More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Nick Wass

DCU win again, look like genuine playoff contenders

By Andy EdwardsAug 19, 2018, 9:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The game in 200 words (or less): No individual — other than Ben Olsen, perhaps — has benefitted from the arrival of Wayne Rooney at D.C. United more so than Luciano Acosta. Through his first 82 games in MLS, Acosta managed to rack up nine goals and 23 assists — a healthy enough haul considering the lack of quality around him since day one in 2016. Still, the frustration and unhappiness were plain to see, every time the Argentine playmaker’s teammates weren’t able to link up or finish one of his brilliant through balls. In United’s last five games (Acosta has played 438 of 450 minutes), including Sunday’s 2-0 win over the 10-man New England Revolution: four goals and three assists. Of course, United, as a whole, have benefitted greatly, too. Their record in Rooney’s eight games: 5W-1D-2L (prior to his debut, the Black and Red won just two of 14 games). Olsen and Co., have risen from last place in the Eastern Conference and reach the dizzying heights of eighth place, where they are now just six points back of fifth and sixth place — a de facto impossibility just a month ago, when they had just 10 points to their name and were 13 off the pace of sixth.

[ MORE: Josef Martinez ties MLS record with 27th goal in 2018 ]

Three moments that mattered

13′ — Acosta finishes with aplomb at the back post — The three Revs defenders, who let the ball run across the face of goal without making any attempt to play or clear it, could have done just about anything else and it would have been preferable to what they did.

73′ — Caldwell gets a second yellow, Revs down to 10 — Scott Caldwell didn’t need to run into Junior Moreno a full second or two after the ball was away, but he did so anyway. No advantage to gain from the “challenge,” and Caldwell’s teammates had to finish the game a man short.

89′ — Stieber gets in behind, makes it 2-0 — Rooney had skied a nearly identical chance just seconds earlier, leaving it up to Zoltan Stieber to put the game to bed.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Luciano Acosta

Goalscorers: Acosta (13′), Stieber (89′)

Lazio ultras want to ban women from “sacred space” in stadium

Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 19, 2018, 9:01 PM EDT
2 Comments

ROME (AP) Lazio’s “ultra” fans have caused outrage by telling women to avoid their “sacred space” in the club’s Stadio Olimpico.

The die-hard supporters distributed flyers ahead of their team’s Serie A opener at home to Napoli.

[ MORE: Juventus win on Ronaldo’s goal-less debut; Napoli chasing again ]

“The Curva Nord represents for us a sacred space, an environment with an unwritten code to be respected,” read the flyer. “The first few rows, as always, have been experienced like the trenches. In the trenches, we do not allow women, wives and girlfriends, so we invite them to position themselves from the 10th row back.

“Those who choose the stadium as an alternative to a carefree and romantic day in (Rome’s) Villa Borghese (gardens), should go to other sections.”

Lazio spokesman Arturo Diaconale told Italian news agency Ansa on Sunday that “it is not the position of the club, we are against any discrimination.”

He added: “Moreover, there is an enormous number of Lazio fans, this instead is an initiative from a few fans. We can’t always intervene to avoid politically incorrect displays like this.”

[ MORE: Edin Dzeko starts Roma off right with stunning winner ]

Some Lazio fans caused outrage last season when they littered the Stadio Olimpico in Rome with images of Anne Frank — the young diarist who died in the Holocaust — wearing a jersey of city rival Roma. Lazio was fined $63,000 by the Italian soccer federation because of the anti-Semitism displayed by the team’s fans.

It was the latest in a series of racist and anti-Semitic incidents, with Lazio previously having its stadium fully or partly closed for European and domestic matches as punishment.

Bale powers Real Madrid in first win of post-Ronaldo era

AP Photo/Andrea Comas
Associated PressAug 19, 2018, 7:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) Gareth Bale is doing his part to help Real Madrid get over Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure.

Bale scored in Madrid’s Spanish league opener and set up the other goal in a 2-0 win over Getafe on Sunday.

Dani Carvajal also scored for Madrid, which for the first time in nearly a decade started its league campaign without Ronaldo, the club’s greatest goal-scorer.

Bale, who hadn’t played much while Ronaldo was still on the team before he moved to Juventus in the offseason, scored in the 51st minute with a shot from inside the area after a well-placed cross by Marco Asensio.

Bale had already struck the crossbar with a 16th-minute header, and a few minutes later he provided the cross that led to Carvajal’s goal after Getafe goalkeeper David Soria failed to fully clear the ball.

Bale didn’t have many chances as a starter under coach Zinedine Zidane, but is likely to gain a bigger role as new manager Julen Lopetegui deals with Ronaldo’s absence and the lack of major signings by the club.

Bale received a loud ovation by the crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium when he was substituted by Lucas Vazquez in the 77th minute.

Madrid started its season with a loss to city rival Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup final. It was only third in the league last season, behind Atletico and champion Barcelona.

Josef Martinez ties MLS record with 27th goal in 2018 (video)

Photo credit: @MLS
By Andy EdwardsAug 19, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The game in 200 words (or less): Josef Martinez isn’t quite the single-season MLS goals king, though he will be very soon after tying the league’s all-time mark on Sunday. Martinez bagged the opening goal in Atlanta United’s 3-1 win over Columbus Crew SC to take his 2018 tally to 27 goals (tying Roy Lassiter, Chris Wondolowski and Bradley Wright-Phillips, chronologically). The calendar still says August, by the way. Atlanta — and Martinez — have played just 25 games this season, meaning Martinez could very well take his tally into the mid-30s. It’s a record that could stand for quite some time, should MLS stick with the current 34-game regular-season schedule. Back to the game itself, Gyasi Zardes brought Columbus level five minutes into the second half, but Hector Villalba and Miguel Almiron — just two of Atlanta’s other dynamite South American attackers — each bagged a goal inside the game’s final 15 minutes to push Tata Martino’s side, which is now unbeaten is six league games (four wins, two draws), back atop the Supporters’ Shield race. Their lead is currently three points, though the second-place New York Red Bulls have a game in hand and would retake the top spot (on the wins tiebreaker) with a win over third-place New York City FC on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Report: David Moyes could become new USMNT boss ]

Three moments that mattered

31′ — Gressel sets up Martinez to tie the record — Martinez is lethal enough as a goal scorer without the opposition lazily giving the ball away inside their own half. When they do that, as Harrison Afful does here, there’s not much sense in trying to stop the Venezuelan.

76′ — Villalba goes and goes, until he scores — No one felt it necessary to step up to Villalba and make a legitimate challenge for the ball as he weaved his way roughly 50 yards across the field before tucking his left-footed strike — the game-winner — inside the far post.

82′ — Almiron hits ATL’s third, from distance — Martinez, hunting the record-breaking goal, could have so easily done the selfish thing and taken the ill-advised shot from 20 yards here, but instead he held the ball up, waited for the late-arriving run of Almiron and teed up the Paraguayan to put the game out of reach.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Hector Villalba

Goalscorers: Martinez (31′), Zardes (50′), Villalba (76′), Almiron (82′)

Serie A: Dzeko starts Roma off right with stunning winner

Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP
By Andy EdwardsAug 19, 2018, 5:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A roundup of all of Snday’s action in Italy’s top flight…

[ MORE: Juventus win on Ronaldo’s goal-less debut; Napoli chasing again ]

Torino 0-1 Roma

Roma left it late — very late — before collecting their first points of the season, but Edin Dzeko came through with the moment of unforeseen brilliance in the 89th minute to put Eusebio Di Francesco’s side level with fellow scudetto hopefuls Juventus and Napoli.

Justin Kluivert beat two defenders down the right wing before lofting the ball high across the penalty area, where it came down to Dzeko about 10 yards out and well wide of the far post. The first-time finish couldn’t have been much more difficult for the Bosnian, who had a defender draped all over him, while moving away from goal, and having to strike the ball with the inside of his left foot. It mattered absolutely none, though, as the ball floated over the head of Salvatore Sirigu and found the inside netting.

It’s worth noting — given the way he was criticized during the second half of his spell at Manchester City — that Dzeko has been one of the most prolific goal scorers in the world for over a decade now, bagging nearly 250 goals (all competitions) since he joined Wolfsburg in the summer of 2007. He has scored 179 in league play during that period, and could very well reach the 200-goal mark this season should he remain healthy for Roma.

Sassuolo 1-0 Inter Milan

The expectation this season is that Inter Milan would follow up last season’s fourth-place finish (Champions League qualification) with an even better campaign this time around. It’s only one game, but 2018-19 isn’t off to a great start for Luciano Spalletti’s side as they lost away to Sassuolo on Sunday.

Domenico Berardi scored the game’s only goal, from the penalty spot, in the 27th minute after Federico Di Francesco was dragged down by Miranda inside the penalty area. Mauro Icardi had Inter’s best chance to equalize late in the second half, but the Argentine skied his first-time finish from no more than three yards out.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Chievo 2-3 Juventus (Saturday) — MORE
Lazio 1-2 Napoli (Saturday) — MORE
Parma 2-2 Udinese
Bologna 0-1 SPAL
Empoli 2-0 Cagliari

Monday’s Serie A schedule

Atalanta vs. Frosinone — 2:30 p.m. ET