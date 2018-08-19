Magic Man City rout Huddersfield

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aguero scores 13th Man City hat trick

Silva scores on 250th City appearance

Man City top of the league

Two defeats from two for Huddersfield

Manchester City beat Huddersfield Town 6-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, with David Silva pulling the strings on his 250th appearance for the club.

Sergio Aguero scored twice and Gabriel Jesus grabbed another in a rampant spell in the first half, while Silva curled home a superb free kick in the second half and Aguero flicked home to complete his treble. Leroy Sane then came on and his shot deflected in off Terrence Kongolo to finish off the scoring for the reigning Premier League champions.

Huddersfield had pulled a goal back just before half time through Jon Stankovic but David Wagner‘s men were totally outclassed. It’s two defeats from two for Huddersfield (albeit against Chelsea and Man City) to start the season and City have a 100 percent record and are top of the Premier League.

With no Kevin De Bruyne for the next three months, it seems like City may be able to cope just fine without their magic attacking midfielder.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Man City dominated the game from the start and went close on several occasions as Huddersfield almost sliced into their own net and David Silva was pulling the strings as per usual.

Then three goals arrived in a seven-minute spell to basically seal the win for City.

The opening goal of the game arrived from a familiar source as Aguero wriggled free after a wonderful ball over the top from City’s goalkeeper Ederson. Aguero then dinked the ball over Ben Hamer and into the net to make it 1-0.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Before half time the chances kept coming for City with Aguero smashing just wide and then it was 2-0. Benjamin Mendy‘s surging run forward created havoc and Jesus drilled home a low effort to double City’s lead.

It was 3-0 to City before the break as Mendy’s routine cross from the left was spilled by Hamer and Aguero reacted fastest to tap home his second and City’s third. The rout was on.

Huddersfield pulled one back before half time as Stankovic tapped home from close range as he marked his return from a long-term injury with a goal. 3-1. Guardiola will not have been happy with the slack marking from John Stones in particular as Stankovic reacted first to a near-post flick from a long throw in.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

At half time Laurent Depoitre came on for Huddersfield as they switched up their formation to a 4-4-2. That didn’t help the Terriers as they were soon 4-1 down. Silva curled home a majestic free kick with his left foot to mark his 250th appearance for City in style.

Aguero then went inches away from grabbing a hat trick as he hit the inside of the post from outside of the box and then smashed wide.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Late on City searched for a fifth and it arrived as Aguero flicked home Mendy’s cross to complete his hat trick and Sane’s effort deflected in to make it 6-1. Bernardo Silva had a chance to make it seven late on but City had to settle for six.

Two wins from two at a canter for Guardiola’s boys.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports