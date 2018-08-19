Pep raves about Aguero, Mendy after blowout win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Maybe Manchester City has been inspired by those lauding Liverpool’s 4-0 win to start the Premier League season, or fired up by that noisy man across town.

Or maybe they are just… that… good.

[ RECAP: Man City 6-1 Huddersfield Town ]

The reigning champions dismantled Huddersfield Town on Sunday, a week after blanking Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola spoke before the game about Town’s performances against City last season, a 0-0 draw and a 2-1 City win led by Town a halftime, and he clearly learned David Wagner‘s plan.

With Terriers leader Aaron Mooy out of the midfield, it really was game over.

“Last season Huddersfield played five at the back. We decided today, we would play with two strikers. All the players made a good performance. We could not attack in this way last year because we did not have Benjamin Mendy, he is so clever to go up and down. When we have we are able to attack in that way.”

Guardiola also gave a rave review to hat trick hero Sergio Aguero.

The Argentine forward scored his 13th Premier League hat trick.

“The pass was outstanding, the control by Sergio Aguero. I never saw him like this since I was here, he is in an incredible condition with the ball and without the ball. I thought to take Sergio off before the hat-trick but in the end it was perfect, he scored a goal and off to a standing ovation.”

City looks very good, and is well-positioned for a run at 21 points before its next big test at Liverpool.

