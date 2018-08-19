Serie A: Dzeko starts Roma off right with stunning winner

A roundup of all of Snday’s action in Italy’s top flight…

[ MORE: Juventus win on Ronaldo’s goal-less debut; Napoli chasing again ]

Torino 0-1 Roma

Roma left it late — very late — before collecting their first points of the season, but Edin Dzeko came through with the moment of unforeseen brilliance in the 89th minute to put Eusebio Di Francesco’s side level with fellow scudetto hopefuls Juventus and Napoli.

Justin Kluivert beat two defenders down the right wing before lofting the ball high across the penalty area, where it came down to Dzeko about 10 yards out and well wide of the far post. The first-time finish couldn’t have been much more difficult for the Bosnian, who had a defender draped all over him, while moving away from goal, and having to strike the ball with the inside of his left foot. It mattered absolutely none, though, as the ball floated over the head of Salvatore Sirigu and found the inside netting.

It’s worth noting — given the way he was criticized during the second half of his spell at Manchester City — that Dzeko has been one of the most prolific goal scorers in the world for over a decade now, bagging nearly 250 goals (all competitions) since he joined Wolfsburg in the summer of 2007. He has scored 179 in league play during that period, and could very well reach the 200-goal mark this season should he remain healthy for Roma.

Sassuolo 1-0 Inter Milan

The expectation this season is that Inter Milan would follow up last season’s fourth-place finish (Champions League qualification) with an even better campaign this time around. It’s only one game, but 2018-19 isn’t off to a great start for Luciano Spalletti’s side as they lost away to Sassuolo on Sunday.

Domenico Berardi scored the game’s only goal, from the penalty spot, in the 27th minute after Federico Di Francesco was dragged down by Miranda inside the penalty area. Mauro Icardi had Inter’s best chance to equalize late in the second half, but the Argentine skied his first-time finish from no more than three yards out.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Chievo 2-3 Juventus (Saturday) — MORE

Lazio 1-2 Napoli (Saturday) — MORE

Parma 2-2 Udinese

Bologna 0-1 SPAL

Empoli 2-0 Cagliari

Monday’s Serie A schedule

Atalanta vs. Frosinone — 2:30 p.m. ET

Follow @AndyEdMLS