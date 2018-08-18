Watch Live: Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Richarlison has 3 goals in first 2 games

Southampton’s Ings scores on full debut

Everton’s first win under Marco Silva

Everton beat Southampton 2-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday, as the Toffees rode a fast start to victory.

Theo Walcott and Richarlison scored first half goals to set Marco Silva’s side on their way but Danny Ings scored his first Saints goal on his full debut but it wasn’t enough to grab Mark Hughes‘ men a draw.

With the win Everton remain unbeaten in the new campaign with four points on the board, while Saints have one point after two games.

Everton went close early through headers from Michael Keane and Cenk Tosun but Alex McCarthy saved easily.

Southampton should have taken the lead as Charlie Austin nodded a cross from James Ward-Prowse wide when he really should have hit the target.

Walcott then gave Everton the lead as Morgan Schneiderlin played the ball around the corner from a well-worked free kick and Walcott finished calmly against his former club to make it 1-0.

Keane and Tosun then went close again as Everton threatened to run away with things before half time and Richarlison scored his third goal in his first two PL games for Everton to make it 2-0 before the break. The Brazilian nodded across goal from Walcott’s cross to send Evertonians wild.

Ings went close either side of half time but Everton continued to look lethal as Richarlison again went close but McCarthy denied him.

But Ings did get his goal as he poked home Mario Lemina‘s flick-on from a corner and Saints dragged themselves back into the game.

Walcott should have grabbed a third for Everton but he blazed over the bar and Saints went close to an equalizer in an improved second half display as Ings’ shot was blocked by Tom Davies late on.

But it Richarlison who stole the headlines once again for Everton.

