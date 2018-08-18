More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The 2 Robbies: Sarri sinks Emery at Stamford Bridge

By Andy EdwardsAug 18, 2018, 7:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2 Robbies Football Show is back! Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle catch up on an action-packed Saturday in the Premier League. They discuss Maurizio Sarri’s first game at Stamford Bridge (01:55), as Chelsea beat Unai Emery’s Arsenal in an open game full of chances (11:00). Followed by a roundup of the other Saturday fixtures and finished up talking Jose Mourinho vs. Paul Pogba (27:00) and looked back at their sit down with Pep Guardiola (31:20).

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

All of the The 2 Robbies content can be accessed by clicking on this link:

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]

Follow them on Twitter @The2Robbies

Ligue 1: Mbappe scores two as PSG win 3-1 with help from VAR

AP Photo
Associated PressAug 18, 2018, 6:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) World Cup star Kylian Mbappe’s lethal finishing and confusing VAR decisions helped Paris Saint-Germain to a second straight win at the start of its French title defense.

Mbappe came off the bench to score twice in a 3-1 win at Guingamp on Saturday but the victory was overshadowed by a contentious VAR decision in PSG’s favor, and a seemingly clear penalty not given to Guingamp with the scores level.

“It’s true I added something,” Mbappe said. “But the whole team wanted to change things after the first half.”

PSG trailed 1-0 at halftime, which could have been 2-0 only for referee Clement Turpin to be alerted by the video assistant referee as to a possible foul in the buildup to a goal. He disallowed the header by midfielder Nicolas Benezet.

The 19-year-old Mbappe, who helped France win the World Cup last month , came on at halftime and instantly sparked PSG’s attack.

Eight minutes later, Neymar’s trickery with the ball led to him earning a penalty, which he took himself for 1-1.

But with about 10 minutes left, PSG defender Thomas Meunier clattered into Guingamp winger Marcus Coco as he charged into the area.

Although Meunier sent Coco tumbling heavily, Turpin did not give the penalty and — more surprisingly — VAR officials did not alert him to review the incident.

Two minutes later, the clinical Mbappe put PSG ahead and then finished off Guingamp in the 90th minute.

He curled his first into the bottom corner and deftly chipped the second over the goalkeeper from close range.

Just like in last weekend’s 3-0 win against Caen, coach Thomas Tuchel again started three of PSG’s youth academy players, with 19-year-old Colin Dagba at center half, 19-year-old Antoine Bernede in midfield and 18-year-old U.S. international Timothy Weah in attack.

But they struggled as Guingamp, a small town in Brittany, dominated the first half.

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon made a sensational early save from striker Nolan Roux’s close-range shot. Buffon looked beaten as he dived to his left but the 40-year-old Italian showed incredible reflexes to stick out his right hand and push the ball onto the crossbar.

But there was nothing even he could do when Guingamp scored in the 20th minute, with Dagba’s mistake leading to Roux’s 70th top-flight goal but the first for his new club.

Dagba chested the ball and then, thinking center half partner Thiago Silva was coming across to cover, he hesitated. Coco sprinted into the gap and squared the ball to Roux, who finished neatly.

Buffon was beaten again five minutes later when Coco flicked the ball from the left to Benezet, who headed in. Turpin disallowed the header and went for a video review after being alerted by VAR officials. He disallowed it for an apparent trip by Benezet on Dagba as they contested the ball, although there appeared to be only minimal contact, if any.

Weah, the son of current Liberia President and former PSG striker George Weah, made way for Mbappe.

Teenagers Weah and Mbappe combined are three years younger than Buffon — who hugged Guingamp striker Marcus Thuram after the game.

The reason?

Buffon was teammates with his father, the robust defender Lilian Thuram, at Italian side Parma — the city where Marcus was born in 1997.

Serie A: Juve win on Ronaldo’s goal-less debut; Napoli chasing again

AP Photo/Antonio Calanni
By Andy EdwardsAug 18, 2018, 5:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Italy’s top flight, which will almost certainly be the most entertaining league and title race throughout the rest of Europe.

Pro tip: If you’ve not been following Serie A the last few years — during an admittedly drab period — last season signaled the renaissance of calcio, and the likes of Juventus, Napoli, Roma and Inter Milan look set to build upon that over the next nine months.

Chievo 2-3 Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to scored, but his Juventus debut wasn’t without plenty of intrigue and drama. In the end, Massimiliano Allegri’s men snatched a stoppage-time victory away to Chievo on Saturday.

Juve went ahead through Sami Khedira’s opening goal in the 3rd minute, but fell behind just before the hour mark after Mariusz Stepinski and Emanuele Giaccherini tallied either side of halftime. Chievo center back Mattia Bani scored a dubious own goal in the 75th minute to draw the seven-time defending scudetto winners level.

Ronaldo appeared to have helped set up a would-be game-winning goal just before the start of stoppage time, but he was ruled to have played the ball with his hand and the goal was taken off the board. Barely three minutes later, Federico Bernardeschi bagged the real winner to start Juve’s quest for an eighth straight Serie A title in winning fashion.

On Ronaldo’s hard luck in front of goal, Juve boss Allegri said, with a smile, after the game: “Cristiano Ronaldo had a good game. He had several shots on goal. Today he didn’t score because clearly it was written somewhere that he wouldn’t score.”

Lazio 1-2 Napoli

Napoli pushed Juve all the way to the final weeks of last season before the Bianoneri were able to wrap up the title, and it’s going to take another mammoth effort to do the same again this season. That quest began with a win on Saturday, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side (replacing Maurizio Sarri, who left for Chelsea in the summer) came back from an early deficit to knock off Lazio in Rome.

Ciro Immobile opened the scoring in the 25th minute, but Lazio couldn’t even make the lead last until halftime. Arkadiusz Milik poked Jose Callejon’s cross home from close range during first-half stoppage time. Napoli withstood increased pressure from Lazio after halftime, but held firm defensively and found the winner through Lorenzo Insigne just before the hour mark. Lazio dealt with the initial, early ball into the box, but only as far as Insigne who was lurking near the corner of the penalty area. When it fell to him, he needed just one touch to settle the ball and set his body for the far-post curler he was about to uncork. The 27-year-old was Napoli’s breakout star with 18 league goals last season, and he’s already picked up where he left off in 2018-19.

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Torino vs. Roma — 12 p.m. ET
Sassuolo vs. Inter Milan — 2:30 p.m. ET
Parma vs. Udinese — 2:30 p.m. ET
Bologna vs. SPAL — 2:30 p.m. ET
Empoli vs. Cagliari — 2:30 p.m. ET

What did we learn from Premier League Week 2?

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 18, 2018, 4:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Six games took place on the second Saturday of the 2018-19 Premier League season, as the dust began to settle after opening weekend.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

What did we learn as Chelsea, Tottenham and Everton won? Is it too early to write off the PL new boys, West Ham and Arsenal?

Here’s a look at the key takeaways from Week 2.

Chelsea, Arsenal will be fun to watch this season

Based on the style of play it is clear that both Maurizio Sarri and Unai Emery are getting their messages across at Chelsea and Arsenal respectively, but the pulsating London derby proved there is still plenty of work to be done for both.

Both managers admitted as much after the game as Chelsea raced into a 2-0 lead then coughed that up by half time as Arsenal also squandered several glorious chances. Chelsea look more balanced and set to dominate possession with high-pressing tactics this season. Arsenal look more likely to create problems by being direct. That’s a big difference from last season, but both showcased obvious defensive deficiencies.

It’s tough to see either team being title contenders this season even though Sarri’s Chelsea are top of the league with two wins from two, while Arsenal have suffered two defeats (albeit against Man City and Chelsea) early on. Having to balance the Europa League and Premier League will be tough for Sarri and Emery but at least it will give them plenty of games to embed their philosophies, and much-needed balance, further.

Richarlison the real deal

Three goals in his first two games for Everton has seen the boy from Brazil become a hero at the Gwladys Street end already. Richarlison’s $56 million transfer from Watford led many to laugh at the Toffees for splashing out that cash but the 21-year-old tormented Southampton’s attack and was well-placed to head home to make it 2-0. He started off the season on fire under Marco Silva at Watford in 2017-18 (his first season in England) and he’s doing exactly the same at Everton. Some players and managers just click when they work together and this duo seem to have a strong bond on and off the pitch. Everton have four points from their first two games and all of the talk will be about Richarlison leading them towards a top six finish at least and maybe even a push to finish in the top four.

Harry Kane tired, but off and running in August

The Spurs star scored for the first time in August in his career and he’s off and running for the new season. He’s had to wait 15 games for his first Premier League goal in August and heading into this season he seems less fresh than previous years. Given his exploits at the World Cup for England this summer it’s easy to understand why Kane looks a little sluggish. Mauricio Pochettino will have to monitor him closely if he wants another 30-goal plus season from Kane.

Like Kane, Spurs labored to victory against Fulham at Wembley as the new boys controlled plenty of the play and missed some great chances. You just felt that Tottenham had another few gears they could click into and they did that late on after Mitrovic’s equalizer. Pochettino’s players will be jaded from a long summer at the World Cup and he must manage them correctly, minutes wise, if they’re going to not only secure another top four finish but make a serious title charge this season.

Despite optimism, new boys could struggle

It could well be a long, hard season for Fulham, Wolves and Cardiff City. The new boys made plenty of noise (especially Wolves and Fulham) with their purchases over the summer as they spent big and brought in plenty of big names. In the case of Wolves and Fulham, did they bring in too many? Fulham created plenty of chances at Tottenham in their 3-1 defeat and Slavisa Jokanovic lambasted silly mistakes costing them dear.

The Cottagers will play some of the most attractive soccer in the division this season but they must be more ruthless. Wolves’ 2-0 defeat at 10-man Leicester didn’t tell the whole story as they hit the woodwork three times and threatened throughout, but Nuno Espirito Santos’ men were also guilty of silly mistakes costing them dear. Cardiff knew what they were in for this season. They will be okay this season, you would think. Neil Warnock’s men battled to a point at home against 10-man Newcastle but when they tot up the points they should have won at the end of the season they will count a failure to beat the Magpies as two points dropped, despite Neil Etheridge saving a last-gasp penalty kick.

PL Sunday preview: Man City get on without KDB; Brighton-Man Utd

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 18, 2018, 4:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester City’s Premier League title defense continues on Sunday, while last season’s second-place finishers and the grumpy, forgotten neighbors, Manchester United, are also in action amid the constant rumors over the future of Jose Mourinho.

[ MORE: Chelsea top Arsenal in thriller | Three things we learned ]

Man City vs. Huddersfield Town — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

City’s title defense began in fantastic fashion last week — a 2-0 victory away to Arsenal setting the tone as Pep Guardiola‘s side follows up its historically dominant season with more of the same — but it wasn’t without consequence, as Kevin De Bruyne suffered a knee injury that’ll keep him sidelined for as long as three months. The Belgian playmaker was instrumental during City’s romp to the title last season — arguably their best and/or most important player — which will up the degree of difficulty between now and November, but only slightly. The likes of David Silva and/or Bernardo Silva will be leaned upon more heavily to create chances from central areas — the former will be available on Sunday after missing the season opener following the birth of his prematurely born son — which should be more than enough to bridge the gap for as long as De Bruyne is away.

As for Huddersfield, only the Terriers and Arsenal can empathize with one another over identically brutal starts to the season: each will have faced City and Chelsea in their opening two fixtures, and will likely have a combined zero points to show for their efforts (Arsenal lost, 3-2, away to the Blues on Saturday; Huddersfield received a 3-0 hiding at home a week ago). The gulf in class between the two sides is far from lost on Huddersfield boss David Wagner, though he stubbornly backs his players against anyone.

“Everyone can see that we went for young, talented players under the age of 24 or free transfers where we didn’t have to pay a fee for them,” he said this week. “We have tried to strengthen our offensive line with speed and you can see from their ages that we have signed a lot of potential talent. … We have players who have shown their quality, not necessarily in the Premier League, but in good divisions such as France. We want to give them the platform to show what they are capable of here with us.”

INJURIES: Man City — OUT: Kevin De Bruyne (knee), Danilo (ankle) | Huddersfield — OUT: Mathias Jorgensen (knock), Danny Williams (ankle), Jonathan Hogg (hip)

Burnley vs. Watford — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

Burnley finished last season in a place which Watford aspired to reach following a blistering start to the 2015-16 campaign — their first back in the PL — before falling back to the pack and finishing 13th, 17th and 14th. 2018-19 started brightly for the Hornets, as they topped Brighton & Hove Albion — without allowing a single shot on target — on the opening day of the season. The Clarets, meanwhile, are enjoying their first taste of European competition (they advanced a round further in Europa League qualification on Thursday), but it will undoubtedly leave Sean Dyche‘s men with heavy legs by the time the second half rolls around at Turf Moor on Sunday.

INJURIES: Burnley — OUT: Matej Vydra (fitness), Nick Pope (shoulder), Robbie Brady (hamstring), Steven Defour (calf) | Watford — OUT: Gerard Deulofeu (knock), Stefano Okaka (thigh), Tom Cleverley (achilles), Younes Kaboul (foot)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Man United — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

There’s no club filled with more drama this season — yes, already — than Man United, with the vast majority of thanks going to the man in charge, Mourinho. After spending the final days of the summer transfer window complaining about a lack of signings, Mourinho’s men went out and beat Leicester City on the opening day of the season, but then Paul Pogba, who starred in the win just hours earlier, made some eyebrow-raising comments which seemed to be aimed at his manager. Mourinho has since denied a rift exists between the two of them, but it’s an all too familiar story involving Mourinho and his star players, nonetheless. The Red Devils will likely be shorthanded once again, as a number of players work their way back from injuries and star forward Romelu Lukaku (reportedly) starts a second straight game on the bench.

Brighton, on the other hand, are devoid of drama, but also devoid of points following the season’s opening game. Still searching for their first shot on goal, it’s the other end of the field where the Seagulls will be without their star man and captain, Bruno, who will miss a second straight game due to a hamstring injury.

“Bruno is a very important player, and when he’s not playing, that’s not good for us,” fellow defender Bernardo said this week. “We need to improve, because if we play like that in our next matches, it won’t be an easy season. I have the impression that we didn’t give our best performance, but I’m sure we have the quality and mentality to correct things and have a good season. … With time and more games together, we will get better chemistry and play better matches.”

INJURIES: Brighton — OUT: Bruno Saltor (hamstring), Jason Steele (thigh) | Man United — OUT: Diogo Dalot (knee), Marcos Rojo (undisclosed), Sergio Romero (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Jesse Lingard (fitness), Phil Jones (fitness)