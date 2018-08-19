Murray scores beauty as Brighton thumping Man Utd at half (video)

More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Manchester United baffled by Brighton

Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 19, 2018, 12:56 PM EDT
  • Murray’s flick opens scoring
  • Duffy makes it 2-0
  • Lukaku pulls one back
  • 3-1 at half through Gross PK
  • Pogba scores PK

Brighton and Hove Albion stunned a haphazard Manchester United 3-2 at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

The win puts both teams at 1-1, with the Gulls getting goals from Glenn Murray, Pascal Gross, and Shane Duffy. Romelu Lukaku scored for United in the first half, before Marouane Fellaini drew a Paul Pogba-converted penalty.

Manchester United next meets Spurs at Old Trafford, while Brighton travels to Liverpool.

Pogba played Romelu Lukaku through on goal, but the Belgian’s hard low strike zipped wide of the near post.

It was mostly United in the first 20 minutes before Anthony Knockaert raced onto a long ball and spun a 20-yard shot wide of David De Gea‘s far post.

Brighton did indeed take the lead through Murray, who cut in front of Victor Lindelof to flick a pretty ball from Solly March beyond De Gea.

Duffy then settled a cross in the heart of the United box before doubling Brighton’s advantage, and it would be a big dig for United.

Lukaku made it 2-1, rewarding for a fine first half-hour with a knockdown header from Luke Shaw‘s partially blocked shot.

But a poor pass from David De Gea led to Eric Bailly‘s sliding challenge on Pascal Gross. He converted the penalty to make it 3-1.

Mourinho completed his substitutions early, taking off Anthony Martial, Andreas Pereira, and Juan Mata for Marcus Rashford (HT), Jesse Lingard (HT), and Marouane Fellaini (60′).

United snapped to life with 16 minutes to play, Paul Pogba forcing Mathew Ryan into a flying parry.

But only a Fellaini-won penalty arrived deep in stoppage time, with Pogba converting his effort.

Pep raves about Aguero, Mendy after blowout win

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaAug 19, 2018, 11:20 AM EDT
Maybe Manchester City has been inspired by those lauding Liverpool’s 4-0 win to start the Premier League season, or fired up by that noisy man across town.

Or maybe they are just… that… good.

[ RECAP: Man City 6-1 Huddersfield Town ]

The reigning champions dismantled Huddersfield Town on Sunday, a week after blanking Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola spoke before the game about Town’s performances against City last season, a 0-0 draw and a 2-1 City win led by Town a halftime, and he clearly learned David Wagner‘s plan.

With Terriers leader Aaron Mooy out of the midfield, it really was game over.

“Last season Huddersfield played five at the back. We decided today, we would play with two strikers. All the players made a good performance. We could not attack in this way last year because we did not have Benjamin Mendy, he is so clever to go up and down. When we have we are able to attack in that way.”

Guardiola also gave a rave review to hat trick hero Sergio Aguero.

The Argentine forward scored his 13th Premier League hat trick.

“The pass was outstanding, the control by Sergio Aguero. I never saw him like this since I was here, he is in an incredible condition with the ball and without the ball. I thought to take Sergio off before the hat-trick but in the end it was perfect, he scored a goal and off to a standing ovation.”

City looks very good, and is well-positioned for a run at 21 points before its next big test at Liverpool.

Burnley 1-3 Watford: Hornets buzz through Turf Moor

By Nicholas MendolaAug 19, 2018, 10:40 AM EDT
  • Watford scores 3 mins into each half
  • Tarkowski scores for Burnley
  • Hughes bags beauty

Will Hughes put an exclamation point on Watford’s excellent start to the season as Javi Gracia‘s dynamic Hornets belted Burnley 3-1 on Sunday at Turf Moor.

Andre Gray and Troy Deeney also scored for Watford, while James Tarkowski‘s seventh minute goal for Burnley had it 1-1 early.

Burnley is off to Fulham on Aug. 26, the same day Watford attempts to go 3-0 with a match against Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road.

Watford took the lead inside of five minutes, with Andre Gray leaving his feet to direct a pinpoint volley past Joe Hart. That ended the goalkeeper’s shutout streak at 303 minutes and gave Watford its first away league goal since January.

It was 1-1 within minutes, as James Tarkowski leapt to pop a header past the reach of Ben Foster.

Jeff Hendrick has a penalty shout go unheard after deciding not to take a first touch shot near the penalty spot.

Burnley came close to producing 2-1 before halftime, as Stephen Ward slipped Hendrick into the box but Watford cleared the ball before Aaron Lennon could latch onto a back post pass.

Deeney made it 2-1 with a classy settling of a Abdoulaye Doucoure effort into the box, sliding his shot around a splayed Joe Hart.

Hughes’ goal was magnificent, albeit given plenty of room to operate from Burnley.

Sam Vokes headed wide of the far post in the 70th minute.

Watch Live: Brighton v. Man United

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 19, 2018, 10:28 AM EDT
Brighton & Hove Albion host Manchester United on Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) hoping to replicate their upset over the Red Devils at the end of last season which kept them in the Premier League.

Chris Hughton‘s Seagulls have signed plenty of new players over the summer and after their defeat at Watford on the opening day of the season he will be looking for a response.

Jose Mourinho has been chatting about Man City and their lack of class before this game and he’s also had to deny talk of a rift with man of the moment Paul Pogba following his surprising comments after United beat Leicester last week.

In team news Brighton make two changes as Martin Montoya comes in for his debut and Gaeten Bong returns to the lineup.

Man United bring in Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial and Ashley Young into the starting lineup.

LINEUPS