The 2 Robbies: Sarri sinks Emery at Stamford Bridge

Six games took place on the second Saturday of the 2018-19 Premier League season, as the dust began to settle after opening weekend.

What did we learn as Chelsea, Tottenham and Everton won? Is it too early to write off the PL new boys, West Ham and Arsenal?

Here’s a look at the key takeaways from Week 2.

Chelsea, Arsenal will be fun to watch this season

Based on the style of play it is clear that both Maurizio Sarri and Unai Emery are getting their messages across at Chelsea and Arsenal respectively, but the pulsating London derby proved there is still plenty of work to be done for both.

Both managers admitted as much after the game as Chelsea raced into a 2-0 lead then coughed that up by half time as Arsenal also squandered several glorious chances. Chelsea look more balanced and set to dominate possession with high-pressing tactics this season. Arsenal look more likely to create problems by being direct. That’s a big difference from last season, but both showcased obvious defensive deficiencies.

It’s tough to see either team being title contenders this season even though Sarri’s Chelsea are top of the league with two wins from two, while Arsenal have suffered two defeats (albeit against Man City and Chelsea) early on. Having to balance the Europa League and Premier League will be tough for Sarri and Emery but at least it will give them plenty of games to embed their philosophies, and much-needed balance, further.

Richarlison the real deal

Three goals in his first two games for Everton has seen the boy from Brazil become a hero at the Gwladys Street end already. Richarlison’s $56 million transfer from Watford led many to laugh at the Toffees for splashing out that cash but the 21-year-old tormented Southampton’s attack and was well-placed to head home to make it 2-0. He started off the season on fire under Marco Silva at Watford in 2017-18 (his first season in England) and he’s doing exactly the same at Everton. Some players and managers just click when they work together and this duo seem to have a strong bond on and off the pitch. Everton have four points from their first two games and all of the talk will be about Richarlison leading them towards a top six finish at least and maybe even a push to finish in the top four.

Harry Kane tired, but off and running in August

The Spurs star scored for the first time in August in his career and he’s off and running for the new season. He’s had to wait 15 games for his first Premier League goal in August and heading into this season he seems less fresh than previous years. Given his exploits at the World Cup for England this summer it’s easy to understand why Kane looks a little sluggish. Mauricio Pochettino will have to monitor him closely if he wants another 30-goal plus season from Kane.

Like Kane, Spurs labored to victory against Fulham at Wembley as the new boys controlled plenty of the play and missed some great chances. You just felt that Tottenham had another few gears they could click into and they did that late on after Mitrovic’s equalizer. Pochettino’s players will be jaded from a long summer at the World Cup and he must manage them correctly, minutes wise, if they’re going to not only secure another top four finish but make a serious title charge this season.

Despite optimism, new boys could struggle

It could well be a long, hard season for Fulham, Wolves and Cardiff City. The new boys made plenty of noise (especially Wolves and Fulham) with their purchases over the summer as they spent big and brought in plenty of big names. In the case of Wolves and Fulham, did they bring in too many? Fulham created plenty of chances at Tottenham in their 3-1 defeat and Slavisa Jokanovic lambasted silly mistakes costing them dear.

The Cottagers will play some of the most attractive soccer in the division this season but they must be more ruthless. Wolves’ 2-0 defeat at 10-man Leicester didn’t tell the whole story as they hit the woodwork three times and threatened throughout, but Nuno Espirito Santos’ men were also guilty of silly mistakes costing them dear. Cardiff knew what they were in for this season. They will be okay this season, you would think. Neil Warnock’s men battled to a point at home against 10-man Newcastle but when they tot up the points they should have won at the end of the season they will count a failure to beat the Magpies as two points dropped, despite Neil Etheridge saving a last-gasp penalty kick.

