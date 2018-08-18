Bournemouth fight back to stun West Ham

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Arnautovic gave Hammers lead

Wilson wonder-goal levelled the game

Cook’s header wins it for Cherries

Two wins to open the season for Bournemouth

Bournemouth beat West Ham United 2-1 at the London Stadium on Saturday, as Manuel Pellegrini‘s home debut did not got to plan.

The Hammers took the lead through Marko Arnautovic‘s penalty kick and looked bright in the first half, but Bournemouth surged back after the break and a superb solo goal from Callum Wilson drew the level before Steve Cook won it.

Two defeats from two for West Ham, while it’s two wins from two for Bournemouth.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Early on West Ham’s Arnautovic, Felipe Anderson and Hernandez were sharp on the break.

Bournemouth tried to stop the Hammers from playing but they struggled to get going.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

West Ham almost took the lead as Asmir Begovic denied Javier Hernandez after smart link-up play with Arnautovic. Soon after Bournemouth should have taken the lead against the run of play as Callum Wilson raced clear but was denied brilliantly by Lukasz Fabianski.

The Hammers opened the scoring from the penalty spot soon after as Hernandez was taken down by Nathan Ake in the penalty area with slight contact. Arnautovic smashed home the spot kick to put West Ham 1-0 up.

David Brooks sent a header wide for Bournemouth in a rare chance as the Cherries should have been level.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

After the break Bournemouth almost doubled West Ham’s lead for them, with Ake heading towards his own goal but Ryan Fraser clearing off the line.

Bournemouth pushed hard for an equalizer and they got one from Wilson who scored a beauty to make it 1-1. The Englishman dribbled past multiple defenders before finishing.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The Cherries then went ahead as Cook nodded home Fraser’s free kick to send the away fans wild at the London Stadium.

Late on West Ham threw everything at Bournemouth but the Cherries held on for a huge away win.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports