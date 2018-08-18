More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

VIDEO: All four goals from 2-2 half between Chelsea, Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaAug 18, 2018, 1:17 PM EDT
The schedule makers didn’t do Unai Emery any favors, and his players began Matchday 2 making life at Arsenal an on-field nightmare for their new boss

The Gunners lost 2-0 against Manchester City on opening weekend, and went down 2-0 at Chelsea a week later.

Exhale, though, Arsenal fan: It’s now 2-2 at Stamford Bridge after 45 minutes on Saturday.

Miserable defending hit Arsenal twice in the first 20 minutes at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea found the back of the net through Pedro and then Alvaro Morata.

Pedro’s goal came on a lightning counter attack, with the ball beginning with Willian in the Chelsea half and finding the back of the net after a Marcos Alonso marauding run and cross.

The Gunners were carved up a second time through ice-cold striker Morata a dozen minutes later.

The play came just after a big missed chance from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and the fine margins cut like paper when Morata won a 1v1 battle with Shkrodan Mustafi, cut once, and slotted past Petr Cech.

Arsenal struck when Henrik Mkhitaryan redeemed himself for a bad miss moments earlier with a powerful shot from outside the box.

The Armenian captain was in good position after Alex Iwobi found him with Nacho Monreal‘s inspired interception.

That was not the end of the first half scoring.

It was close to a mirror image of an earlier missed chance by Aubameyang, as Iwobi ran into the 18 to belt  a shot home for 2-2.

Mourinho: Man City ‘can buy top players, cannot buy class’

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 18, 2018, 8:20 PM EDT
“If you are a rich club, you can buy top players, you cannot buy class.” – Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, speaking about Manchester City, the reigning Premier League champions and arguably the greatest side in PL history.

Mourinho was asked about Man City’s recently-released Amazon Prime documentary series, All or Nothing, and the Portuguese held back very little, saying, “I think you can have a fantastic movie, respecting others. You don’t need to be disrespectful.” — quotes from the BBC:

“I haven’t seen it but I know a few things about the movie. My reaction is, if you are a rich club, you can buy top players, you cannot buy class. That is my first reaction.

“The second reaction is because I am in the movie, I could ask for some royalties.”

“You know, a movie without me doesn’t sell much. I needed to be there.

“But if they send me one of the shirts they had in the tunnel when we played there, the shirts that were saying, ‘We did it on derby day.’

“If they send me one of these shirts, I give up about the royalties.”

The first Manchester derby of the 2018-19 season isn’t for another three months: Nov. 11, at the Etihad Stadium.

The 2 Robbies: Sarri sinks Emery at Stamford Bridge

Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 18, 2018, 7:29 PM EDT
The 2 Robbies Football Show is back! Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle catch up on an action-packed Saturday in the Premier League. They discuss Maurizio Sarri’s first game at Stamford Bridge (01:55), as Chelsea beat Unai Emery’s Arsenal in an open game full of chances (11:00). Followed by a roundup of the other Saturday fixtures and finished up talking Jose Mourinho vs. Paul Pogba (27:00) and looked back at their sit down with Pep Guardiola (31:20).

Ligue 1: Mbappe scores two as PSG win 3-1 with help from VAR

AP Photo
Associated PressAug 18, 2018, 6:10 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) World Cup star Kylian Mbappe’s lethal finishing and confusing VAR decisions helped Paris Saint-Germain to a second straight win at the start of its French title defense.

Mbappe came off the bench to score twice in a 3-1 win at Guingamp on Saturday but the victory was overshadowed by a contentious VAR decision in PSG’s favor, and a seemingly clear penalty not given to Guingamp with the scores level.

“It’s true I added something,” Mbappe said. “But the whole team wanted to change things after the first half.”

PSG trailed 1-0 at halftime, which could have been 2-0 only for referee Clement Turpin to be alerted by the video assistant referee as to a possible foul in the buildup to a goal. He disallowed the header by midfielder Nicolas Benezet.

The 19-year-old Mbappe, who helped France win the World Cup last month , came on at halftime and instantly sparked PSG’s attack.

Eight minutes later, Neymar’s trickery with the ball led to him earning a penalty, which he took himself for 1-1.

But with about 10 minutes left, PSG defender Thomas Meunier clattered into Guingamp winger Marcus Coco as he charged into the area.

Although Meunier sent Coco tumbling heavily, Turpin did not give the penalty and — more surprisingly — VAR officials did not alert him to review the incident.

Two minutes later, the clinical Mbappe put PSG ahead and then finished off Guingamp in the 90th minute.

He curled his first into the bottom corner and deftly chipped the second over the goalkeeper from close range.

Just like in last weekend’s 3-0 win against Caen, coach Thomas Tuchel again started three of PSG’s youth academy players, with 19-year-old Colin Dagba at center half, 19-year-old Antoine Bernede in midfield and 18-year-old U.S. international Timothy Weah in attack.

But they struggled as Guingamp, a small town in Brittany, dominated the first half.

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon made a sensational early save from striker Nolan Roux’s close-range shot. Buffon looked beaten as he dived to his left but the 40-year-old Italian showed incredible reflexes to stick out his right hand and push the ball onto the crossbar.

But there was nothing even he could do when Guingamp scored in the 20th minute, with Dagba’s mistake leading to Roux’s 70th top-flight goal but the first for his new club.

Dagba chested the ball and then, thinking center half partner Thiago Silva was coming across to cover, he hesitated. Coco sprinted into the gap and squared the ball to Roux, who finished neatly.

Buffon was beaten again five minutes later when Coco flicked the ball from the left to Benezet, who headed in. Turpin disallowed the header and went for a video review after being alerted by VAR officials. He disallowed it for an apparent trip by Benezet on Dagba as they contested the ball, although there appeared to be only minimal contact, if any.

Weah, the son of current Liberia President and former PSG striker George Weah, made way for Mbappe.

Teenagers Weah and Mbappe combined are three years younger than Buffon — who hugged Guingamp striker Marcus Thuram after the game.

The reason?

Buffon was teammates with his father, the robust defender Lilian Thuram, at Italian side Parma — the city where Marcus was born in 1997.

Serie A: Juve win on Ronaldo’s goal-less debut; Napoli chasing again

AP Photo/Antonio Calanni
By Andy EdwardsAug 18, 2018, 5:10 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Italy’s top flight, which will almost certainly be the most entertaining league and title race throughout the rest of Europe.

Pro tip: If you’ve not been following Serie A the last few years — during an admittedly drab period — last season signaled the renaissance of calcio, and the likes of Juventus, Napoli, Roma and Inter Milan look set to build upon that over the next nine months.

Chievo 2-3 Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to scored, but his Juventus debut wasn’t without plenty of intrigue and drama. In the end, Massimiliano Allegri’s men snatched a stoppage-time victory away to Chievo on Saturday.

Juve went ahead through Sami Khedira’s opening goal in the 3rd minute, but fell behind just before the hour mark after Mariusz Stepinski and Emanuele Giaccherini tallied either side of halftime. Chievo center back Mattia Bani scored a dubious own goal in the 75th minute to draw the seven-time defending scudetto winners level.

Ronaldo appeared to have helped set up a would-be game-winning goal just before the start of stoppage time, but he was ruled to have played the ball with his hand and the goal was taken off the board. Barely three minutes later, Federico Bernardeschi bagged the real winner to start Juve’s quest for an eighth straight Serie A title in winning fashion.

On Ronaldo’s hard luck in front of goal, Juve boss Allegri said, with a smile, after the game: “Cristiano Ronaldo had a good game. He had several shots on goal. Today he didn’t score because clearly it was written somewhere that he wouldn’t score.”

Lazio 1-2 Napoli

Napoli pushed Juve all the way to the final weeks of last season before the Bianoneri were able to wrap up the title, and it’s going to take another mammoth effort to do the same again this season. That quest began with a win on Saturday, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side (replacing Maurizio Sarri, who left for Chelsea in the summer) came back from an early deficit to knock off Lazio in Rome.

Ciro Immobile opened the scoring in the 25th minute, but Lazio couldn’t even make the lead last until halftime. Arkadiusz Milik poked Jose Callejon’s cross home from close range during first-half stoppage time. Napoli withstood increased pressure from Lazio after halftime, but held firm defensively and found the winner through Lorenzo Insigne just before the hour mark. Lazio dealt with the initial, early ball into the box, but only as far as Insigne who was lurking near the corner of the penalty area. When it fell to him, he needed just one touch to settle the ball and set his body for the far-post curler he was about to uncork. The 27-year-old was Napoli’s breakout star with 18 league goals last season, and he’s already picked up where he left off in 2018-19.

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Torino vs. Roma — 12 p.m. ET
Sassuolo vs. Inter Milan — 2:30 p.m. ET
Parma vs. Udinese — 2:30 p.m. ET
Bologna vs. SPAL — 2:30 p.m. ET
Empoli vs. Cagliari — 2:30 p.m. ET