Magic Man City rout Huddersfield

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 19, 2018, 10:23 AM EDT
  • Aguero scores 13th Man City hat trick
  • Silva scores on 250th City appearance
  • Man City top of the league
  • Two defeats from two for Huddersfield

Manchester City beat Huddersfield Town 6-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, with David Silva pulling the strings on his 250th appearance for the club.

Sergio Aguero scored twice and Gabriel Jesus grabbed another in a rampant spell in the first half, while Silva curled home a superb free kick in the second half and Aguero flicked home to complete his treble. Leroy Sane then came on and his shot deflected in off Terrence Kongolo to finish off the scoring for the reigning Premier League champions.

Huddersfield had pulled a goal back just before half time through Jon Stankovic but David Wagner‘s men were totally outclassed. It’s two defeats from two for Huddersfield (albeit against Chelsea and Man City) to start the season and City have a 100 percent record and are top of the Premier League.

With no Kevin De Bruyne for the next three months, it seems like City may be able to cope just fine without their magic attacking midfielder.

Man City dominated the game from the start and went close on several occasions as Huddersfield almost sliced into their own net and David Silva was pulling the strings as per usual.

Then three goals arrived in a seven-minute spell to basically seal the win for City.

The opening goal of the game arrived from a familiar source as Aguero wriggled free after a wonderful ball over the top from City’s goalkeeper Ederson. Aguero then dinked the ball over Ben Hamer and into the net to make it 1-0.

Before half time the chances kept coming for City with Aguero smashing just wide and then it was 2-0. Benjamin Mendy‘s surging run forward created havoc and Jesus drilled home a low effort to double City’s lead.

It was 3-0 to City before the break as Mendy’s routine cross from the left was spilled by Hamer and Aguero reacted fastest to tap home his second and City’s third. The rout was on.

Huddersfield pulled one back before half time as Stankovic tapped home from close range as he marked his return from a long-term injury with a goal. 3-1. Guardiola will not have been happy with the slack marking from John Stones in particular as Stankovic reacted first to a near-post flick from a long throw in.

At half time Laurent Depoitre came on for Huddersfield as they switched up their formation to a 4-4-2. That didn’t help the Terriers as they were soon 4-1 down. Silva curled home a majestic free kick with his left foot to mark his 250th appearance for City in style.

Aguero then went inches away from grabbing a hat trick as he hit the inside of the post from outside of the box and then smashed wide.

Late on City searched for a fifth and it arrived as Aguero flicked home Mendy’s cross to complete his hat trick and Sane’s effort deflected in to make it 6-1. Bernardo Silva had a chance to make it seven late on but City had to settle for six.

Two wins from two at a canter for Guardiola’s boys.

Manchester United baffled by Brighton

Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 19, 2018, 12:56 PM EDT
  • Murray’s flick opens scoring
  • Duffy makes it 2-0
  • Lukaku pulls one back
  • 3-1 at half through Gross PK
  • Pogba scores PK

Brighton and Hove Albion stunned a haphazard Manchester United 3-2 at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

The win puts both teams at 1-1, with the Gulls getting goals from Glenn Murray, Pascal Gross, and Shane Duffy. Romelu Lukaku scored for United in the first half, before Marouane Fellaini drew a Paul Pogba-converted penalty.

Manchester United next meets Spurs at Old Trafford, while Brighton travels to Liverpool.

Pogba played Romelu Lukaku through on goal, but the Belgian’s hard low strike zipped wide of the near post.

It was mostly United in the first 20 minutes before Anthony Knockaert raced onto a long ball and spun a 20-yard shot wide of David De Gea‘s far post.

Brighton did indeed take the lead through Murray, who cut in front of Victor Lindelof to flick a pretty ball from Solly March beyond De Gea.

Duffy then settled a cross in the heart of the United box before doubling Brighton’s advantage, and it would be a big dig for United.

Lukaku made it 2-1, rewarding for a fine first half-hour with a knockdown header from Luke Shaw‘s partially blocked shot.

But a poor pass from David De Gea led to Eric Bailly‘s sliding challenge on Pascal Gross. He converted the penalty to make it 3-1.

Mourinho completed his substitutions early, taking off Anthony Martial, Andreas Pereira, and Juan Mata for Marcus Rashford (HT), Jesse Lingard (HT), and Marouane Fellaini (60′).

United snapped to life with 16 minutes to play, Paul Pogba forcing Mathew Ryan into a flying parry.

But only a Fellaini-won penalty arrived deep in stoppage time, with Pogba converting his effort.

Murray scores beauty as Brighton thumping Man Utd at half (video)

By Nicholas MendolaAug 19, 2018, 11:51 AM EDT
Might we have an upset on our hands at the Amex Stadium?

Manchester United trails Brighton and Hove Albion on a deft goal from Glenn Murray against the run of play and a quickfire addition to the score line from Shane Duffy.

It was mostly United in the first 20 minutes before Anthony Knockaert raced onto a long ball and spun a 20-yard shot wide of David De Gea‘s far post.

Brighton did indeed take the lead through Murray, who cut in front of Victor Lindelof to flick a pretty ball from Solly March beyond De Gea.

Duffy then settled a cross in the heart of the United box before doubling Brighton’s advantage.

Lukaku answered with a headed goal, but a poor pass from David De Gea led to Eric Bailly‘s sliding challenge on Pascal Gross. He converted the penalty to make it 3-1.

Pep raves about Aguero, Mendy after blowout win

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaAug 19, 2018, 11:20 AM EDT
Maybe Manchester City has been inspired by those lauding Liverpool’s 4-0 win to start the Premier League season, or fired up by that noisy man across town.

Or maybe they are just… that… good.

[ RECAP: Man City 6-1 Huddersfield Town ]

The reigning champions dismantled Huddersfield Town on Sunday, a week after blanking Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola spoke before the game about Town’s performances against City last season, a 0-0 draw and a 2-1 City win led by Town a halftime, and he clearly learned David Wagner‘s plan.

With Terriers leader Aaron Mooy out of the midfield, it really was game over.

“Last season Huddersfield played five at the back. We decided today, we would play with two strikers. All the players made a good performance. We could not attack in this way last year because we did not have Benjamin Mendy, he is so clever to go up and down. When we have we are able to attack in that way.”

Guardiola also gave a rave review to hat trick hero Sergio Aguero.

The Argentine forward scored his 13th Premier League hat trick.

“The pass was outstanding, the control by Sergio Aguero. I never saw him like this since I was here, he is in an incredible condition with the ball and without the ball. I thought to take Sergio off before the hat-trick but in the end it was perfect, he scored a goal and off to a standing ovation.”

City looks very good, and is well-positioned for a run at 21 points before its next big test at Liverpool.

Burnley 1-3 Watford: Hornets buzz through Turf Moor

By Nicholas MendolaAug 19, 2018, 10:40 AM EDT
  • Watford scores 3 mins into each half
  • Tarkowski scores for Burnley
  • Hughes bags beauty

Will Hughes put an exclamation point on Watford’s excellent start to the season as Javi Gracia‘s dynamic Hornets belted Burnley 3-1 on Sunday at Turf Moor.

Andre Gray and Troy Deeney also scored for Watford, while James Tarkowski‘s seventh minute goal for Burnley had it 1-1 early.

Burnley is off to Fulham on Aug. 26, the same day Watford attempts to go 3-0 with a match against Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road.

Watford took the lead inside of five minutes, with Andre Gray leaving his feet to direct a pinpoint volley past Joe Hart. That ended the goalkeeper’s shutout streak at 303 minutes and gave Watford its first away league goal since January.

It was 1-1 within minutes, as James Tarkowski leapt to pop a header past the reach of Ben Foster.

Jeff Hendrick has a penalty shout go unheard after deciding not to take a first touch shot near the penalty spot.

Burnley came close to producing 2-1 before halftime, as Stephen Ward slipped Hendrick into the box but Watford cleared the ball before Aaron Lennon could latch onto a back post pass.

Deeney made it 2-1 with a classy settling of a Abdoulaye Doucoure effort into the box, sliding his shot around a splayed Joe Hart.

Hughes’ goal was magnificent, albeit given plenty of room to operate from Burnley.

Sam Vokes headed wide of the far post in the 70th minute.