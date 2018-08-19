Burnley 1-3 Watford: Hornets buzz through Turf Moor

- Watford scores 3 mins into each half
- Tarkowski scores for Burnley
- Hughes bags beauty
Will Hughes put an exclamation point on Watford’s excellent start to the season as Javi Gracia‘s dynamic Hornets belted Burnley 3-1 on Sunday at Turf Moor.
Andre Gray and Troy Deeney also scored for Watford, while James Tarkowski‘s seventh minute goal for Burnley had it 1-1 early.
Burnley is off to Fulham on Aug. 26, the same day Watford attempts to go 3-0 with a match against Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road.
Watford took the lead inside of five minutes, with Andre Gray leaving his feet to direct a pinpoint volley past Joe Hart. That ended the goalkeeper’s shutout streak at 303 minutes and gave Watford its first away league goal since January.
It was 1-1 within minutes, as James Tarkowski leapt to pop a header past the reach of Ben Foster.
Jeff Hendrick has a penalty shout go unheard after deciding not to take a first touch shot near the penalty spot.
Burnley came close to producing 2-1 before halftime, as Stephen Ward slipped Hendrick into the box but Watford cleared the ball before Aaron Lennon could latch onto a back post pass.
Deeney made it 2-1 with a classy settling of a Abdoulaye Doucoure effort into the box, sliding his shot around a splayed Joe Hart.
Hughes’ goal was magnificent, albeit given plenty of room to operate from Burnley.
Sam Vokes headed wide of the far post in the 70th minute.