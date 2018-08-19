More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Hazard ‘won’t go’ this year; Chelsea title threat?

By Nicholas MendolaAug 19, 2018, 9:11 AM EDT
Chelsea star Eden Hazard is in line with manager’s Maurizio Sarri’s expectation that the Belgian will not be sold this month or in January.

Leaving just a sliver of thought that he could leave, Hazard says he’s prepared to honor his contract at Stamford Bridge if it comes to that.

And he’s not going anywhere unless Chelsea does something unexpected. From Sky Sports:

“Everybody knows what I have said after the World Cup. But I’m happy here. I don’t want to talk about it yet. A lot has been said, but at the moment I’m happy. I have two years left on my contract and we’ll see what happens. Leaving this year? I won’t go.

“The transfer market in England is closed. Clubs can still sell players, but not sign new ones anymore. It would be a bit strange that they would sell me now while they can’t sign a replacement. Today we have seen that the fans quite like me. I’m good where I am now. Let’s see what happens in one or two years.”

This is perhaps best case scenario for Chelsea, who we may qualify as a contender for the PL crown along with Liverpool and Manchester City (leaving room for United and Spurs, of course).

The Blues have Europa League football this season but can use their deep corps to navigate the early days of that while their title rivals worry about what could be an unusually difficult Champions League group stage (Liverpool is currently set to be a Pool 3 side and could lead to a group, for example, of Barcelona, Napoli, Liverpool, and Inter Milan!).

Of course, Chelsea will need to quickly adapt to Maurizio Sarri’s system and avoid miserable periods like the end of the first half at Arsenal — JPW deals with all of that here — but they have a four-game run of Newcastle away, Bournemouth home, Cardiff home, West Ham away, before meeting another Top Six rival (Liverpool at Stamford Bridge).

Injuries are going to happen, but this could be Chelsea’s two-deep with Hazard staying and a healthy crop of center backs left over from Antonio Conte‘s three at the back needs.

Kepa/Caballero

Azpilicueta/Zappacosta — Rudiger/Cahill — Luiz/Christensen — Alonso/Emerson

Jorginho/Fabregas — Kante/Drinkwater — Kovacic/Loftus-Cheek

Willian/Barkley — Morata/Giroud — Hazard/Pedro

Bench: Green, Moses, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi, Ampadu

Bale powers Real Madrid in first win of post-Ronaldo era

AP Photo/Andrea Comas
Associated PressAug 19, 2018, 7:32 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Gareth Bale is doing his part to help Real Madrid get over Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure.

Bale scored in Madrid’s Spanish league opener and set up the other goal in a 2-0 win over Getafe on Sunday.

Dani Carvajal also scored for Madrid, which for the first time in nearly a decade started its league campaign without Ronaldo, the club’s greatest goal-scorer.

Bale, who hadn’t played much while Ronaldo was still on the team before he moved to Juventus in the offseason, scored in the 51st minute with a shot from inside the area after a well-placed cross by Marco Asensio.

Bale had already struck the crossbar with a 16th-minute header, and a few minutes later he provided the cross that led to Carvajal’s goal after Getafe goalkeeper David Soria failed to fully clear the ball.

Bale didn’t have many chances as a starter under coach Zinedine Zidane, but is likely to gain a bigger role as new manager Julen Lopetegui deals with Ronaldo’s absence and the lack of major signings by the club.

Bale received a loud ovation by the crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium when he was substituted by Lucas Vazquez in the 77th minute.

Madrid started its season with a loss to city rival Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup final. It was only third in the league last season, behind Atletico and champion Barcelona.

Josef Martinez ties MLS record with 27th goal in 2018 (video)

Photo credit: @MLS
By Andy EdwardsAug 19, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less): Josef Martinez isn’t quite the single-season MLS goals king, though he will be very soon after tying the league’s all-time mark on Sunday. Martinez bagged the opening goal in Atlanta United’s 3-1 win over Columbus Crew SC to take his 2018 tally to 27 goals (tying Roy Lassiter, Chris Wondolowski and Bradley Wright-Phillips, chronologically). The calendar still says August, by the way. Atlanta — and Martinez — have played just 25 games this season, meaning Martinez could very well take his tally into the mid-30s. It’s a record that could stand for quite some time, should MLS stick with the current 34-game regular-season schedule. Back to the game itself, Gyasi Zardes brought Columbus level five minutes into the second half, but Hector Villalba and Miguel Almiron — just two of Atlanta’s other dynamite South American attackers — each bagged a goal inside the game’s final 15 minutes to push Tata Martino’s side, which is now unbeaten is six league games (four wins, two draws), back atop the Supporters’ Shield race. Their lead is currently three points, though the second-place New York Red Bulls have a game in hand and would retake the top spot (on the wins tiebreaker) with a win over third-place New York City FC on Wednesday.

Three moments that mattered

31′ — Gressel sets up Martinez to tie the record — Martinez is lethal enough as a goal scorer without the opposition lazily giving the ball away inside their own half. When they do that, as Harrison Afful does here, there’s not much sense in trying to stop the Venezuelan.

76′ — Villalba goes and goes, until he scores — No one felt it necessary to step up to Villalba and make a legitimate challenge for the ball as he weaved his way roughly 50 yards across the field before tucking his left-footed strike — the game-winner — inside the far post.

82′ — Almiron hits ATL’s third, from distance — Martinez, hunting the record-breaking goal, could have so easily done the selfish thing and taken the ill-advised shot from 20 yards here, but instead he held the ball up, waited for the late-arriving run of Almiron and teed up the Paraguayan to put the game out of reach.

Man of the match: Hector Villalba

Goalscorers: Martinez (31′), Zardes (50′), Villalba (76′), Almiron (82′)

Serie A: Dzeko starts Roma off right with stunning winner

Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP
By Andy EdwardsAug 19, 2018, 5:23 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Snday’s action in Italy’s top flight…

Torino 0-1 Roma

Roma left it late — very late — before collecting their first points of the season, but Edin Dzeko came through with the moment of unforeseen brilliance in the 89th minute to put Eusebio Di Francesco’s side level with fellow scudetto hopefuls Juventus and Napoli.

Justin Kluivert beat two defenders down the right wing before lofting the ball high across the penalty area, where it came down to Dzeko about 10 yards out and well wide of the far post. The first-time finish couldn’t have been much more difficult for the Bosnian, who had a defender draped all over him, while moving away from goal, and having to strike the ball with the inside of his left foot. It mattered absolutely none, though, as the ball floated over the head of Salvatore Sirigu and found the inside netting.

It’s worth noting — given the way he was criticized during the second half of his spell at Manchester City — that Dzeko has been one of the most prolific goal scorers in the world for over a decade now, bagging nearly 250 goals (all competitions) since he joined Wolfsburg in the summer of 2007. He has scored 179 in league play during that period, and could very well reach the 200-goal mark this season should he remain healthy for Roma.

Sassuolo 1-0 Inter Milan

The expectation this season is that Inter Milan would follow up last season’s fourth-place finish (Champions League qualification) with an even better campaign this time around. It’s only one game, but 2018-19 isn’t off to a great start for Luciano Spalletti’s side as they lost away to Sassuolo on Sunday.

Domenico Berardi scored the game’s only goal, from the penalty spot, in the 27th minute after Federico Di Francesco was dragged down by Miranda inside the penalty area. Mauro Icardi had Inter’s best chance to equalize late in the second half, but the Argentine skied his first-time finish from no more than three yards out.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Chievo 2-3 Juventus (Saturday) — MORE
Lazio 1-2 Napoli (Saturday) — MORE
Parma 2-2 Udinese
Bologna 0-1 SPAL
Empoli 2-0 Cagliari

Monday’s Serie A schedule

Atalanta vs. Frosinone — 2:30 p.m. ET

The 2 Robbies: Pogba not happy with Man United’s attitude

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Andy EdwardsAug 19, 2018, 3:55 PM EDT
The Robbies and Rebecca Lowe give their immediate thoughts on a shock result at the AMEX Stadium. Brighton & Hove Albion beat a Manchester United side low on confidence and, according to captain Paul Pogba, a team that did not show the right attitude.

