaign.

Leicester City 2-0 Wolves [STREAM]

An own goal put the Foxes in front after a lively start from the visitors.

James Maddison made it 2-0 in the 45th minute with a bouncing shot just outside the arc for his first Premier League goal.

