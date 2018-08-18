More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Wilson’s powerful long dribbles a must-see part of Bournemouth’s win

By Nicholas MendolaAug 18, 2018, 12:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Callum Wilson made West Ham United’s defense look downright comical.

The Bournemouth striker was the only Cherry in the opposition half when he lunged to latch onto a long pass from Steve Cook to become a one-man counter attack.

“Just to score, I was stretching for the ball, turned, started running and it was opening up for me,” he said. “I saw a gap, burst through, and showed composure at the end.”

[ RECAP: West Ham 1-2 Bournemouth ]

That lunge was the last awkward part of his 45-yard dribble toward goal, as Wilson danced through the Irons defense with several nice cuts and a delightful 1v1 move.

And after a run like that, it would’ve cruel had Lukasz Fabianski managed to stop his shot.

The Cherries would complete their comeback with a late goal to make it 2-1, improving to 2-0 on the young Premier League season.

“Nice for little old Bournemouth,” Wilson said. “Now it is about being consistent, we have another tough game next week.”

The Cherries host Everton on Saturday.

10-man Leicester makes 2-0 lead stick

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 18, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Maddison gets first PL goal
  • Wolves concede own goal
  • Wolves finish vs. 10, again

Jamie Vardy was sent off for a reckless studs-up challenge for Leicester, but Wolves couldn’t find their way back from a two-goal deficit in a 2-0 loss at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Matt Doherty’s own goal was followed up by a James Maddison goal for the Foxes, who get their first points of the year.

Wolves host Man City next week while Leicester visits Southampton.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

A promising third minute break for Wolves ended with Joao Moutinho smashing a shot off the crossbar.

A sixth minute corner kick followed, but was cleared by the Foxes.

Raul Jimenez had the next best chance, a bit off target when his shot zipped toward Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

A speculative Leicester cross was lined up for a headed clearance by Doherty but took a slight deflection off a teammate’s head before the right back thumped it inside his own far post.

Maddison made it 2-0 in the 45th minute with a bouncing shot just outside the arc for his first Premier League goal.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Schmeichel made a nice low stop on Jimenez moments after Leicester had Wolves a sixes and sevens at the other end.

Wolves then were up a man for the second-straight game, going studs up into Doherty’s knee. It was ugly, and deserved.

Ruben Neves lashed a shot that Schmeichel slapped away with six minutes to play.

Everton edge by Southampton as Richarlison stars again

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 18, 2018, 11:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Richarlison has 3 goals in first 2 games
  • Southampton’s Ings scores on full debut
  • Everton’s first win under Marco Silva

Everton beat Southampton 2-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday, as the Toffees rode a fast start to victory.

Theo Walcott and Richarlison scored first half goals to set Marco Silva’s side on their way but Danny Ings scored his first Saints goal on his full debut but it wasn’t enough to grab Mark Hughes‘ men a draw.

With the win Everton remain unbeaten in the new campaign with four points on the board, while Saints have one point after two games.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

Everton went close early through headers from Michael Keane and Cenk Tosun but Alex McCarthy saved easily.

Southampton should have taken the lead as Charlie Austin nodded a cross from James Ward-Prowse wide when he really should have hit the target.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Walcott then gave Everton the lead as Morgan Schneiderlin played the ball around the corner from a well-worked free kick and Walcott finished calmly against his former club to make it 1-0.

Keane and Tosun then went close again as Everton threatened to run away with things before half time and Richarlison scored his third goal in his first two PL games for Everton to make it 2-0 before the break. The Brazilian nodded across goal from Walcott’s cross to send Evertonians wild.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Ings went close either side of half time but Everton continued to look lethal as Richarlison again went close but McCarthy denied him.

But Ings did get his goal as he poked home Mario Lemina‘s flick-on from a corner and Saints dragged themselves back into the game.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Walcott should have grabbed a third for Everton but he blazed over the bar and Saints went close to an equalizer in an improved second half display as Ings’ shot was blocked by Tom Davies late on.

But it Richarlison who stole the headlines once again for Everton.

Bournemouth fight back to stun West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 18, 2018, 11:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Arnautovic gave Hammers lead
  • Wilson wonder-goal levelled the game
  • Cook’s header wins it for Cherries
  • Two wins to open the season for Bournemouth

Bournemouth beat West Ham United 2-1 at the London Stadium on Saturday, as Manuel Pellegrini‘s home debut did not got to plan.

The Hammers took the lead through Marko Arnautovic‘s penalty kick and looked bright in the first half, but Bournemouth surged back after the break and a superb solo goal from Callum Wilson drew the level before Steve Cook won it.

Two defeats from two for West Ham, while it’s two wins from two for Bournemouth.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

Early on West Ham’s Arnautovic, Felipe Anderson and Hernandez were sharp on the break.

Bournemouth tried to stop the Hammers from playing but they struggled to get going.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

West Ham almost took the lead as Asmir Begovic denied Javier Hernandez after smart link-up play with Arnautovic. Soon after Bournemouth should have taken the lead against the run of play as Callum Wilson raced clear but was denied brilliantly by Lukasz Fabianski.

The Hammers opened the scoring from the penalty spot soon after as Hernandez was taken down by Nathan Ake in the penalty area with slight contact. Arnautovic smashed home the spot kick to put West Ham 1-0 up.

David Brooks sent a header wide for Bournemouth in a rare chance as the Cherries should have been level.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

After the break Bournemouth almost doubled West Ham’s lead for them, with Ake heading towards his own goal but Ryan Fraser clearing off the line.

Bournemouth pushed hard for an equalizer and they got one from Wilson who scored a beauty to make it 1-1. The Englishman dribbled past multiple defenders before finishing.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The Cherries then went ahead as Cook nodded home Fraser’s free kick to send the away fans wild at the London Stadium.

Late on West Ham threw everything at Bournemouth but the Cherries held on for a huge away win.

Kane strikes as Spurs down Fulham

By Nicholas MendolaAug 18, 2018, 11:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Moura scores beauty
  • Mitrovic briefly has it level
  • Trippier curls in free kick
  • Kane scores first August PL goal

Tottenham Hotspur continued its impressive run against Premier League new boys, wearing down Fulham in a 3-1 win on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Lucas Moura, Kieran Trippier, and Harry Kane scored for Spurs, who only conceded an Aleksandar Mitrovic header.

Tottenham is off to Manchester United next, while Fulham hosts Burnley at Craven Cottage.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

Spurs were all over the Cottagers to start the match, and Lucas Moura couldn’t turn Ben Davies‘ rocket cross on goal in the sixth minute.

Moura then stole a poor Calum Chambers pass but fouled Fulham keeper Fabri in a race for the ball and saw the whistle blown before Harry Kane could pop the ball in the goal.

Kane was denied a penalty kick in the 15th minute, despite contact with his leg on a dribble in the box. And Christian Eriksen hit a 20-yard shot wide of the far post in a 23rd minute bid for an opener.

Moura made amends for his earlier foibles by bending an arrow off the far post to give Spurs the lead.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

But Fulham found some flow in the second half, as Mitrovic missed his first bid at a cross but stooped to nod Ryan Sessegnon‘s cutback over the line.

Dele Alli got a little too cute with a roller on the doorstep in the 66th minute. Kane hit the bar four minutes later, only adding to his head-scratching August record.

Trippier did put Spurs ahead, spinning a free kick inside the near post for his first goal in two-and-a-half years.

Kane finally got a Premier League in the eighth month of the calendar year, making one cut after a feed from substitute Erik Lamela and scoring a far post goal we’ve seen him bag a dozen times or more.