Wilson’s powerful long dribbles a must-see part of Bournemouth’s win

Callum Wilson made West Ham United’s defense look downright comical.

The Bournemouth striker was the only Cherry in the opposition half when he lunged to latch onto a long pass from Steve Cook to become a one-man counter attack.

“Just to score, I was stretching for the ball, turned, started running and it was opening up for me,” he said. “I saw a gap, burst through, and showed composure at the end.”

[ RECAP: West Ham 1-2 Bournemouth ]

That lunge was the last awkward part of his 45-yard dribble toward goal, as Wilson danced through the Irons defense with several nice cuts and a delightful 1v1 move.

And after a run like that, it would’ve cruel had Lukasz Fabianski managed to stop his shot.

The Cherries would complete their comeback with a late goal to make it 2-1, improving to 2-0 on the young Premier League season.

“Nice for little old Bournemouth,” Wilson said. “Now it is about being consistent, we have another tough game next week.”

The Cherries host Everton on Saturday.

