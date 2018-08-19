More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Hazard “won’t go” this year; Chelsea a title threat?

By Nicholas MendolaAug 19, 2018, 9:11 AM EDT
Chelsea star Eden Hazard is in line with manager’s Maurizio Sarri’s expectation that the Belgian will not be sold this month or in January.

Leaving just a sliver of thought that he could leave, Hazard says he’s prepared to honor his contract at Stamford Bridge if it comes to that.

And he’s not going anywhere unless Chelsea does something unexpected. From Sky Sports:

“Everybody knows what I have said after the World Cup. But I’m happy here. I don’t want to talk about it yet. A lot has been said, but at the moment I’m happy. I have two years left on my contract and we’ll see what happens. Leaving this year? I won’t go.

“The transfer market in England is closed. Clubs can still sell players, but not sign new ones anymore. It would be a bit strange that they would sell me now while they can’t sign a replacement. Today we have seen that the fans quite like me. I’m good where I am now. Let’s see what happens in one or two years.”

This is perhaps best case scenario for Chelsea, who we may qualify as a contender for the PL crown along with Liverpool and Manchester City (leaving room for United and Spurs, of course).

The Blues have Europa League football this season but can use their deep corps to navigate the early days of that while their title rivals worry about what could be an unusually difficult Champions League group stage (Liverpool is currently set to be a Pool 3 side and could lead to a group, for example, of Barcelona, Napoli, Liverpool, and Inter Milan!).

Of course, Chelsea will need to quickly adapt to Maurizio Sarri’s system and avoid miserable periods like the end of the first half at Arsenal — JPW deals with all of that here — but they have a four-game run of Newcastle away, Bournemouth home, Cardiff home, West Ham away, before meeting another Top Six rival (Liverpool at Stamford Bridge).

Injuries are going to happen, but this could be Chelsea’s two-deep with Hazard staying and a healthy crop of center backs left over from Antonio Conte‘s three at the back needs.

Kepa/Caballero

Azpilicueta/Zappacosta — Rudiger/Cahill — Luiz/Christensen — Alonso/Emerson

Jorginho/Fabregas — Kante/Drinkwater — Kovacic/Loftus-Cheek

Willian/Barkley — Morata/Giroud — Hazard/Pedro

Bench: Green, Moses, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi, Ampadu

Report: David Moyes could become new USMNT boss

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 19, 2018, 8:22 AM EDT
David Moyes is reportedly a frontrunner to be named as the new head coach of the U.S. men’s national team.

The Times is one of a few outlets in the UK who claim that Moyes is interesting U.S. Soccer officials, with Dave Sarachan still in charge on an interim basis after he took up that role last November following Bruce Arena stepping down.

Here’s more from The Times on Moyes potentially heading to the U.S.

“It is understood that United States Soccer Federation officials have been alerted that the former Everton, Manchester United and West Ham manager would be interested in becoming the permanent replacement for Bruce Arena. Former Chicago Fire coach David Sarachan was put in interim charge after Arena was fired last October for failing to qualify for the World Cup in Russia. Moyes, 55, increased his stock last season in a short-term deal with West Ham when he led them to safety, finishing in 13th place in the Premier League.”

Pro Soccer Talk has contacted U.S. Soccer for a comment on this report but is yet to receive a response.

Moyes, 55, has restored his reputation somewhat after keeping West Ham in the Premier League last season after inheriting a precarious situation mid-season. But is he really the right man to turn the USMNT’s fortunes around?

The former Everton, Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland boss has endured mixed fortunes since taking charge of United in 2013. He was fired by United less than a year into the job after being hand-picked by Sir Alex Ferguson and he was then fired by Sociedad and left Sunderland after they were relegated from the Premier League in 2016-17.

From his time at Everton, we know that Moyes can organize teams and make them better defensively and that’s something the USMNT need moving forward. However, with no experience of Major League Soccer or the CONCACAF environment it is tough to see the new hierarchy in charge of U.S. Soccer appointing someone like Moyes.

Would new USMNT General Manager Earnie Stewart look to someone like Moyes to revive the fortune of the U.S. national team? It seems like a coach with experience of MLS or someone with a better track record of developing youngsters would suit the current needs of U.S. Soccer better.

Moyes is currently out of a job and cynics amongst us would suggest these reports could be about getting his name back out there and in the frame for another position. There is a lot of negativity around Moyes after he struggled at United five years ago, but we must not forget his penchant for setting up teams with a solid foundation. That’s not the most desirable skill for a manager to have these days but it would be a valuable asset as the USMNT aim to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after the debacle of not reaching the tournament in 2018.

With a young squad set for a gruelling schedule of friendlies over the next few months, Sarachan could still be handed the reins for the U.S. on a permanent basis. It’s more likely that the USMNT will appoint a new permanent boss after the friendlies against Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, England and Italy over the next few months.

Until then the likes of Juan Carlos Osorio, Gregg Berhalter, Tata Martino, Caleb Porter and Peter Vermes will continue to be linked with the role. You can add Moyes to that list too.

Watch Live: Man City-Huddersfield Town; Burnley-Watford

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 19, 2018, 7:58 AM EDT
Man City meets the Etihad Stadium faithful for the first time this season, hoping to do something a bit different from its title season (Watch live at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Huddersfield Town stymied City 0-0 at the Etihad last season, albeit after the title was well in hand, and led the champs at halftime of what would be a 2-1 City win at the John Smith’s Stadium.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ederson, Mendy, Kompany (C), Stones, Laporte, Gündogan, Fernandinho, Silva, Bernardo, Jesus, Aguero. Subs: Bravo, Walker, Sterling, Sané, Mahrez, Otamendi, Foden

Huddersfield Town: Hamer, Kongolo, Schindler, Stankovic, Smith, Lowe, Hadergjonaj, Billing, Sabiri, Pritchard, Mounie. Subs: Lossl, Diakhaby, Ramadan, Van La Parra, Mbenza, Williams, Depoitre.

Watford goes to the road, hoping to make it 2-for-2 in wins to start the Premier League season when it visits Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday (Watch live at 8:30 a.m. ET, online at NBC Sports Gold via NBCSports.com).

Burnley beat Istanbul Basaksehir in Europa League play on Thursday at Turf Moor. Can the Hornets take advantage of tired legs?

LINEUPS

Burnley: Hart, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward, Lennon, Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, Gudmundsson, Wood. Subs: Heaton, Taylor, Vokes, Barnes, Gibson, Bardsley, Long.

Watford: Foster, Holebas, Cathcart, Kabasele, Janmaat, Pereyra, Doucoure, Capoue, Hughes, Gray, Deeney. Subs: Gomes, Prodl, Mariappa, Femenia, Masina, Sema, Success.

Messi scores Barcelona’s 6,000th league goal in opening win

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
Associated PressAug 18, 2018, 9:35 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Barcelona scored its 6,000th goal in the Spanish league after another ingenious strike by Lionel Messi got its title defense off to a winning start.

Messi cleverly sent his free kick underneath Alaves’ wall to open the scoring in the 64th minute of Barcelona’s 3-0 win at Camp Nou Stadium on Saturday. He also closed the scoring in injury time after substitute Philippe Coutinho had added to the lead in the 83rd.

Messi’s low free kick fooled Alaves’ players, who jumped to intercept an expected high shot. Goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco couldn’t get to the ball in time after it suddenly appeared underneath the barrier.

“Messi never fails to surprise you,” Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said.

Messi, the league’s top scorer last season, had struck the crossbar with a free kick – this time over the wall – in the first half. He also hit the post from inside the area a few minutes after his opening goal.

Messi also scored Barcelona’s 5,000th league goal back in 2009.

Barcelona has opened its league campaign with a win for the 10th straight season.

Messi’s second goal came in the second minute of injury time, an easy shot from close range after a breakaway.

Barcelona had missed chance after chance in its league debut at Camp Nou, which was far from packed with around 52,000 fans for the 10:15 p.m. start local time.

Ousmane Dembele, who started up front with Messi and Luis Suarez, squandered a series of chances, including a one-on-one with goalkeeper Pacheco in the first half.

Valverde brought Coutinho off the bench in the second half and the Brazil playmaker added the team’s second goal after a nice play that culminated with an easy strike from inside the area.

Mourinho: Man City ‘can buy top players, cannot buy class’

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 18, 2018, 8:20 PM EDT
“If you are a rich club, you can buy top players, you cannot buy class.” – Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, speaking about Manchester City, the reigning Premier League champions and arguably the greatest side in PL history.

Mourinho was asked about Man City’s recently-released Amazon Prime documentary series, All or Nothing, and the Portuguese held back very little, saying, “I think you can have a fantastic movie, respecting others. You don’t need to be disrespectful.” — quotes from the BBC:

“I haven’t seen it but I know a few things about the movie. My reaction is, if you are a rich club, you can buy top players, you cannot buy class. That is my first reaction.

“The second reaction is because I am in the movie, I could ask for some royalties.”

“You know, a movie without me doesn’t sell much. I needed to be there.

“But if they send me one of the shirts they had in the tunnel when we played there, the shirts that were saying, ‘We did it on derby day.’

“If they send me one of these shirts, I give up about the royalties.”

The first Manchester derby of the 2018-19 season isn’t for another three months: Nov. 11, at the Etihad Stadium.